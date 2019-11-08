LEROY — Daleville senior running back Jalen White set the state record for most rushing yards in a season but the Warhawks fell to Leroy 37-16 in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs on Friday night.
Needing 102 yards going into the game to break the state record of 3,483 set in 2014 by former Dale County star Jamarius Henderson, White rushed for 136 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns on Friday. He ends the season with 3,517 yards in 11 games. Henderson set the previous record over 15 games played.
Daleville led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter as White had 67 yards rushing on just three carries with a touchdown and 2-point conversion.
But Leroy rallied to take a 16-8 lead by halftime.
White had 71 yards in the opening half and 94 yards after three quarters as the Warhawks trailed 23-8 going into the final quarter.
Class 7A
McGill-Toolen 35, Enterprise 10: In Mobile, top-ranked McGill-Toolen scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and remained unbeaten in defeating Enterprise.
The Wildcats got the first break of the game when Shaheem Gray recovered a fumble after a lengthy McGill-Toolen drive.
Enterprise scored four plays later on 4th-and-1 when Josh McCray broke loose on a 56-yard run to make it 7-0 following the extra point kick by Hunter Perry.
McGill-Toolen tied it up on an 11-yard run with 10:54 to play in the second quarter.
Following a McGill-Toolen interception, the Yellow Jackets took the lead when Byron Milsap caught a 49-yard touchdown pass with 5:44 left in the first half.
Midway through the third quarter, Perry kicked a 35-yard field goal to trim the lead to 14-10.
The Yellow Jackets extended the lead with a 60-yard touchdown pass with just under seven minutes left in the game to make it 21-10 before putting it completely away.
The Wildcats end the season at 5-6 under new coach Rick Darlington.
Class 6A
Eufaula 35, Blount 6: Eufaula’s defense held Blount to no gain or lost yardage on 17 plays Friday night and the Tigers won with surprising ease in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
The Tigers limited the Leopards to a mere 33 yards rushing and jumped on the visitors from Mobile County who had trouble hanging on to the football. Blount fumbled six times in the game, which doesn’t include a couple of muffed snaps on punt attempts.
Eufaula (9-2) got three short touchdown runs from quarterback Hess Horne, a 28-yard touchdown on a fake punt run by Zy Tennille, and a late score by Devin Fuller as the Tigers physically wore down the Leopards (8-3).
Fuller lead Eufaula with 129 yards on 20 carries while Tennille had 112 on 15 attempts.
Eufaula finished with 348 yards of offense, only 69 through the air.
Blount had 261 yards passing on 31 attempts, but managed just 33 yards in the ground on 28 rushes.
Defensively, Brooks Weeks had a monster game for Eufaula.
Eufaula returns to Hueytown next week for a second-round game. Last season, the Tigers’ season ended with a first-round loss at Hueytown. The Gophers beat Selma in their playoff-opener 44-24.
Class 4A
UMS-Wright 51, Dale County 7: The Warriors fell to defeat on the road at the hands of No. 1-ranked UMS-Wright.
Dale County ends its season at 4-7.
Class 3A
Mobile Christian 49, Geneva 36: In Mobile, the Panthers battled back after trailing 35-6 at halftime but couldn’t quite finish off the late rally.
Geneva ends its season at 8-3.
Geneva got on the scoreboard when Kahari McReynolds scored on a 66-yard touchdown run to make it 28-6 with 1:19 left in the first half.
Dylan Creech scored on a 4-yard run to make it 42-14 with 3:39 left in the third quarter.
Quarterback Damion Kemmerlin called his own number for a touchdown run to cut the lead to 42-20 with 10:44 left in the game.
After Mobile Christian answered with a touchdown, Creech scored on an 8-yard run to make it 49-28 with 4:40 left in the game.
The Panthers kept battling as McReynolds caught a 20-yard TD pass from Kemmerlin and Creech scored on the 2 point conversion to make it 49-36 with 2:03 left in the game.
Geneva was led on the ground by McReynolds, who had 17 carries for 173 yards. Creech was the other Panthers back to go over 100 yards with 113 yards on 18 carries.
