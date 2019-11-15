HUEYTOWN — Eufaula lost the lead and eventually the game in overtime as Hueytown rallied for a 56-49 win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night.
Eufaula was up 38-27 late in the third quarter after a 6-yard run by Devin Fuller, but Hueytown fought back to take the lead at 49-46 before the Tigers sent it into overtime when Davis Wingate kicked a 19-yard field goal with 28 seconds left.
In the OT period, Hueytown got the ball first and scored on an 8-yard pass on third down.
Eufaula was stopped at the 8-yard line on a fourth down play to end the game.
Eufaula quarterback Hess Horne had a big night passing. He completed 25-of-43 passes for 439 yards with an interception.
Down 7-3, Wingate put Eufaula on the scoreboard with a 25-yard field goal in the opening quarter.
Eufaula took the lead with under a minute to play in the opening quarter when Horne connected with Emmanuel Stevenson on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Wingate’s PAT made it 10-7.
Zy Tennille scored on a 2-yard run and Wingate added the PAT for a 17-7 lead with 7:42 to play in the second quarter.
With 5:10 left before halftime, Rah Rah Thomas caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Horne as the Tigers expanded the lead to 24-13.
Thomas scored on a 68-yard TD catch to make it 31-21 early in the third quarter.
Thomas caught seven passes for 176 yards in the game, while Fuller had seven catches for 125 yards.
Eufaula ends its season at 9-3.
Hueytown improves to 11-1 and advances to the third round.
Class 3A
Gordo 18, Providence Christian 7: In Gordo, a strong effort from the Providence Christian defense wasn’t enough Friday night to keep the Eagles alive in the Class 3A playoffs.
The Gordo Green Wave defense held Providence to a single score and mustered enough offense to advance with the win.
The Providence season ends at 10-2. Gordo (12-0) advances to play Mobile Christian in the third round.
Providence played Gordo within a single score most of the second half. Trailing 12-0 at halftime, Providence took its first offensive possession and drove 76 yards in five plays, capped by a 32-yard touchdown run by Grant Weatherford to make it 12-7 with 9:29 left in the third.
Unfortunately, it would be Providence’s only sustained drive of the game.
Gordo did not score the game clincher until 4:56 was left in the game. Gordo inserted starting middle linebacker Josh Darling at tailback and he churned three first-down runs before quarterback Tanner Bailey hit Ben Capps for a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 18-7.
Gordo’s first half scores came on runs of one and five yards by Troy Garner Jr.
Hayes Lewis added an interception for Providence. The Eagles held Gordo to its lowest offensive output of the season.
Class 2A
Leroy 34, Goshen 25: Leroy got out to a 34-6 lead in the second half before Goshen battled back to make it interesting.
Goshen cut the lead to 34-19 with 3:54 to play in the game and would score on the final play of the game.
Leroy improves to 10-2 and will host Ariton next Friday in the third round of the playoffs.
Goshen ends the season at 8-4.
Class 1A
Lanett 44, Elba 6: The Tigers fumbled on five straight possessions and Lanett turned the miscues into four touchdowns to take a 29-6 lead by halftime.
The lone Elba touchdown came when Collin Harrison intercepted a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown with 2:40 to play in the first half.
Elba ends its season at 8-4.
Lanett remains unbeaten at 11-0 and advances to the third round of the playoffs.
GHSA First Round
Class AA
Dublin 32, Early County 9: The Bobcats season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs.
Alex Warr scored the first Bobcats’ points when he kicked through a 31-yard field goal just before halftime to cut the lead to 6-3.
After Dublin scored to open the second half in making it 13-3, Ladarius Ceasar returned the kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Warr’s extra point kick missed.
Ceasar rushed for 133 yards on 18 carries. Montravious George had four catches for 99 yards.
Defensively, Brian Hanks had 12 solo tackles, Jay Ealy had 10 solos and two assists, Jalen Reeves had five solos and a fumble recovery and Tyree McCoy had eight solos and three assists.
It was all Dublin after that in gaining the victory.
Early County ends its season at 5-6.
Class A
Wilcox County 55, Seminole County 6: The Indians’ season came to an end at No. 8 Wilcox County in the first round of the Georgia High School Association Class A Public state playoffs.
Boris Melton completed a 30-yard TD pass to Aiden Sherrer for the Indians touchdown and Jamarvion Jones rushed for 45 yards on 19 carries. Ryshawn Brown had an interception on defense.
Seminole County finished the season 5-6 in the first year of head coach Trey Woolf.
