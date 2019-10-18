SKIPPERVILLE — Behind a powerful running game, Ariton clinched the Class 2A, Region 2 title, knocking off country rival and 10th-ranked G.W. Long 29-20 Friday night.
Ariton improved to 7-2 overall and moved into first play in the region at 6-0. The Purple Cats have beaten both of their nearest teams in the region (G.W. Long and Abbeville).
The Purple Cats rushed for 374 yards, led by Brian Smith’s 206 yards on 18 carries, including an 80-yard TD run on the game’s first play. Maddux Herring rushed for 82 yards on nine carries and Blake Carroll for 54 on 15 carries. Carroll rushed for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, while Smith and Herring had one TD each.
Herring was 4-of-7 passing for 65 yards with Cade Webb catching two passes for 36 yards.
Defensively, Carroll was in on 10 tackles, including three for loss. Tommy Oliver had seven tackles and Ethan Clark, Landon Thrash and Zack Ward had six tackles each with Ward earning two tackles for loss.
Long, which dropped to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in region, was led by Carson Dunlap, who completed 9-of-18 passing for 129 yards, and by Dillion Caraway, who had 107 yards rushing on seven carries.
Caraway scored on an 80-yard run early and Dunlap on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. Dunlap completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Whitehead in the fourth quarter, but the Rebels couldn’t convert the extra point.
Enterprise 29, R.E. Lee 27: Josh McCray scored three touchdowns as Enterprise took the big road victory.
The Generals struck early as Reginald Davis scored on a 30-yard run around the left side on the third play of the game. That’s where the score stood at the end of the opening quarter.
Enterprise tied it up in the opening minute of the second quarter as Josh McCray, returning from an injury, bulldozed his way into the end zone from a yard out. Hunter Perry added the extra point kick to tie it at 7-7.
The Generals regained the lead at 14-7 with 3:56 to play in the half as Tyrone Franklin Jr. scored on a 1-yard sneak and the extra point kick.
R.E. Lee scored with 1:06 to play in the half when Franklin completed a TD pass to Davis for 62 yards. The PAT made it 21-7 at halftime.
With 6:07 left in the third quarter, Enterprise quarterback Jackson Darlington scored on a 5-yard run behind strong blocking to pull the Wildcats within 21-14 following the PAT kick.
Enterprise then took the lead with 5:31 left when McCray powered in from 2 yards out to culminate a long drive. He also scored the 2-point conversion to put Enterprise up 22-21.
McCray scored on a 25-yard run with 1:44 left.
R.E. Lee scored with 52 seconds left as Franklin connected with Davis on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 29-27. The try for 2 was stopped.
Providence Christian 14, Straughn 12: The Eagles got in a 13-0 hole before rallying for the victory in improving to 8-1 overall, 5-1 in region play.
Straughn got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter with a TD run, but the extra point kick was missed. In the final minute of the opening quarter, Providence quarterback Collins McClintock got blindsided as he went back to pass and lost a fumble inside the Eagles’ 10. The Tigers scored on the ensuing play on a 9-yard run around the end for a 13-0 following the PAT kick.
The Eagles scored in the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown by Grant Weatherford. The extra point kick by John Jeter made it 13-7. Jeter missed a field goal try in the final minute of the half.
With 5:09 to play in the third quarter on a fourth down play from inside the 1, Gus Goldsborough scored on a run to tie it up. Jeter then hit the extra point kick to put the Eagles up 14-13.
Wicksburg 21, Houston Academy 10: Two quick third-quarter touchdowns helped Wicksburg pull away for the victory.
Reece Martin’s 60-yard touchdown run and Walter Sinclair’s 2-yard run happened in the first five minutes of the quarter to give the Panthers a 21-3 lead.
HA scored in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard Jake Ogletree run, but never threatened again.
Wicksburg scored on its second offensive play of the game on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Glover to LaPatrick Murray.
The Raiders’ only first half score was a 40-yard field goal by Judson Lisenby.
Geneva 28, Slocomb 21: Kahari McReynolds scored on a 10-yard run with 29 seconds left and Dylan Creech scored on a 2-point conversion as the Panthers took the victory.
The Panthers scored first when McReynolds ran in from 20 yards out.
Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles went 51 yards for a touchdown to give Slocomb a 7-6 lead in the first quarter. Nobles brook loose again, this time on a 49-yard touchdown run, to extend the RedTops’ lead to 14-6.
Creech picked up a fumble and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown and McReynolds ran in the 2-point conversion to tie it up at 14-14 with 7:40 left in the first half.
McReynolds threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Timothy McReynolds, to give the Panthers a 20-14 advantage with 34 seconds left in the first half.
