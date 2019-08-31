TROY – Enterprise handed new coach Rick Darlington his first win for the school with a 50-22 victory over Charles Henderson on Friday night.
Enterprise first got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter when Mykel Johnson fought through some would-be tacklers for a 10-yard touchdown run. It came just two plays after he broke loose from two Charles Henderson defenders for a 31-yard gain.
Jackson Darlington ran in a 2-point try.
Charles Henderson responded with 7:57 to play in the half when Pooka Jones threw a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone from 2 yards out. A 38-yard run by Jones put the Trojans in scoring position. The extra point kick was missed, leaving the score at 7-6.
With 5:49 left in the half, Darlington connected with Terrell Hudson on a 34-yard TD pass. Hunter Perry added the PAT for a 15-6 advantage.
Enterprise added to the lead with 3:24 left in the first half as Darlington hit Josh McCray for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Perry kicked through the PAT for the 22-6 halftime lead.
Early in the third quarter, Jonathon Carter scored on a 17-yard run. Jones then connected with Caldwell for the 2-point conversion.
McCray took a direct snap and scored from four yards out and Perry kicked the PAT to make it 29-14.
Midway through the fourth, Darlington scored on a 4-yard run and Perry’s PAT made it 36-14.
Darlington later scored on an 8-yard run as Enterprise pushed the lead to 43-14.
Houston Academy 28, McKenzie 21: Landon Wheelless rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Raiders got the road victory in their opening game of the season.
Jake Ogletree had 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Sheldon Ott completed 3 of 12 passes for 103 yards.
Providence Christian 49, Houston County 0: Grant Weatherford, Wise Gordon and Christian Durden each had two touchdown runs and Gus Goldsborough had another in Providence’s 49-0 win over Houston County.
Weatherford scored on runs of seven and nine yards in the first half while Gordon had second-quarter TD runs of five and eight yards to pace the Eagles (2-0) to a 29-0 halftime lead.
Goldsborough scored on a 19-yard run early in the third quarter, then Durden closed out the scoring with two six-yard runs.
John Jeter added five extra points and a fumble recovery.
Houston County was led defensively by Kobe McIntyre with eight tackles and Chrystian Perkins with six tackles and a fumble recovery.
Houston County opens the season 0-1.
Headland 36, Highland Home 34: Headland’s Tyler Danzey scored four touchdowns, but the Rams had to hold off a late-two point try by the Flying Squadron with 11 seconds left for the win.
Danzey scored on runs of 18, 15, 6 and 7 yards as Headland built a 28-13 lead, but the Flying Squadron rallied to tie at 28 going to the fourth quarter.
Kareen Sailor scored on a 6-yard run and Danzey added a two-point conversion to put the Rams up 36-28.
Highland Home scored on a 1-yard run with 11 seconds, but threw an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion try.
Abbeville 34, Ashford 28 (2OTs): Abbeville stopped Ashford on the first series of the second overtime and Martavious Glanton followed with a 10-yard quarterback keeper for a game-winning score in a battle of Yellow Jackets.
The teams finished regulation tied at 22-22 after Ashford battled back with two second-half scores, the last in the fourth quarter.
In the first overtime, Ashford scored on a 1-yard run, but couldn’t convert the two-point conversion. Abbeville scored on a Nathan Hall 2-yard run, but also couldn’t convert the two-point conversion, sending it to the second overtime.
Glanton started the game’s score with a 53-yard run in the second quarter. Hall scored on a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Ashford scored on a 26-yard run, but failed on the conversion. Abbeville scored late in the second quarter on a 30-yard pass from Glanton to Gabriel Shell. The two-point try failed and Abbeville led 14-6 at halftime.
A Nathan Hall 14-yard run and a Glanton two-point conversion made it 22-6 early in the third quarter.
But Ashford rallied with a 17-yard TD run in the third quarter and a 1-yarder in the fourth quarter and converted both two-point tries to tie at 22.
For Abbeville, Glanton rushed for 107 yards and passed for 139.
Carroll 14, Russell County 6: In Ozark, Carroll scored two late touchdowns to overcome a 6-0 deficit for the win over Russell County.
The win gave Carroll head coach Roger McDonald his 100th career victory over his 16-years as a head coach.
