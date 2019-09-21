GREENVILLE - Rehobeth's Brandon Austin scored the game’s only points on a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and the Rebels’ defense shut out Greenville 6-0 on Friday night.
It was the Rebels’ first shutout since 2015.
Trycon McHellon had six tackles and recovered a big fumble for Rehobeth. Payton Jinks and Grant Peacock both had six tackles each. Jamal Maloney had several tackles, but added a key pass break up to preserve the victory for the Rebels (3-2, 2-1).
Cameron Hovey gained 83 yards on 13 carries for Rehobeth. Austin finished with 71 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Jay Trawick completed 3-of-5 passes for 40 yards with two of those passes going to Austin for 38 yards.
Eufaula 57, Early County 49: Eufaula trailed on three occasions, but rallied to claim a wild 57-49 victory Friday night at Early County (Ga).
The Tigers (3-2) took the lead for good with 2:45 remaining on a 4-yard run by Zy Tennille. After a sack on fourth down at the Early County 3 with 44 seconds remaining, Eufaula appeared to have finished off the Bobcats on a 3-yard run by Devin Fuller. However, Early County (3-1) added one last score with eight seconds left for the final margin on a 25-yard pass from Asher White to Trenten Cintron.
The game started out in bizarre fashion as Eufaula scored on an Early County fumbled punt attempt that Keon Lasseter recovered in the end zone after a 35-yard loss.
The Tigers soon trailed 14-7 after a 65-yard White to Montravious George TD pass and an 11-yard run by Ladarious Ceasar, but tied the game at 14-14 with 21 seconds left in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hess Horne to Rah Rah Scott.
The Tigers regained the lead on Horne’s 1-yard sneak and broke a 21-21 tie with a 1-yard run by Tennille. Eufaula led 28-21 at the half.
Early County scored two quick touchdowns on a 17-yard run by Braveon George and a 21-yard TD run by White in the third quarter and led 35-28 before Tennille broke free on a 64-yard TD to tie the game.
With 3:02 left in the third, Early County took its final lead at 42-35 on a 54-yard pass from Asher White to Jay Pittman.
Eufaula tied the game at 42-42 with 6:39 remaining on a 32-yard screen pass from Horne to Thomas.
Davis Wingate was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra point attempts for Eufaula, but on the final touchdown of the night Horne threw for the 2-pointer following a bobbled snap and LeMarion Johnson snagged it in the end zone.
Horne finished with 282 yards passing of 17-of-27. Thomas caught seven passes for 200 yards with two scores, The Tigers also rushed for 216 yards, led by Tennille and Fuller with 85 each.
Early County got 184 yards through the air from White off 7-of-13 passing with three TDs, and 83 yards rushing and two TDs from Ceasar. Alex Warr was 7-of-7 on point after kicks.
Luke Bush led the Eufaula defense with 11 tackles, including three solos, while Keandre Lucas was on 10 tackles for Early County with two solos. Tyree McCoy was in on nine stops, three solos, and Jay Ealey had an interception for Early County.
Alabama Christian 49, Dale County 20: Dale County fell on the road in the Class 3A, Region 2 game.
Ethan Teal rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown and Tra Marshall had 91 yards on 22 carries and also had a rushing TD for Dale County (2-3, 1-2).
Jeffrey Lightner had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and earned 13 tackles on defense.
Pike County 33, Wicksburg 6: Rayshawn Reynolds rushed for two touchdowns and Darrick Myhand and Derrick Myhand both rushed for one as the 3A fourth-ranked Bulldogs stayed unbeaten (4-0, 3-0) with the 3A, Region 2 win.
Darrick Myhand added a punt return for a touchdown for PCHS.
For Wicksburg (1-3, 1-1), Jackson Glover and Clay Morrison hooked up on a scoring pass of roughly 40 yards.
Geneva 56, Opp 43: Kahari McReynolds earned 410 all-purpose yards, including 300 rushing, and accounted for seven touchdowns in the Panther win over the Bobcats.
