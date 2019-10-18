Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 2 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WINDS...EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&