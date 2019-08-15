With so many new faces playing football at Dale County, second-year head coach Don Moore has spent as much time with them in meetings as on the field.
“We’re working out, we’re running and we’re doing a lot of teaching, a lot of board work, lot of film study and going from there,” Moore said when asked about the team’s summer program.
Only two offensive starters are back. The defense is more experienced with six starters back from last season’s 4-6 team.
“We have a lot of talented kids, but they’re raw,” Moore said. “They’re inexperienced in the game of football right now. That’s what our main focus, is getting them prepared and getting them ready to go for the trials and tribulations of the season.
“Putting weight on them and taxing them a little bit, seeing who’s going to break and who’s not and who can we depend on and who we can’t. That’s where we’re at right now.”
Moore knows he can depend on seniors Drew Hartzog and Tanner Mathis, the two returning starters on offense. Hartzog is a 5-foot-11, 240-pound offensive lineman. Mathis is a 5-6, 175-pound running back.
“Drew has been starting for us since he was a sophomore,” the coach said. “He’s a hard-working young man, doesn’t say a whole lot, just gets in there and does his job. He’s going to be anchor on our offensive line. He’s probably our overall strongest offensive lineman.
“Tanner is a kid that you want to coach. He’s not very big, but he’s very strong – squats over 500 pounds, power cleans 250, benches 250, as well. He’s going to be our bell cow. We’ll feed him the ball and get him out in space. He’s very shifty, moves well, and is one of our captains this year. The kids respect him. He doesn’t say a whole lot, but when he does speak up everybody listens.”
Junior Ethan Teal was leading the quarterback competition when camp began.
“He played a little bit for us last year,” Moore said. “We’re working to get him where he needs to be. We think he’s going to be a great player for us, he’s just got to learn to take what the defense gives him instead of trying to hit the home run so much.”
Alex Banks, a sophomore, has worked some at quarterback and also at fullback for the Warriors.
Seniors Frank Hill and Josh Ward and junior Derrick Rankin likely will win starting jobs at wide receiver.
In addition to the senior Hartzog, the front likely will have senior Antoine Guerra and a trio of sophomores – J.J. Lewis, Brody Mathis and Jonathan Duren.
“That sophomore class we have, they have a lot of potential,” Moore said. “There are a lot of strong kids in that group. They all played JV last year except one. This is their first year of varsity football.
“Their first taste was against Wicksburg in the spring – and it went about as expected. … What we were proud of is they didn’t quit. They rose to the challenge when we were down and came back in the second half.”
The Warriors do have more familiar faces on defense, particularly in the secondary where three starters are back.
Hill and Tanner Mathis will be the safeties. Jeffrey Lightner, who started at safety, will move to cornerback.
“It takes a lot off the rest of them,” Moore said. “We have good coverage. We’ve got three guys in the secondary that have been doing it for a while. They know how to move people and how to rotate. That helps the younger guys a lot.
“And they’re very good teachers. They’re patient. When they’re off the field, they’re coaching those kids, which is great. I haven’t had in a long time, that leadership. They’re doing a good job with that.”
Antoine Guerra returns at middle linebacker.
“He started playing for us midway through the year last season,” Moore said. “Besides Tanner, he’s probably the hardest hitter we have. He will lower the boom.”
Tra Marshall, who played cornerback as a freshman last season, moves to the will linebacker spot next to Guerra.
“He’s so aggressive,” the coach said. “We were missing an inside linebacker and we just thought he was the guy we needed there. He can slide out and cover the slot receiver. He’s done a good job for us so far.”
Hartzog will play on the defensive front or even on the edge as a jack linebacker.
The Warriors got a transfer boost when twin brothers Derrick and Sedrick Rankin, both juniors, moved in from the state of Washington last year. They will probably start on defense at the star and money positions in nickel and dime defenses.
“What’s unique about those two kids is they weren’t eligible to play last year. I told them well, you can practice,” Moore said. “They came out and practiced all year long and brought it every day. They were physical and full speed with everything they did. You’ll see them on the field a lot on both sides of the ball.”
Duren will be a starter on the defensive line. Sophomore sam linebacker J.J. Lewis (5-11, 250) has made a huge impact.
“By the time he graduates he’s going to be one of the best players that have come through Dale County in a long time,” Moore said. “He’s a smart kid, good footwork, good size. He’s going to be one that’s very special in the future.”
Moore said just learning the game is a key for the Warriors’ very young squad. He loves the team speed and hopes it is fast enough to outrun some mistakes.
“The potential’s there,” he said. “We’re inexperienced and we’ve got to take our lumps with that as we go.
“We have got to protect the football and create turnovers on defense. That’s one of our biggest focuses – and get off the field on third down. We’ve been working hard on that. On offense, take what the defense gives us and just settle in and trust in what we’re doing.”
WARRIORS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Don Moore (2nd year at Dale County and as a head coach, 4-6)
>> 2018 record: 7-4 overall, 3-3 in Class 4A, Area 2, first round of Class 4A state playoffs
>> 2018 results: at Ariton (W, 41-19); G.W. Long (W, 56-0); Montgomery Catholic # (L, 16-48); at Ashford # (L, 14-39); Alabama Christian # (W, 39-38, OT); at Providence Christian (L, 7-32); at B.T. Washington # (L, 12-22); at Trinity # (L, 0-10); Headland # (L, 22-28); Rehobeth (W, 25-21)
>> Points scored/per game: 232/23.2
>> Points allowed/per game: 257/25.7
>> Returning offensive starters (2): RB Tanner Mathis (Sr., 5-6. 175); OL Drew Hartzog (Sr., 5-11, 240)
>> Returning defensive starters (6): LB Drew Hartzog (Sr., 5-11, 240); LB Tra Marshall (So., 5-11, 160); LB Antonie Guerra (Sr., 5-6, 200); DB Jeffrey Lightner (Sr., 5-11, 175); S Frank Hill (Sr., 5-8, 170); S Tanner Mathis (Sr., 5-6, 175).
2019 Schedule
Aug. 23 Ariton
Aug. 30 at G.W. Long
Sept. 6 at Montgomery Catholic #
Sept. 13 Ashford #
Sept. 20 at Alabama Christian #
Sept. 27 Providence Christian
Oct. 4 Booker T. Washington #
Oct. 11 Trinity #
Oct. 18 at Headland #
Oct. 25 at Rehobeth
Nov. 1 off
# Denotes region contest
