The final week of region play has arrived with several postseason spots still up for grabs and several other teams jockeying for position.
Sixteen Dothan Eagle coverage teams have locked up playoff berths -- 13 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association ranks and three in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.
The AHSAA playoff-bound teams are Dothan and Eufaula in Class 6A, Charles Henderson and Rehobeth in Class 5A, Dale County in Class 4A, Pike County and Providence Christian in Class 3A, Ariton, Abbeville, G.W. Long, Daleville and Goshen in Class 2A and Elba in Class 1A.
The AISA teams with a postseason berth are Northside Methodist in AAA, Lakeside School in AA and Abbeville Christian in Class A.
Wiregrass teams trying to earn a state playoff berth this week are Enterprise in Class 7A, Headland in Class 4A, Geneva, Opp and Wicksburg in Class 3A and Kinston in Class 1A. New Brockton and Samson, who play each other next week, and Zion Chapel are in playoff contention in Class 2A, but their fate will be determined next week.
Below is a look at each of the Wiregrass regions.
Class 7A, Region 2
Enterprise can earn the fourth playoff spot by beating Jeff Davis on Friday. The win would even the Wildcats with R.E. Lee with 3-3 region marks. Enterprise just beat Lee this past week, thus would win the tiebreaker over the Generals.
It’s still possible a three-way tie could happen if Prattville lost to Smiths Station Friday, but the Lions beat both Enterprise and Lee and would take third place, leaving the fourth spot back to the Enterprise-Lee tiebreaker.
Class 6A, Region 2
Dothan and Eufaula are both in the postseason. The question is where the two will end up at. Eufaula, which is finished with region play, is 4-1, while Dothan and Sidney Lanier are both 3-1 heading into their game Friday at Rip Hewes Stadium.
If Dothan wins, it finishes as the region top team via a head-to-head win over Eufaula, which finishes second. Sidney Lanier finishes third in this scenario.
If Sidney Lanier wins then Eufaula finishes first at 4-1 off a head-to-head win over Lanier, the second place team. Dothan needs to see how Park Crossing (2-2) does against Carver on Thursday night. If Park Crossing wins that game and Dothan loses then the Wolves are fourth as they lost to the Thunderbirds. If Park Crossing loses to Carver, Dothan is third.
Class 5A, Region 2
Charles Henderson and Rehobeth are both in the playoffs, but don’t know their playoff spot. Henderson’s game against Valley determines the fate of the two as well as Valley.
Entering Friday’s play, Valley and Charles Henderson are both 4-1, while Rehobeth, which has completed region play, is 4-2.
The Valley-CHHS winner takes first place with a 5-1 mark. If Valley wins, then Charles Henderson finishes second since it beat Rehobeth earlier this year. If Charles Henderson wins then the Trojans are first and Rehobeth is second off its head-to-head win over Valley, which drops to third.
Class 4A, Region 2
Dale County could finish third or fourth depending on the Alabama Christian-Ashford game Friday, while Headland has only one chance to make the playoffs.
Dale County has finished region play at 3-3 and needs Ashford to beat ACA (2-3) for third place. If the Eagles beat Ashford, they move into a tie with the Warriors and claim third by head-to-head win over Dale County.
Headland (2-3), with an upset win over Catholic, could forge a three-way tie with Dale County and Alabama Christian, but the Rams lost to both and would not make the playoffs.
However, if Headland wins and gets help from Ashford, the Rams would finish 3-3 and in fourth place ahead of Alabama Christian (2-4).
Class 3A, Region 2
Pike County and Providence Christian are No. 1 and No. 2, but the rest of the region is unsettled.
Geneva (4-2) controls its destiny for third, needing only a win over Wicksburg. If Opp (3-3) also wins over Slocomb then the region race is complete as the Bobcats would be fourth, following Geneva.
If Slocomb wins then the final spot is tied between Opp, Wicksburg and Slocomb, all at 3-4. The three all went 1-1 against each other and did the same thing against the other region foes, eventually taking the AHSAA tiebreaker to n – the team whose defeated opponents have the most victories. This tiebreaker will include the games in the final week of the season.
Slocomb currently leads that tiebreaker, but the Opp-Luverne game in the final week could tip it to Opp.
If Wicksburg defeats Geneva, the scenarios for the region’s final two spots get a little crazy, also depending on the Opp-Slocomb game.
If Slocomb beats Opp then Wicksburg and Geneva (both 4-3) are three and four.
If Wicksburg and Opp both win then those two teams and Geneva all end up 4-3. The three all went 1-1 against each other and all did the same thing against the other region opponents, eventually taking the AHSAA tiebreaker to n – the team whose defeated opponents have the most victories. This tiebreaker will include the games in the final week of the season.
Presently, Geneva is ahead in the tiebreaker, but Opp still plays seven-win Luverne, which could change the dynamics of it. If Geneva holds on in the tiebreaker, it would be third and fourth because of a head-to-head win over Wicksburg.
If Opp overtakes Geneva in the tiebreaker, it will finish third with Wicksburg fourth off a head-to-head win over Geneva.
Class 2A, Region 2
The four playoff teams are secured among Ariton, Abbeville, G.W. Long and Daleville. Regardless of what it does Friday, Ariton is the region champion and Daleville is No. 4. Friday’s Abbeville-G.W. Long winner takes second place and the loser falls to third.
Class 2A, Region 3
Three teams – Highland Home (6-0), Goshen (5-1) and Luverne (5-1) – have earned playoff spots with the order determined by Friday’s Highland Home-Goshen and Luverne-Samson games.
If Highland Home and Luverne win, the Flying Squadron finishes first, Luverne second and Goshen.
If Highland Home and Samson win, the Flying Squadron finishes first and Luverne wins a tiebreaker over Goshen for second place off head-to-head win.
If Goshen wins and Samson wins, Goshen finishes first, Highland Home second and Luverne third.
If Goshen and Luverne win, then there will be a three-way tie for first between Highland Home, Goshen and Luverne. It will eventually come down to tiebreaker m – the team whose defeated opponents have the most victories if all teams involved in the tie play an equal number of games.
This scenario currently has a tie between Goshen and Luverne (with 30 wins), but a lot of games in the next two weeks will likely break that tie.
The region’s fourth spot likely won’t be decided until the final week when region foes New Brockton and Samson play.
Class 1A, Region 2
Brantley and Elba are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the region and Florala (4-2) has clinched a spot, though it doesn’t know yet if it is third or fourth. Georgiana and Kinston are right behind at 3-3.
Florala’s game with Kinston Friday will go a long way in determining the final two spots. If Florala defeats Kinston, then the Wildcats are third and Georgiana fourth and Kinston out. If Kinston wins then the Georgiana-Red Level game comes into play. If Georgiana wins as well then it’s a three-way tie and it will go down to next week’s game to determine defeated opponents victories.
If Kinston wins and Georgiana stumbles then Kinston is third, Florala fourth and Georgiana out.
AISA Class AAA, Region 2
Northside Methodist is in the playoffs, while Pike Liberal Arts is out of the picture.
Northside Methodist currently is in fourth place in the region, but could move into third with a win over Macon-East Friday combined with a Fort Dale win over Monroe Academy. However, if Monroe defeats Fort Dale, the Knights with Macon-East and Fort Dale would be in a three-way tie.
AISA, Class AA, Region 1
Lakeside School is in the playoffs and plays Springwood Friday. The winner takes third place in the region and loser finishes fourth.
AISA, Class A, Region 1
Abbeville Christian is in the playoffs and plays Jackson Academy Friday. The winner takes third place in the region and loser finishes fourth.