Flomaton 58, Opp 28: Hal Smithart completed 16 of 25 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns, but the Bobcats fell in the playoff opener.
Lane Ballard had three catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, Zee Ridgeway had six catches for 72 yards and a TD, Ashton Patel had five catches for 71 yards and a score and DaDa Stoudemire had a 60-yard touchdown catch.
James Cornelius led the Bobcats defensively with 15 tackles, while Zac Ridgeway had 14 and Thomas Glisson 11.
Class 2A
Ariton 40, Chickasaw 19: The Purple Cats rolled up 434 yards with Brian Smith rushing for 153 yards and Maddux Herring throwing for 166 yards and two scores in the Class 2A playoff win.
Ariton (9-2) advances to play LaFayette (6-4) at home next week in the second round.
The Purple Cats led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime in taking Friday’s win.
Zack Phillips rushed for two touchdowns and Blake Carroll and Smith both had one TD each for Ariton. Hayes Floyd caught both TD passes from Herring and had four receptions for 72 yards overall. Herring completed 9-of-17 in throwing for his 166 yards.
Defensively, Carroll earned 13 tackles and Tommy Oliver, Landon Tyler and Zack Ward all seven tackles.
G.W. Long 31, Cottage Hill 0: The Rebels dominated in taking the first round victory and improving to 9-2 on the season.
No details were available.
LaFayette 27, New Brockton 7: The Gamecocks led 7-6 midway in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold off the Bulldogs, who pulled away in the second half in the Class 2A playoff match-up.
New Brockton finishes the season 5-6. LaFayette (6-4) advances to play at Ariton next week.
The Gamecocks scored off a fumble recovery in the end zone by Brandon McCoy, who also added the point after kick.
Kyan Horne rushed for 139 yards on 23 carries for New Brockton and Kaden Cupp threw for 31 yards of 4-of-20 passes with one interception. Russell Weeks caught three passes for 28 yards.
Defensively, Ethan Stinson had eight tackles and McCoy and Josh Cardwell had five tackles each with McCoy earning a quarterback sack. Matthew Speigner caused a fumble.
Reeltown 56, Zion Chapel 0: The Rebels end their season at 6-5 with the road loss to the No. 6-ranked team.
No details were available.
Class 1A
Elba 21, Marengo 8: Collin Harrison rushed for 110 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Tigers’ victory.
Elba improved to 8-3 and advances to the second round of the playoffs.
Harrison scored on runs of 11 and 57 yards.
Elba also got a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jaquez Prince to Chrystyile Caldwell for the only score of the second half.
Elba led 14-8 at halftime.
AISA
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Northside Methodist 7: The Knights’ season came to an end in an AISA, Class AAA first-round playoff game.
Northside Methodist finished at 4-7.
Cason Eubanks threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Luca Mancil for the Knights’ score in Friday’s game.
GHSA
Regular Season
Seminole County (Ga.) 34, Miller County 16: Seminole County made its push for a state playoff spot by beating rival Miller County in the regular-season finale for both teams in Georgia.
The Indians (5-5 overall, 5-4 in Region 1-A) will have to wait for Saturday’s release of the power rankings. They were tied at No. 24 going into Friday’s action. The top 24 receive a state playoff spot.
In Friday’s win, Tyree Rainey rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, while Boris Melton rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries and threw for 46 yards off 3-of-5 passing, including a 28-yard TD pass to Layton Cowart. Jamarvion Jones had 50 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Defensively, Jose Alvarez had a 40-yard strip and score touchdown and Aiden Sherrer had an interception.
Thomasville 20, Early County 10: Early County opened the scoring when Alex Warr hit a 28-yard field goal, but Thomasville then scored the next 20 points to take command.
Ladarius Ceasar scored on a 29-yard run and Warr’s PAT pulled the Bobcats within 20-10 with 11:03 left in the game.
Ceasar had 114 yards rushing on 15 carries. Asher White was 9 of 22 passing for 145 yards. Montravious George had six catches for 76 yards.
Defensively, Jay Ealy had 13 tackles, a caused fumble and a tackle for loss. Tyree McCoy had 12 tackles and an interception and Tiger Stephens have 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
