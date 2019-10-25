CLAYTON — Daleville’s Jalen White continues to break records and close in on others after rushing for 462 yards and school-record eight touchdowns on just nine carries in playing only the first half of a 78-26 Class 2A, Region 2 victory over winless Barbour County on Friday night.
Daleville (7-3, 4-3) led 64-14 at halftime over Barbour County (0-9, 0-7)
White, just a week after rushing for 465 yards and seven touchdowns against Geneva County, has now compiled 3,381 yards on the season with 46 touchdowns.
The Daleville senior is now in second place in AHSAA history for season rushing, passing the 3,083 total by Aliceville’s Kendal Gibson in 2000. The record is held by former Dale County star Jamarius Henderson, who rushed for 3,483 in 2014.
White scored on runs of 29, 54, 75, 45, 37, 41, 81 and 69 yards. He didn’t carry the ball in the second half. The other Daleville touchdowns were a Sincere McKenzie TD run and a Peanut Bloodsaw to Jordan McDonald touchdown pass.
Robert Dees, Sincere McKenzie, Cameron Giles, Jeremiah Cunningham, Peanut Bloodsaw, Romeo McKenzie, Cortez Buckhalter and Cedreon Wiley all scored on two-point conversion runs for Daleville (7-3, 4-3).
For Barbour County, Zakwavis Johnson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Raphael Williams for its first score. Williams scored on a 2-yard run and then connected with Jailin Merrill on the 2-point throw.
In the second half, Charles Richardson scored on a 72-yard run and caught a pass on the 2-point try.
Williams threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Johnson.
Johnson was 6-of-16 passing for 143 yards and Williams had five catches for 143 yards.
Enterprise 22, Jeff Davis 14: Enterprise got behind early but bounced back and took the big home victory to clinch a playoff spot in Class 7A, Region 2.
Jeff Davis scored first late in the first quarter when Chase Ford connected with Tavares Womack, who got behind the secondary, for a 90-yard touchdown pass.
With 6:09 left in the half, Enterprise got on the scoreboard when fullback Larry Magwood scored on a 2-yard run a play after he ran for 20 yards in setting up the score. Hunter Perry added the extra point kick to tie the game at 7-7.
With 1:18 left before halftime, Magwood powered his way between defenders for a 22-yard touchdown run. After a penalty on Jeff Davis, Quentin Hayes scored from a yard out on the 2-point try to put Enterprise on top 15-7.
Jeff Davis (2-7, 1-5), however, responded to score with 49 seconds left in the half when Reginald Summage broke away on a 53-yard touchdown run. The Vols kicked the PAT to pull within 15-14 at halftime.
The Wildcats (4-5, 3-3) got a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Darlington to K.J. Couch with 4:45 to play in the third quarter. Perry’s PAT kick made it 22-14 in the Wildcats’ favor.
Geneva 26, Wicksburg 21: A Geneva touchdown early in the fourth quarter and a big defensive stop late in the game led to the victory, which clinched third place in Class 3A, Region 2 for the Panthers (7-2, 5-2).
Wicksburg scored on the opening possession for the early 7-0 advantage.
Geneva responded when Kahari McReynolds scored on a run to pull within 7-6 in the first quarter.
On Wicksburg’s second drive, it went 65 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was no good and Wicksburg led 13-6 with 4:54 to go in the half.
In the third quarter, McReynolds scored on a 49-yard TD reception from Damion Kemmerlin. The 2-point conversion failed and Wicksburg held a 13-12 lead.
Geneva then took the lead on a McReynolds run and Damion Kemmerlin scored on the 2-point conversion to make it a 20-13 lead with four minutes left in the third.
Wicksburg quickly answered with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to lead 21-20.
Kemmerlin connected with Preston Garner on a 35-yard TD pass to give Geneva a 26-21 lead with 10:04 left in the game.
Geneva’s defense came up with a huge fourth down defensive stop inside the red zone to preserve the lead with 2:35 left in the game.
McReynolds had 110 yards rushing on 14 carries with a TD and also caught a 68-yard TD reception. Kemmerlin was 7-of-11 passing for 109 yards with two touchdowns – a 68-yarder to McReynolds and a 35-yarder to Garner.
Dylan Creech had 14 tackles, including two for losses, and Timothy McReynolds had an interception.
For Wicksburg (3-6, 3-4), Reece Martin rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Walt Sinclair rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries with one TD. Jackson Glover was 2-of-5 passing for 19 yards.
Defensively, Dustin Woodham had 11 tackles for Wicksburg and Zeke Kelley and Chris Trua had eight each. Ashton White converted 1-of-2 point after touchdown kicks.
