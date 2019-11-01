MONTGOMERY — The Dothan Wolves concluded the regular season with a 39-13 win over Jeff Davis at Cramton Bowl on Friday night in high school football action.
The Wolves (8-2) will host a first-round playoff game next Friday night at Rip Hewes Stadium against Spanish Fort, which finished fourth in Class 6A, Region 1.
Jamal Lane threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Jabre Barber rushed for two and caught of the TD passes from Lane to pace Dothan.
Jay Folmar got Dothan on the scoreboard by catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lane with eight minutes to play in the second quarter. The extra point try by Brody Barnett was blocked.
Lane connected with C.J. Shackelford for a 63-yard touchdown pass with 4:50 to play in the first half. The extra point kick was once again blocked.
Dothan made it an 18-0 lead on a Jabre Barber run with 1:50 left before halftime.
The Wolves extended the lead to 25-0 with less than seven minutes left in the third quarter when Lane scored on a 3-yard run. Barnett connected on the PAT kick.
Jeff Davis broke onto the scoreboard in the third quarter to make it 25-7.
Barber got the Wolves back on the scoreboard on a 20-yard touchdown run with under a minute left in the third quarter to make it 32-7 following the PAT.
Barber got another touchdown on a 4-yard catch from Lane with 9:20 left in the game to make it 39-7.
Jeff Davis scored a final touchdown on the last play of the game.
Enterprise 28, Theodore 27: Enterprise scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes to rally and stun Class 7A No. 6 Theodore on the road.
Theodore led 21-0 at halftime and went up 27-7 six seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats blocked the extra point kick on the early fourth quarter score and it would later turn out to be pivotal.
Enterprise, which picked up three fourth quarter turnovers on defense, began its comeback with a 25-yard Jackson Darlington to Jerad Smith touchdown pass with 5:54 left in the game to complete a 30-yard drive. Hunter Perry converted the extra point kick.
After a turnover, the Wildcats scored 30 seconds later with 5:24 left on a Josh McCray 2-yard run, capping a 19-yard drive. Perry again nailed the extra point kick, closing the gap to 27-21.
L.Z. Leonard intercepted a Bobcat pass, leading to a 26-yard scoring drive on the next possession. Mykel Johnson scored on a 4-yard TD run with 2:04 left. Perry added the extra-point kick to push Enterprise in front.
The Wildcat defense, after allowing 200 yards in the first quarter, buckled down and allowed only 91 yards in the final three quarters.
McCray posted Enterprise’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the first minute of the third quarter, cutting the Bobcats lead to 21-7.
The Wildcats (5-5) travel back to Mobile next week to play at McGill-Toolen for a Class 7A first-round playoff game.
Pike County 25, Sweet Water 7: Class 3A No. 2 ranked Pike County won a battle of second-ranked Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge, downing Class 1A No. 2 Sweet Water 25-7.
The outcome gave Pike County a 10-0 record, its first undefeated regular season record since 2009. Sweet Water fell to 8-1. Both teams will be at home in the first round of the playoffs with Pike County hosting T.R. Miller.
Rayshawn Reynolds rushed for two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to put Pike up 6-0 early.
Derrick Myhand had a rushing touchdown and Darrick Myhand had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Baldwin County 20, Charles Henderson 14: Charles Henderson fell on the road at Baldwin County.
The Trojans fell to 4-5 with the loss as they prepare for another trip to southwest Alabama for next week’s first round of the state playoffs at Faith Academy in Mobile.
New Brockton 49, Samson 21: The Gamecocks got out to a 28-0 advantage by halftime in gaining the victory which clinched third place in Class 2A, Region 3.
The Gamecocks (5-5, 4-3) struck first on a 14-play drive to open the game. Quarterback Kaden Cupp connected with Kaden Hood in the corner of the end zone for a nice 8-yard touchdown throw and catch with 3:39 left in the opening quarter. The extra point kick was missed.
New Brockton scored again with 1:10 left in the opening quarter when Cupp hit Russell Weeks on a 41-yard touchdown strike. Cupp and Weeks also converted the try for 2 to make it 14-0.
The Gamecocks extended the lead to 21-0 with seven minutes left in the half when Cupp scrambled in from six yards out. Brandon McCoy added the PAT kick.
New Brockton added a final score before halftime when Cupp found Weeks on a 46-yard touchdown with just seven seconds left. McCoy kicked through the PAT for a 28-0 advantage.