McReynolds rushed for six touchdowns in his 300-yard performance off 19 rushes. He added an 80-yard kickoff return for a score and had five receptions for 30 yards. Timothy McReynolds had a 60-yard interception return and caught a two-point conversion pass from Damion Kemmerlin. Preston Garner caught two-point conversion passes for Geneva.
Ariton 55, Daleville 40: Ariton stormed back from a 20-point halftime deficit and totaled more than 600 yards of offense and Blake Carroll scored five touchdowns to help the Purple Cats win a 55-40 shootout over the Warhawks in a 2A, Region 2 game.
It was 34-14 Daleville at halftime.
Ariton (3-2, 3-0) finished with 336 yards rushing and 282 yards passing. Carroll carried 21 times for 160 yards and the five touchdowns. Quarterback Ian Senn completed 12 of 23 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Hayes Floyd added 74 more yards on the ground on just two carries.
Floyd also caught five passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Webb added five catches for 145 yards and a TD.
Tommy Oliver, Cade Webb and Landon Thrash each had eight tackles for Ariton. Oliver had three tackles for loss and Webb had an interception.
Daleville, which dropped to 3-2 overall, 1-2 in the region, was led by Jalen White with 216 yards rushing and four touchdowns and Akealis “Peanut Bloodsaw” caught two 29-yard touchdown passes from Robert Deese.
Bloodsaw had five receptions for 87 yard and Sincere McKenzie had 83 yards on four catches for the Warhawks.
Both teams had five turnovers in the game. For Daleville, Cedreon Wiley and Cameron Giles had an interception each, Casey Moore recovered two fumbles and White had a fumble recovery. The Warhawks also blocked a punt in the game.
Geneva County 71, Barbour County 32: Barbour County scored its most points since a 2015 game despite losing to the Bulldogs.
For Barbour County (0-4, 0-2), Zakwavis Johnson threw three touchdowns passes, two to Ralphael Williams, including a 12 yarder. Johnson also had a 63-yard TD pass to Devontae Marshall. Williams caught a third TD pass, a 65-yarder from Tyrecus Womack.
Joenathan Jernigan scored on a 1-yard run for the Jaguars’ other score.
Abbeville 56, Houston County 7: The Yellow Jackets led 40-0 en route to the easy win.
Ricavious Dozier scored on a 4-yard run to get Abbeville started and Nathan Hall ran in the 2-point conversion. Hall scored on a 15-yard run and Wauntavious Conley ran in the 2-point try to make it 16-0 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Hall scored on a 10-yard run and also threw a 30-yard pass to Gabriel Shell for the final touchdown of the half.
Zayne Peterman scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. The final Abbeville touchdown came on a 42-yard run by Chris Williams.
Houston County’s lone score came on a 3-yard catch by Kobe McIntyre on a pass from Kahleel Johnson.
Goshen 42, New Brockton 16: Kyan Horne led New Brockton (1-4, 1-2) with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Quarterback Kaden Cupp was 6 for 16 passing for 100 yards.
The Gamecocks’ Brandon McCoy kicked a 26-yard field goal and also batted down a pass and had a sack on defense.
Highland Home 42, Samson 7: Hayden McCoy scored on a 21-yard run for the lone score for Samson in the Class 2A, Region 3 loss.
Samson fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in region play. The Flying Squadron improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in region.
Macon-East 40, Pike Liberal Arts 21: The Patriots fell behind 33-0 at halftime after giving up 26 second-quarter points and never recovered in falling to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in AISA Class AAA, Region 2 play.
For Pike Lib, Drew Nelson scored on 1-yard run, Chip Faircloth had a rushing TD and Connor Cox caught a 46-yard TD pass from Nelson.
Faircloth finished with 59 yards rushing on 15 carries and Nelson completed 18-of-30 passing for 202 yards.
Jaquavian Johnson was the Patriots top tackler with seven tackles.
Clarification: In Dothan’s victory over Russell County on Friday, it was Jalen White who returned a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Also on the ensuing two-point conversion, it was Brody Barnett that threw a pass to Tae Ramey.