Rehobeth 42, Dale County 7: Four players rushed for a touchdown and Brandon Austin and Cameron Hovey combined for 291 yards rushing to lead Rehobeth over Dale County on Friday night.
Austin rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and also scored on two 2-point conversions. Hovey rushed for 134 yards on 14 carries. David Talley had 53 yards off five carries, Jay Trawick had 48 on six carries and Mason Rivers had 39 off two carries and all three had a rushing TD. Trawick added a two-point conversion.
Trawick was 4-of-7 passing for 69 yards, including a 24-yard TD pass to Trey Turner.
Defensively, RJ Brown had nine tackles, Jimmy Godwin seven tackles and Trycon McHellon, Grant Peacock and Reid Swann had five each. Peyton Stephens, Will Gordon and Jarvis Wilson all had an interception.
For Dale County (4-6), Alex Banks threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Shane Wesley in the second quarter. Cole Weed had a team-high 10 tackles.
Rehobeth (7-2) also won on another front, earning second place in Class 5A, Region 2 by winning a tie-breaker with Charles Henderson and Greenville (all 4-2 in region) by virtue of its win over region leader Valley.
Valley 41, Charles Henderson 20: The Trojans fell on the road at Valley, dropping to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in Class 5A, Region 2 play.
Valley clinched the region title with the win, improving to 5-1.
Bradley Caldwell, Sean McKinney and Jay Taylor all caught a TD pass from Pooka Jones for Charles Henderson.
Alabama Christian 24, Ashford 6: It was a tough night offensively for Ashford, which dropped a 24-6 decision to Alabama Christian.
Caleb Smith threw for 156 yards on 10-of-20 passing but the running game amassed only 33 yards for Ashford (2-7, 1-5 Class 4A, Region 2). Deshontae Kirkland had a 10-yard touchdown run.
Defensively for Ashford, Rashaad Richards had 13 tackles, DeChristian Newton six tackles and Colin Still five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Abbeville 22, G.W. Long 7: Nathan Hall rushed for 145 yards and two scores to lead Abbeville over G.W. Long, securing second place in Class 2A, Region 2.
Abbeville improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in region, while Long fell to 7-2 and 5-2.
Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Hall scored on a 13-yard run and Gabriel Shell caught a 19-yard pass from Rico Dozier to put the Jackets up 14-7. Abbeville failed on the first conversion, but Dozier ran it in on the second.
Hall sealed up the win in the fourth quarter with a 74-yard touchdown run. Eric Truitt ran in a two-point conversion.
Dozier added 81 yards rushing on 17 carries for Abbeville.
For the Rebels, Dillon Caraway scored on the first offensive play of the game when he ran 81 yards for a touchdown. Tanner Patton kicked the PAT. For the game, Caraway had 118 yards rushing on 11 attempts.
Geneva County 49, Houston County 8: Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 212 yards on seven carries and scored on touchdown runs of 30, 7, 54 and 69 yards.
Trey Williams scored on a 67-yard run and Cole Saunders scored on a 47-yard run.
Isaiah Hutcherson recovered a fumble for a touchdown. The fumble was caused by Cole Dean, who had four tackles, including three for loss and a sack.
KenLi Preyor had seven tackles and Grayson Bell had five, including one for loss.
Preston Anderson scored the lone Houston County touchdown on a 15-yard run and also ran in the 2-point conversion.
Pike County 44, Straughn 6: Darrick Myhand and Rayshawn Reynolds both had two rushing touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 3 ranked Pike County, which stayed unbeaten at 9-0 overall and finished region play 7-0.
Derrick Myhand added a rushing touchdown, while Amaghie Lampley and Kevon Caffie both caught a touchdown pass each for the Bulldogs.
Elba 40, McKenzie 6: Collin Harrison rushed for 177 yards on 10 attempts and scored on touchdown runs of 5, 46 and 53 for the Tigers (7-3, 6-1).
Brandon Epps had a 28-yard touchdown run, Desmion Roberson had a 38-yard interception return for a score and Iverson Lane scored on a 9-yard run.
Florala 56, Kinston 19: Florala clinched third place with the victory and Kinston was knocked out of playoff contention in Class 1A, Region 2 with the outcome.
For Kinston (3-6, 3-4), Colby Copeland rushed for 213 yards on 31 carries and had TD runs of 3 and 5 yards. Addison Hudson rushed for 43 yards on 16 carries. Blayne Moore scored on a 1-yad run.
Greenville 28, Carroll 7: In Ozark, the visiting Greenville Tigers built a 22-0 halftime lead on touchdown runs of 1 and 12 yards and a 60-yard pass play.
