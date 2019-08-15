Ashford starts its second season under head coach Chris Littleton with a lot of potential and a ton of familiar faces back from last season.
The Yellow Jackets return eight starters on offense and seven on defense to a team that finished 4-6. Ashford has focused on “finishing,” still stung by missing the playoffs after starting 4-1 last year.
“We’ve got to finish the season. We’ve preached that all offseason,” Littleton said. “We want to be better every day and we didn’t do that last year.”
There are experienced weapons at nearly every position group and three leaders who stand out as the coach talks about his team – senior lineman Tanner Harper (6-3, 325), junior lineman Ian Lambert (6-4, 335) and senior quarterback/athlete Deshontae Kirkland (6-0, 190). Those three won’t come off the field much.
“Tanner is our leader on the offensive line,” Littleton said. “He’s one of our strongest guys in the weight room, great motor on him. He’s worked hard trying to improve his flexibility. That’s going to be a key for him at the next level.
“Ian’s even bigger than Tanner – and he’s a little quicker, too. He missed a good bit of the offseason coming back from a wrist injury, but we’re expecting big things out of Ian.”
Those are just two of five starters returning to the offensive line, the coach said.
“We’ll go where they take us,” Littleton said of the offensive line. “This could be probably the best offensive line, as a group, I’ve had an opportunity to coach. We’ve got seven guys on the O-line that started at least one game for us last year. That’s huge. Everything’s going to flow on their success – and we expect them to have a lot of success. If they do, then they should carry the team with them.”
Harper will be at one tackle with Lambert at a guard. West Whitten (5-10, 210) and Cade McWaters (5-10, 220) played center and guard, although Whitten likely will start at center this season. John Calvin Peters (6-1, 275) will be the other tackle.
“It’s a big line and we’ve got some depth. Really, the five starters could be kind of a committee deal,” Littleton said. “We’re a power spread, run-first team. We like to open it up and get the ball in the playmaker’s hands.”
That’s where Kirkland comes in. Last year he primarily played quarterback, although tight end John Luke Lasseter also was in the quarterback rotation. They’re both back and they both will rotate again this season, the coach said, along with Caleb Smith.
“Shug (Kirkland) will play multiple positions – quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back, return guy,” Littleton said. “With having John Luke and Caleb that can play there, Deshontae doesn’t have to be the guy that has to be back there all the time. He’s a strong runner, has good hands, good speed, good quickness. We expect a lot out of him.”
Emanual Pittman returns at running back. Lasseter, when he’s not a quarterback, is a very productive tight end. Kehion Walker is back at a wide receiver position.
“Kehion’s a deep threat, a speed guy. He qualified for state in the 100 and 200 in track,” Littleton said. “Great speed, good hands. He helps us take the top off the defense, which helps us being a power running team.”
The defense will also feature experienced players, although the Yellow Jackets will have to fill some vacancies in the secondary and at linebacker.
“We’ve got a couple linebackers who started some games on the defensive line last year,” Littleton said. “We’re real excited about Rashaad Richards. He was a defensive end, pass-rush guy last year. We moved him to linebacker and he’s really flourished. He was another track kid.”
Xavier Hearns, a defensive end, led the Yellow Jackets in tackles for loss. Harper and Lambert also return on the defensive line.
Kelvin Anderson, a junior, returns at a linebacker spot and Pittman is back in the secondary.
Three newcomers should join the secondary – junior DeChristian Newton and sophomores Stelan Griffin and Sawyer Harris.
“DeChristian is a great basketball player for us and we got him out for football and he’s really shown out at cornerback,” Littleton said. “That gives us the ability to play Deshontae at safety instead of corner.”
Ashford plays in 4A, Region 2, where all four playoff teams advanced to the second round last season, Littleton noted.
“Every Friday night we’ll have to bring our lunch pail and go to work,” the coach said.
But there is optimism surrounding these Yellow Jackets, in part because of Kirkland’s athleticism and the potential of that offensive line.
“Right now we’re excited about it,” Littleton said. “Our goal is to be better every day. If we do that, we’ll be in the hunt.”
YELLOW JACKETS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Chris Littleton (2nd year at Ashford, 4-6; 8th as a head coach, 28-46)
>> 2018 record: 4-6 overall, 2-4 in Class 4A, Region 2
>> 2018 results: at Rehobeth (W, 31-7); Abbeville (L, 15-22); Dale County # (W, 39-14); B.T. Washington # (W, 48-14); Houston County (W, 28-18); at Montgomery Catholic # (L, 0-30); at Headland # (L, 7-41); Trinity # (L, 27-36); at Alabama Christian # (L, 15-34); at Wicksburg (L, 38-50)
>> Points scored/per game: 248/24.8
>> Points allowed/per game: 266/26.6
>> Returning offensive starters (8): QB Deshontae Kirkland (Sr.); RB Emanuel Pittman (Sr.); OL Tanner Harper (Sr.); OL West Whitten (Sr.); OL Cade McWaters (Sr.); OL John Calvin Peters (Sr.); TE John Luke Lasseter (Jr.); WR Kehion Walker (Sr.)
>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Tanner Harper (Sr.); Ian Lambert (Jr.); DL Xavier Hearns (Sr.); LB Rashaad Richards (Sr.); LB Kelvin Anderson (Jr.); DB Deshontae Kirkland (Sr.); DB Emanuel Pittman (Sr.)
2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 Rehobeth
Aug. 30 at Abbeville
Sept. 6 off
Sept. 13 at Dale County
Sept. 20 at Booker T. Washington #
Sept. 27 at Houston County
Oct. 4 Montgomery Catholic #
Oct. 11 Headland #
Oct. 18 at Trinity #
Oct. 25 Alabama Christian
Oct. 31 (Thu) Wicksburg
# Denotes region games
