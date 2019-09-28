Rehobeth quarterback Jay Trawick threw a 5-yard TD pass to Trey Turner on third down in overtime to give the Rebels a 28-25 win over Wicksburg Friday night.
Kicker Ashton White hit a 17-yard field goal on the Panthers’ series to open the overtime to put Wicksburg up 25-22, but the Rebels overcame it with the TD pass.
White forced the overtime by hitting a 25-yard field goal as time expired to tie the game at 22.
The Panthers led 19-14 with less than four minutes to go in regulation before Rehobeth scored on a Cameron Hovey 10-yard TD run and an ensuing two-point conversion pass from Trawick to Case Keasler.
Rehobeth improved to 4-1 with the win, while Wicksburg fell to 1-4.
For Rehobeth, Trawick completed 7-of-11 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and added 50 yards rushing on eight carries. Keasler had four receptions for 78 yards and caught both TDs.
Keasler was also involved in Rehobeth's other TD, catching a pass and running inside the 10 before fumbling with teammate Garrett Murkerson recovering in the end zone for a touchdown.
Hovey finished with 86 yards rushing on 14 carries and Brandon Austin had 69 yards rushing.
Providence Christian 27, Dale County 13: Eagle quarterback Collins McClintock rushed for 144 yards and a score and completed 4-of-9 passing for 53 yards and two scores as PCS stayed unbeaten at 6-0.
Gus Goldsborough rushed for 89 yards and one score for Providence, which had 253 rushing yards and 306 total yards. Grant Weatherford caught both TD passes from McClintock.
Ethan Teal, Dale County’s quarterback, passed for 141 yards and two scores, both to Keion Jackson of 33 and 19 yards. Tra Marshall had 113 yards rushing on 27 carries.
Defensively, Derrick Rankin had eight tackles and Kendall Miller seven for Dale County.
G.W. Long 46, Elba 35: The Class 1A 10th-ranked Tigers led 35-27 with less than nine minutes left when three turnovers, including interception returns for touchdowns by Jackson Chancey and Braxton Whitehead, turned the tide for G.W. Long.
JaQuez Prince threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns for Elba, but also had three interceptions. Prince rushed for 50 yards on 13 carries. Iverson Lane rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries with a TD and caught three passes for 60 with a TD. Collin Harrison had 83 yards on 15 carries with one TD.
Chrystyile Caldwell and Dezmion Roberson both caught a TD pass. Caldwell had two catches for 84 yards and Roberson two passes for 35 yards.
Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21: Hess Horne threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 55-21 win in Irvington.
Horne threw TD passes of 14 to Emmanuel Stevenson, 31 to Jay’juan Townsend, 45 to Rodarius Thomas and 54 yards to Devin Fuller, all in the first three quarters as Eufaula led 48-7.
Jamarian Lewis had a 14-yard touchdown run and Zy’Tavies Tennille a 9-yard run, while Keith Bain had an interception return for a touchdown and Trez Blackshire a 65-yard kickoff return for score for Eufuala, which improved to 4-2 on the season.
Tennille finished with 102 yards rushing. Stevenson caught seven passes for 62 yards and Townsend six for 43 yards.
Pike Road 35, Headland 0: Class 3A undefeated Pike Road seized a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 35-0 win over the Rams.
Headland (3-2) was led defensively by Wilson Turner with 12 tackles, including nine solos and a quarterback sack. Zach Lawrence had an interception.
Ashford 59, Houston County 20: For Houston County, J.J. Johnson scored on a 1-yard run, Chason Harvell on a 10-yard run and Cameron Inlow on a 2-yard run.
Kenzerick Barber had a 45-yard run to set up Johnson’s 1-yard score.
Geneva 40, Samson 28: For Samson (2-4), Trad Jenkins rushed for 111 yards and two TDs and Hayden McCoy had 80 yards rushing and a score. McCoy was also 7-of-13 passing for 111 yards and a TD of 47 yards to Aren Loyed. McCoy also threw a 2-point conversion to Noah Justice.