Vance Burke recovered a Russell County fumble on a punt to put Carroll in business on the Warrior 27 yard line midway in the fourth quarter.
DQ Fryer converted a fourth down run and quarterback Brandon Robinson scored from 2 yards out on the next play to tie the game. Chase Wolfe connected on the PAT for the 7-6 lead.
On the next possession, Fryer scored on a 25-yard run with 1:42 left. Wolfe converted the PAT for the 14-6 lead and final score.
The Carroll defense played well led by Vance Burke, Willie Burks, D’Angelo Fryer, Austin Mitchell, Daquan Ferebee and Terry Williams.
Carroll (2-0) travels to Tallassee for region play on September 13.
Eufaula 63, Beauregard 19: Hess Horne passed for 329 yards – all in the first half – and three touchdowns – all in the second quarter – as Eufaula bounced back after a season-opening loss to crush Beauregard at Tiger Stadium.
Horne finished the night 13-of-15 passing and more importantly with no interceptions after throwing four picks in a 35-16 loss a week earlier against Wakulla, Florida.
Eufaula, which has never lost to Beauregard in eight tries, raced to a 49-7 halftime edge and never looked back. In fact, the Tigers took back-to-back knees late in the game with reserves to keep from possibly reaching the 70-point mark against the Hornets (0-2).
Eufaula rushed for 296 yards, led by junior Keith Bain with 74 on 11 attempts, most in coming in the second half. EHS had 625 yards of offense.
Devin Fuller hauled in six of Horne’s passes for 120 yards, including some on some short pitch passes that resulted in long runs by the EHS basketball player. He also ran for three scores. Zy Tennille ran for two scores, and Jamarian Lewis added another rushing TD for the Tigers. Rah Rah Thomas had two receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown, Emanuel Stevenson had a 68-yard catch and run for a TD, and Ethan Black hauled in a 24-yard TD pass.
Beauregard, which lost its opener 31-0 to Benjamin Russell, managed just 73 yards rushing and 125 passing.
Eufaula takes to the road next week for its first Class 6A Region 2 game at Dothan.
Slocomb 48, Cottonwood 14: Jaylen Nobles ran for four touchdowns and 217 yards on 11 carries for the RedTops. He also had an interception that he returned 50 yards.
Nobles’ touchdown runs were from 26, 20, 69 and 64 yards.
Braydon Whitaker threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rashawn Miller. Whitaker also scored on a 46-yard run and Braylon Miller scored on a 4-yard run.
Asael Morin was 6-of-6 on extra-point kicks.
Defensively, Slocomb recovered five fumbles.
Dawson Hill had six tackles, while Brody Campbell and Trey Baker each had five.
For Cottonwood, Raymone Banks had nine carries for 100 yards and a 3-yard touchdown run and Jess Cortez scored on a 5-yard run.
Micah Lewis rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries.
Austin McCardle completed 3-of-9 passes for 18 yards – all three catches were made by Clayton Gilmore.
Defensively, Gilmore had four solo tackles and four assists, Buddy Shelley had four solo and three assists.
Taylor Butler was 2-of-2 on extra point kicks.
G.W. Long 28, Dale County 16: Dillon Caraway rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and Trevor Morris rushed for 79 on 16 tries during the Rebels’ win.
Dalton Caraway was 7-of-11 passing for 58 yards.
G.W. Long compiled 332 yards of total offense.
For Dale County, Ethan Teal completed 11-of-21 for 135 yards with a touchdown to Tanner Mathis.
Teal also rushed for 77 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Christian Hernandez added a 35-yard field goal for the Warriors.
Samson 14, Kinston 10: Trad Jenkins scored on a touchdown run with less than two minutes left to help Samson edge Kinston, 14-10.
Jenkins finished with 53 yards. Hayden McCoy rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and threw for 74 yards on 10-of-17 passing with Braxton Brooks catching four passes for 39 yards.
Colby Copeland had 126 yards on 11 carries and Addison Hudson had 114 yards on 11 carries with a 62-yard TD for Kinston. John Free kicked a 23-yard field goal for the Bulldogs, who lost in Rudy Free’s debut as coach.
Goshen 21, Ariton 7: Goshen scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and made it stand up in a 21-7 win over Ariton.