Carroll scored in the third period on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jason McIntosh to Brandon Robinson. Chase Wolfe added the extra point to cut the lead to 22-7.
Greenville added a late 1-yard touchdown run for the final score of 28-7.
Carroll drops to 2-6 overall and 0-6 in region play.
Ariton 36, Cottonwood 10: The Purple Cats compiled 415 yards of total offense in the Class 2A, Region 2 victory.
Maddux Herring completed 7-of-10 passes for 185 yards, including a touchdown pass to Hayes Floyd, who caught four passes for 113 yards. Floyd also ran for 94 yards on two carries with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Brian Smith had seven carries for 56 yards for Ariton (8-2, 7-0).
For the Bears (2-7, 2-5), Austin McCardle was 7-of-16 passing for 121 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown pass to Raymon Bryant.
Caleb Butler had a 32-yard field goal.
Micah Lewis had five tackles to lead Cottonwood, while Ethan Gilley had four.
Clayton Gilmore caught three passes for 51 yards.
Opp 31, Slocomb 16: Ashton Patel rushed for 213 yards and scored two touchdowns in helping the Bobcats to the Class 3A, Region 2 and a state playoff spot.
Hal Smithart was 5-of-13 passing for 88 yards for Opp (4-5, 4-3).
Defensively, Brady James had nine tackles and returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown and Brady Lester had nine tackles and fumble recovery. Thomas Glisson had nine tackles, James Cornelius had seven and Rashawn Dawson had five with two sacks.
For Slocomb (3-6, 2-5), Asael Morin had a 35-yard field goal, Jaylen Nobles had a 3-yard touchdown run and Braydon Whitaker threw a 15-yard TD to Tanner Berry. Nobles had three catches for 107 yards.
Christopher Beashers had 10 tackles and Dawson Hill had eight.
Abbeville Christian 28, Jackson Academy 0: Davondre Cobb scored two touchdowns in helping the Generals to the AISA Class A, Region 1 win.
ACA (3-6, 2-2) secured third place in the region with the win.
Chapman Watt got the Generals on the scoreboard with a 15-yard run. Cobb scored on a 19-yard run and then threw to Eli Seay for a 2-point conversion. Cobb later scored on a 17-yard run.
Chris Davis scored the final touchdown on a 35-yard run.
Macon-East 44, Northside Methodist 12: Macon-East took the early lead with a 12-yard run and made PAT in the opening minutes of the game.
Macon-East then intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-0 and scored on a 40-yard pass on its next possession to lead 20-0 and the rout was on.
Down 41-0, Northside Methodist got on the scoreboard when Cason Eubanks connected with Kennard Miller on an 85-yard touchdown pass. The try for 2 was stopped.
The Knights got a 51-yard touchdown run by Brayson Swell to make it 44-12.
Northside Methodist fell to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in AISA Class AAA, Region 2 and will travel to Tuscaloosa Academy in the first round of the playoffs.
Springwood School 59, Lakeside School 33: The Chiefs fell on the road at Springwood, resulting in the Chiefs finishing fourth in the AISA Class AA, Region 1.
Lakeside (1-7, 0-3) will travel to Escambia Academy in the first round of the state playoffs.
No other details were available on Friday’s game.
New Brockton 38, Zion Chapel 0: Kaden Cupp threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns and added 41 yards and a touchdown rushing to lead New Brockton in a Class 2A, Region 3 win.
Cupp threw three touchdown passes to Kaden Hood on completions of 4, 9 and 11 yards and a 24-yarder to De’Shawn McLeod. Kyan Horne rushed for 132 yards and a 13-yard touchdown run. Cupp’s rushing TD was for 11 yards.
Defensively, Ethan Stinson had six tackles and Brandon McCoy, Josh Cardwell and Julian Noble all had five tackles. Noble also forced a fumble.
Seminole County (Ga.) 35, Randolph-Clay 19: Tyree Rainey rushed for 232 yards on 17 carries and Jamarion Jones added 45 yards and both earned two touchdown runs in pacing the Seminole County win.
Boris Melton threw a touchdown pass to Latin Cowart for the other score for the Indians (4-4 overall, 4-3 in Region 1-A play). Rainey and Jeremiah Sims both caught a two-point conversion pass from Braydon Reynolds in the game.
Tra Robinson added 52 yards rushing on 10 attempts for Seminole County.
Fitzgerald 42, Early County 17: The Bobcats fell behind early and could never catch up in losing the game.
