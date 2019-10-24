In a game marred by a fight and seven ejections in the third quarter, Goshen lost to Highland Home on the road 35-21 Thursday night.
The setting was already emotionally charged in Highland Home after the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced two hours before kickoff that the Flying Squadron would have to forfeit six victories because of using an ineligible player, breaking the state’s Bona Fide Transfer rule.
The Flying Squadron was leading 27-0 in the third quarter of Thursday’s game when the fight broke and resulted in the seven ejections, including five Goshen players, according to the Troy Messenger.
After a lengthy delay, the teams resumed play and Goshen made a spirited comeback effort, scoring three touchdowns to close the gap to 27-21 before Highland Home scored a late touchdown to seal the win.
Goshen touchdowns were scored by Bryan Galloway, Tamarcus Shipmon and Dakarai Pelton.
After the AHSAA sanctions and the win, the Flying Squadron record moved to 2-7 overall and 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 3. They were in position to win the region before the sanctions, but will now miss the state playoffs because of the forfeits.
Goshen, which still had a shot at first place prior to the sanctions with a win over Highland Home, dropped to No. 2 in the region behind Luverne, which moved to No. 1 in the region as its loss to Highland Home was one of the forfeits.
Thursday’s outcome dropped Goshen to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Eagles finish the regular-season at home next week against Brantley.
Montgomery Catholic 30, Headland 0: Headland’s final chance at a state playoff berth was halted by a 30-0 loss at No. 3 ranked Montgomery Catholic.
The Knights scored a touchdown in each quarter, on an Orlando Whatley 3-yard run in the first quarter, a 66-yard pass to DJ Carter in the second, a Whatley 6-yard run in the third and a Darrell Gibson 1-yard run in the fourth. They also earned a safety in the game.
The Rams dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Class 4A, Region 2 and plays Abbeville in its regular-season finale next week. Catholic improved to 10-0 and 6-0.
Luverne 47, Samson 14: Samson scored on the third play of the game, but Class 2A No. 8 ranked Luverne dominated the rest of the way.
Samson quarterback Hayden McCoy had a 60-yard run on the second play of the game and scored a play later on a 2-yard run. The Tigers, though, scored the next 47.
Jacob Branch threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Blade Davis in the fourth quarter. Francisco Laureano was 2-of-2 on point after touchdown kicks for Samson.
While it lost on the field, Samson also gained a victory Thursday as the AHSAA ruled that Highland Home played an ineligible player, requiring the Flying Squadron to forfeit six games, including one to the Tigers.
With the forfeit and Thursday’s game, Samson is now 4-5 overall and 3-3. The Tigers play New Brockton next week with a possible state berth at stake. Luverne, which also gained a forfeit from Highland Home, improved to 9-0 and 7-0 and is the Class 2A, Region 3 champion.
Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited 6: Davis Allen scored on a 25-yard run with 22.4 seconds left before the half to give Pike Liberal Arts a 10-point lead and the Patriots held on for the win.
Scott Taylor Renfroe hit a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter to put the Patriots up 3-0. Allen added his TD run to make it 10-0 and the Mustangs scored on a 30-yard fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter.
Allen led the Patriot running game with 123 yards rushing. Parker Adams completed three passes for 24 yards. Defensively, Nick O’Brien and Jaquavion Johnson had seven tackles each for Pike Lib and Louis Brooks had six.
Pike Liberal Arts improved to 3-7 overall and 1-4 in AISA Class AAA, Region 2 and plays its season finale next week against Lakeside. Success Unlimited dropped to 1-8 and 0-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.