Daleville 50, Straughn 35: Jalen White rushed for 412 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries as the Warhawks defeated Straughn.
Sincere McKenzie rushed for 67 yards on just four carries and caught a 44-yard TD pass from Robert Dees for the only pass completion of the night for Daleville, which improved to 4-2 with the win.
New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10: Trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks scored twice in the last seven minutes to earn a 19-10 win and improve to 2-4.
Cottonwood (1-4) led 7-0 at halftime and extended a 7-6 lead to 10-6 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a Caleb Butler 26-yard field goal.
The Gamecocks, though, took the lead with 6:45 left on a 42-yard TD run from Kyan Horne to go up 12-10. The extra point was no good.
Sparked by a sack by Brandon McCoy, New Brockton forced a Cottonwood punt and the Gamecocks took over at their 35 and marched down field to score on a 33-yard TD pass from Kaden Cupp to CJ Wilkerson with 2:07 left. McCoy added the point after to make it 19-10.
Cottonwood moved to the 20 in the final seconds, but threw an incomplete pass as the game ended.
For New Brockton, Horne rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Cupp rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries and threw for 101 yards on 8-of-15 passing.
Defensively, McCoy had eight tackles, including two sacks, and Andrew Cashin and Josh Cardwell had seven tackles each. Cashin also had an interception and Cardwell and Ethan Kennedy had a sack each.
Goshen 55, Georgiana 8: Goshen improved to 5-0, routing Georgiana 55-8.
Bryan Galloway completed 5-of-9 passing for 124 yards with a 59-yard TD pass to Raquan Martin and a 6-yard scoring pass to Dakari Pelton.
Martin, Tamarcus Shipmon and Jamarco Harris had a rushing touchdown each with Martin scoring on a 10-yard run, Shipmon on a 1-yard run and Harris on an 11-yard run.
The Eagles also scored twice off punt return fumbles by Georgiana with Makel Avery returning one 39 yards for a score and Blake Saupe recovering one in the end zone for a TD.
The other Goshen score came when Pelton recovered a teammate’s fumble and carried is 39 yards to the end zone for a score.
Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30: Brockston Bragg’s touchdown run with 3:24 left put Zion Chapel in front and Zay Adair intercepted a Kinston pass at the 20 with 1:03 left to give the Rebels a come from behind win.
The Rebels (3-2) trailed 30-19 midway in the fourth, but rallied with a Billy Heap 43-yard TD reception from Austin Johns with 4:04 left, an onsides kick recovery by Peyton Stokes and the TD run by Bragg.
Bragg, Johnson and Nathan Grantham had rushing touchdowns for Zion Chapel.
Grantham also had an interception in the end zone and a fumble recovery, while Adair had a blocked point after attempt.
For Kinston (1-4), Addison Hudson rushed for 180 yards on 30 carries and Colby Copeland 136 yards on 18 carries with a 1-yard TD run. Dray Weeks had 58 yards on eight carries and also had a 1-yard TD run.
Blayne Moore had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also scored on a 1-yard run.
Jacob Free booted a 30-yard field goal.
Lee-Scott Academy 52, Pike Liberal Arts 21: The Warriors seized a 21-7 lead at the quarter and 35-7 at halftime in beating the Patriots.
Pike Lib (1-5) scored off a 38-yard Drew Nelson to Davis Allen pass and touchdown runs of 28 and 20 yards by Chip Fairclotch, who finished with 132 yards on 14 carries. Nelson threw for 116 yards on 13-of-27 passing with Allen catching three passes for 43 yards. Scott Taylor Renfroe converted all three extra point kicks. Nick O’Brien led the defense with 10 tackles.
The Patriots were hurt by five turnovers, including four fumbles.
Lakeside School 38, Abbeville Christian 15: Chapman Watt scored on a 20-yard run and Brandon Early caught a 30-yard pass from Ryan Ledford for the two scores for Abbeville Christian, which dropped to 1-5 with the non-region loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.