After getting down 14-0 in the opening quarter, the Bobcats’ Ladarius Ceasar scored on an 8-yard run and Alex Warr’s PAT made it 14-7 with 7:12 left in the half.
Fitzgerald scored before halftime to make it 21-7 at the break.
Early County opened up the second half with a TD on a 2-yard Ceasar run. Warr’s PAT pulled Early County within 21-14 with 8:40 left in the third.
Warr nailed a 33-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the third.
Fitzgerald scored a touchdown to make it 35-17 with 3:53 left in the game to put the game on ice.
Asher White was 10-of-23 passing for 174 yards.
Defensively, Jay Ealy had 11 tackles, Tyree McCoy had nine, Brian Hanks eight and Dajuan George five.
Highland Home 35, Goshen 21: In a game marred by a fight and seven ejections in the third quarter, Goshen lost on the road 35-21 Thursday night.
The setting was already emotionally charged in Highland Home after the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced two hours before kickoff that the Flying Squadron would have to forfeit six victories because of using an ineligible player, breaking the state’s Bona Fide Transfer rule.
The Flying Squadron was leading 27-0 in the third quarter of Thursday’s game when the fight broke and resulted in the seven ejections, including five Goshen players, according to the Troy Messenger.
After a lengthy delay, the teams resumed play and Goshen made a spirited comeback effort, scoring three touchdowns to close the gap to 27-21 before Highland Home scored a late touchdown to seal the win.
Goshen touchdowns were scored by Bryan Galloway, Tamarcus Shipmon and Dakarai Pelton.
After the AHSAA sanctions and the win, the Flying Squadron record moved to 2-7 overall and 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 3. They were in position to win the region before the sanctions, but will now miss the state playoffs because of the forfeits.
Goshen, which still had a shot at first place prior to the sanctions with a win over Highland Home, dropped to No. 2 in the region behind Luverne, which moved to No. 1 in the region as its loss to Highland Home was one of the forfeits.
Thursday’s outcome dropped Goshen to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Eagles finish the regular-season at home next week against Brantley.
Montgomery Catholic 30, Headland 0: Headland’s final chance at a state playoff berth was halted by a 30-0 loss at No. 3 ranked Montgomery Catholic on Thursday.
The Knights scored a touchdown in each quarter, on an Orlando Whatley 3-yard run in the first quarter, a 66-yard pass to DJ Carter in the second, a Whatley 6-yard run in the third and a Darrell Gibson 1-yard run in the fourth. They also earned a safety in the game.
The Rams dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Class 4A, Region 2 and plays Abbeville in its regular-season finale next week. Catholic improved to 10-0 and 6-0.
Ty Danzey led Headland with 50 yards rushing on 15 carries, while Kareen Sailor caught two passes for 22 yards. Tyson Kirkland had 12 tackles on defense, including eight solos, and had an interception. Carter Williams had 11 tackles, nine solos, and Ty Dailey and Bryce Richburg had nine tackles each, with Dailey earning seven solos and Richburg five solos.
Luverne 47, Samson 14: Samson scored on the third play of the game, but Class 2A No. 8 ranked Luverne dominated the rest of the way on Thursday.
Samson quarterback Hayden McCoy had a 60-yard run on the second play of the game and scored a play later on a 2-yard run. The Tigers, though, scored the next 47.
Jacob Branch threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Blade Davis in the fourth quarter. Francisco Laureano was 2-of-2 on point after touchdown kicks for Samson.
While it lost on the field, Samson also gained a victory Thursday as the AHSAA ruled that Highland Home played an ineligible player, requiring the Flying Squadron to forfeit six games, including one to the Tigers.
With the forfeit and Thursday’s game, Samson is now 4-5 overall and 3-3. The Tigers play New Brockton next week with a possible state berth at stake. Luverne, which also gained a forfeit from Highland Home, improved to 9-0 and 7-0 and is the Class 2A, Region 3 champion.
Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited 6: Davis Allen scored on a 25-yard run with 22.4 seconds left before the half to give Pike Liberal Arts a 10-point lead and the Patriots held on for the win on Thursday.
Scott Taylor Renfroe hit a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter to put the Patriots up 3-0. Allen added his TD run to make it 10-0 and the Mustangs scored on a 30-yard fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter.
Allen led the Patriot running game with 123 yards rushing. Parker Adams completed three passes for 24 yards. Defensively, Nick O’Brien and Jaquavion Johnson had seven tackles each for Pike Lib and Louis Brooks had six.
Pike Liberal Arts improved to 3-7 overall and 1-4 in AISA Class AAA, Region 2 and plays its season finale next week against Lakeside. Success Unlimited dropped to 1-8 and 0-5.