Bryan Galloway threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to RaQuan Martin and a 26-yard TD pass to Darkari Pelton to put the Eagles up 13-0 at the quarter.
That score stayed that way up to the fourth quarter when Ariton’s Maddux Herring scored on a 4-yard run, pulling the Purple Cats to within 13-7.
However, Goshen’s defense sealed the win as Kameron Baker returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown.
Tamarcus Shipmon rushed for 121 yards and Galloway had 113 to lead the Goshen offense. Galloway also completed 11-of-17 passes for 136 yards and the two scores. Pelton had five receptions for 79 yards with one TD.
Zion Chapel 20, Red Level 13: Nathan Grantham returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to jumpstart Zion Chapel, which led 20-7 and held on for the win.
Brockston Bragg and Austin Johns had rushing touchdowns for the Rebels.
The Zion Chapel defense forced five Red Level turnovers.
Brantley 59, New Brockton 20: The Gamecocks fell behind the Class 1A No. 4 ranked Bulldogs 41-0 at halftime in falling to 0-2.
Kyan Horne rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and Jamarcus Brown had 78 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks. Quarterback Kaden Cupp completed 5-of-16 for 70 yards with a 9-yard TD pass to Russell Weeks.
Defensively, Kaden Hood had six tackles, Brandon McCoy five tackles and Ryder Tetreault and Matthew Speigner both had four tackles.
Central of Hayneville 54, Barbour County 0: Barbour County had nine turnovers, including seven fumbles, and earned only 33 total yards in falling to the Lions.
The loss was the 51st straight for the Jaguars.
Javier Walker had eight tackles, Andre Kennedy six tackles and a fumble recovery and Ralphael Williams had three tackles and an interception. Williams also had a 43-yard reception on the game’s first play.
Crenshaw Christian 27, Pike Liberal Arts 13: The Patriots fell behind 12-0 in the first half and couldn’t overcome in a loss to the Cougars.
Chip Faircloth scored on a 73-yard run and Drew Nelson on a 6-yard run in the third quarter as Pike Lib trailed just 20-13 after three quarters, but the Patriots couldn’t score in the final period and the Cougars added a touchdown to pull away.
Faircloth ended up 91 yards rushing on 10 carries for Pike Lib and Nelson completed 11-of-18 passing for 125 yards. Defensively, Nick O’Brien had 10 tackles and Jackson Senn, Jaquavian Johnson and Holt Steed had eight tackles each. Scott Taylor Renfroe converted 1-of-2 point after kicks.
Glenwood 35, Lakeside 0: Lakeside fell in Josh McConnell’s debut as coach as the Chiefs fell to No. 2 ranked Glenwood on the road.
Elba 36, Opp 34: Iverson Lane ran for 106 yards on nine carries and the Tigers held off the Bobcats for the win.
Elba led 36-21 late in the game before Opp mounted a late rally.
For Elba, Jaquez Prince threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Seth Ware, a 9-yard TD pass to Chrystile Caldwell and a 50-yard scoring pass to Nathan James. Collin Harrison had an 85-yard kickoff return and Lane had a 58-yard touchdown run.
Elba also recorded a safety.
For Opp, Hal Smithart threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Erik Mathews, a 28-yard scoring pass to Zee Ridgeway and a 9-yard TD pass to Mathews.
Dakota Cornelius kicked a 25-yard field goal, Ashton Patel had a 7-yard scoring run and Smithart had a 15-yard TD run.
Smithhart was 9-of-30 passing for 311 yards.
Early County (Ga.) 24, Miller County 0: Ladarius Ceasar rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries and Jakirrin Davis rushed for 67 on 10 tries as the Bobcats got the win.
Alex Warr had a 20-yard field goal for the only scoring of the first half.
In the third quarter, Braveon George scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone and Warr kicked the PAT.
Brian Hanks returned a fumble 30 yards for a score and Warr’s PAT made it 17-0. Davis scored on a 1-yard run and Warr kicked the PAT for the final points.
Defensivley, Tyrell Rainey had two solo tackles, four assists and two interceptions. Jay Ealy had two solos and seven assists with an interception. Montravious George also had an interception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.