Braydon Whitaker threw a 53-yard TD pass to Tanner Berry as Slocomb took a 21-20 lead after the PAT with three minutes left.
McReynolds rushed for 150 yards on 19 carries. Creech had 81 yards rushing on 17 carries and 10 tackles.
Nobles rushed for 192 yards on 21 carries. Whitaker had 54 yards on eight carries and was 4-of-9 passing for 105 yards. Berry caught two passes for 68 yards.
Defensively for Slocomb, Jamey King had seven tackles, while Asael Morin and Isai Morin each had six.
Fort Dale 59, Northside Methodist 58 (OT): Chase Swain ran for 368 yards on 40 carries with seven touchdowns for NMA, but Fort Dale pulled off the overtime victory in a back-and-forth slugfest in the AISA contest.
Fort Dale struck first on a 2-yard run to lead 7-0 in the opening quarter. NMA quickly answered on a 59-yard touchdown run by Chase Swain. The try for 2 failed.
The Knights took the lead when Swain scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and converted the try for 2 to make it 14-7.
Fort Dale scored a touchdown later in the second quarter on a 5-yard run, but missed the extra point to trail 14-13. Fort Dale intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead after a 2-point conversion.
NMA scored on the final play of the first half when Cason Eubanks connected with Kennard Miller on a 9-yard pass to make it 22-21 at halftime following a 2-point conversion.
A 5-yard run by Swain and a 2-point conversion put NMA up 28-21 in the third quarter. Swain scored on a 4-yard run to push the lead to 36-21 for a 2-point conversion.
Fort Dale quickly answered on a 45-yard touchdown pass to pull within 36-28 after the PAT.
Swain scored yet another touchdown to push the NMA lead to 44-28 following the 2-point conversion.
Fort Dale scored on a 5-yard run and 2-point conversion to make it 44-36.
Swain scored on a 1-yard run to make it 52-36 following a 2-point conversion, but Fort Dale scored two TDs to tie it up at 52-52 — the second of those coming on a 67-yard pass and 2-point conversion — to send the game into overtime.
In the OT, Swain got in the end zone on a 10-yard run, but the try for 2 failed. Fort Dale then won it on a 1-yard touchdown run and extra point kick.
Beauregard 46, Carroll 22: In Beauregard, Carroll scored first on a 3-yard touchdown run by David Minniefield and Chase Wolfe added the extra point for the 7-0 lead.
However, it was all Beauregard after that. The Hornets built a 34-7 lead before a J’Kwan Cooper touchdown and two point conversions.
Tyler Terry added a late Carroll touchdown on a 2-yard run and a Sammy Spivey extra point. Carroll falls to 2-5 overall and 0-5 in region play.
Elba 63, Red Level 14: Jaquez Prince rushed for 131 yards on eight carries and was 6-of-11 passing for 69 yards and two touchdowns all in the first half during the Tigers victory.
Elba led 24-0 after the first quarter and 56-7 midway through the third.
Iverson Lane had 71 yards rushing on four carries and scored on runs of 10 and 40 yards. Collin Harrison had 73 yards rushing on three carries and had TD runs of 55 and 11 yards.
Nathan James had a 65-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, who improved to 6-3.
Pike County 44, Opp 13: The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs improved to 8-0 with the victory.
For Opp, Ashton Patel had 96 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. Hal Smithart was 13-of-20 passing for 114 yards and Erik Matthews caught seven passes for 64 yards.
Defensively, James Cornelius, Kevin Parriera and Tanner Hall each had 10 tackles. Wyatt Horn had nine tackles, while Brady James had eight tackles and blocked two PATs. Thomas Glisson and Brady Lester each had eight tackles.
Trinity 48, Ashford 14: Ashford fell on the road at Trinity, falling to 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in Class 4A, Region 2 play.
Emmanuel Pittman rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries with a 42-yard TD run and Deshontae Kirkland had 64 yards on 17 carries, including a 1-yard TD run.
Kirkland also completed four passes for 56 yards and Caleb Smith 50 yards off three completions. Marquez McKnight caught two passes for 57 yards.
Daniel Whitton recovered a fumble caused by Sawyer Harris on defense.
Abbeville 76, Barbour County 6: Abbeville led 32-6 after the first quarter and most of the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
For Barbour County (0-8, 0-6), Raphael Williams had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. He also finished with 40 yards rushing. Defensively, Davonte Marshall had six tackles and James Hamrick and Jaquerious Bennett had five each.
Cottonwood 40, Houston County 14: Cottonwood defeated Houston County in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.
Austin McCardle threw for 200 yards off 7-of-14 passing and two touchdowns and Raymon Bryant rushed for 103 yards on just five carries with two TDs for Cottonwood (2-6, 2-4). Heath Whitman rushed for 40 yards on three carries with one TD.
Caleb Butler was 4-of-5 on point after kicks. Defensively, Jesse Cortez was in 13 tackles, Blakely Smith 11 and Buddy Shelley 10.
For Houston County (1-7, 1-5), Kahleel Johnson threw for 67 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown to Roney Goods. Kenzerick Barber rushed for 76 yards with a 4-yard TD run.
Defensively the Lions were led by Anthony Milner with seven tackles, four assists and two sacks and Aaron Mims with six tackles, three assists and two sacks.
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 19: Hayden McCoy rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, leading Samson over Zion Chapel.
McCoy rushed for scores of 45 and 19 yards and threw a 50-yard TD pass to Blade Davis. Joey McNally rushed for a 9-yard TD run and Trad Jenkins on a 35-yard run.
Francisco Laureano was 5-of-5 on extra points for Samson (3-6, 2-4).
Goshen 56, Central-Hayneville 6: Bryan Galloway accounted for seven touchdowns — four rushing and three passing — sparking the Eagles to the Class 2A, Region 3 win.
Galloway threw for 130 yards off 8-of-9 passing with his three scores and rushed for 32 yards off nine carries with four TDs. JaMarco Harris led the rushing game with 57 yards on seven carries.
Galloway threw a 22-yard TD pass to Makel Avery and scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter around a safety, putting Goshen 16-0 at the quarter.
Galloway added scoring runs of 4 and 5 yards in the second period as Goshen went up 30-0 at halftime. He threw TD passes of 43 and 14 yards to Dakarai Pelton in the third quarter and added a 1-yard TD run.
Jamarco Harris scored on a 9-yard run late in the third quarter for Goshen, now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in region play.
Monroe Academy 27, Pike Liberal Arts 0: The Patriots were shutout by the No. 8 ranked Volunteers, who scored all of their points in the first half.
Pike Liberal Arts fell to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in AISA Class AAA, Region 2 play. Monroe Academy improved to 7-2 and 4-0.
Pike Lib struggled offensively with Parker Adams the leading rusher with 26 yards and passing for 21 yards. Nick O’Brien led the defense with six tackles.
Mitchell County (Ga.) 48, Seminole County 0: The Indians fell at home to Georgia Class AA No. 6 ranked Mitchell County 48-0.
Tyree Rainey had 62 yards rushing on 16 carries and Boris Melton completed one of his three passes for 12 yards with Stacy Butler catching the pass.
Seminole County dropped to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in Region 1-A play, while the Eagles improved to 6-1 overall, 6-0 in region play.
Brooks County 28, Early County 13: After getting in a 14-0 hole, Ladarius Ceasar broke away for a 33-yard touchdown run for Early County and Alex Warr’s PAT made it 14-7 with 8:10 left in the half.
Brooks County scored another TD with 2:12 left in the first half to lead 21-7, which is where the score stood at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Jay Pittman scored on an 11-yard TD catch on a pass from Bravion George for Early County. Warr’s PAT attempt was missed with 11:14 left in the game.
Brooks County punched it in for another TD to make it a 28-13 lead with 2:28 left in the game.
Cesar had 148 yards rushing on 12 attempts.
Defensively for the Bobcats, Dajuan George had nine tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss. Jay Ealy had nine tackles, Keandre Lucas had eight and Tyree McCoy had six.
Eufaula 20, Carver 7: Eufaula assured itself of a home game in the first round of the state playoffs, earning a Class 6A, Region 3 win over Carver of Montgomery Thursday night.
Zy Tennille rushed 30 times for 126 yards to lead Eufaula (7-2 overall).
Eufaula led 7-0 after its first possession, a 10-play, 45-yard drive capped off by Tennille’s 3-yard run with 6:58 left in the first quarter. Davis Wingate kicked the PAT. The Tigers made it 14-0 with 8:52 left in the half when Hess Horne found Rah Rah Thomas on an 8-yard TD pass.
Wingate’s 37-yard field goal made it 17-0 with 42 seconds left until intermission.
Carver’s only score came on a 6-yard pass with 4 seconds left in the half to make it 17-7.
The only score of the second-half was a 30-yard field goal by Wingate with 6:41 left in the third quarter for a 20-7 lead.
Carver quarterback Kole Williams was picked off three times by Eufaula, twice by Zadan Thomas and once by Austin Kelley.
The Tigers rushed 56 times for 233 yards and were limited to a season-low 51 yards passing.
However, Eufaula dominated the time of possession with 32:11 to 15:49. The Wolverines only had the ball for 5:43 in the second half. Eufaula sealed the game with an 8:18 drive late in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.