With 9:05 left in the third, Cupp swung a pass out to De’Shawn McLeod, who made multiple defenders miss on the way to the end zone for a 63-yard score. The PAT made it 35-0.
Samson got on the scoreboard when Joey McNalley returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown with 2:30 left in the third. The extra point try failed.
New Brockton answered with a touchdown when Jake Holloway ran in from 9 yards out with 10:55 left in the game. The PAT made it 42-6.
On the next play from scrimmage, Samson’s Braxton Brooks broke loose on a 69-yard touchdown and McNally ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 42-14.
The Tigers' Brooks scored on a 40-yard touchdown with 6:20 left to make it 42-21 after the PAT.
With 2:25 left, New Brockton's Jamarcus Brown barreled in from 4 yards out to push the Gamecocks up 49-21 after the extra point kick.
New Brockton will travel to LaFayette for the first round of the playoffs. Samson missed out on the playoffs and finished the season 4-6.
Zion Chapel 20, Pleasant Home 0: The Rebels finished the regular season with a shutout win over Pleasant Home, clinching a state playoff berth for the first time since 2011.
The win improved also Zion Chapel to 6-4 on the year, securing the program’s first winning season since the same 2011 season. The Rebels will play next week at Reeltown in the Class 2A playoffs.
Austin Johns and Brockston Bragg both had a rushing touchdown and Johns threw a TD pass to Bragg for the three Zion Chapel scores.
G.W. Long 28, Houston Academy 14: Dillon Caraway rushed for 209 yards on 18 carries, including a 68-yard touchdown, as the Rebels took the road victory.
Dalton Caraway completed 9-of-20 passes for 131 yards, including a 27-yard TD pass to Hunter Whitehead. Dalton Caraway also scored on a 3-yard run.
Carson Dunlap threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Whitehead.
Trevor Morris had 51 yards rushing on eight carries.
The Rebels had to overcome six turnovers in getting the win. HA intercepted four passes and recovered two fumbles.
The Raiders scored first on a 5-yard Jake Ogletree run with 10:44 left in the first quarter. HA’s final touchdown came late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Sheldon Ott.
G.W. Long (8-2) travels to Cottage Hill next Friday to open the Class 2A playoffs. Houston Academy ends its season at 1-9.
Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14: Hess Horne threw for four first-half touchdowns to four different receivers and Eufaula coasted to the victory Friday night at Smiths Station.
The Class 6A Tigers (8-2) led 38-0 at the half over the 7A Panthers, who ended their season at 2-8.
Eufaula will host a first-round playoff game next week against Blount.
Horne finished 19-of-28 for 319 yards, seeing only one series in the second half.
Horne’s TD passes were 36 yards to Devin Fuller, 25 yards to Jay Townsend, 15 yards to Rah Rah Thomas and 22 yards to Emanuel Stevenson.
Xavier Peterson also returned an interception 54 yards for a score and Davis Wingate kicked field goals of 22 and 27 yards while also converting all five PATs for the Tigers.
Eufaula finished with 431 yards of offense while Smiths Station was limited to 76 yards passing and 71 rushing.
Carroll 50, Ashford 28: In Ashford, Carroll trailed 16-15 at the half before a dominating second half for the win.
On Carroll’s first offensive play, Brandon Robinson hit Nate Ward on a 43-yard touchdown pass. Chase Wolfe added the extra point.
With Ashford leading 16-7, J’kwon Cooper scored on a 7-yard touchdown run and also added the 2-point conversion to cut the Ashford lead to 16-15.
Carroll scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half on a 4-yard David Minniefield touchdown run and a 3-yard Robinson touchdown run. Cooper added a 2-point conversion for the 29-16 lead.
Later in the half, Minniefield and Robinson both added 4-yard touchdown runs. Jakareon Ware added a 2-point conversion on a pass from Robinson. Cooper finished the scoring on a 3-yard run and Chase Wolfe added the extra point.
Caleb Smith and Kehion Walker had a big night of throw and catch for Ashford. Smith completed 16-of-26 passes 285 yards and four touchdowns and Walker caught all four TD passes and finished with nine receptions for 215 yards.
The four Smith-Walker TD passes went for 10, 45, 24 and 78 yards.
Carroll finishes the season 3-6 and Ashford wrapped up its season at 2-8.
Geneva 41, Calhoun 20: The Panthers got off to a quick start behind the running of Noah Johnson and never looked back in recording the victory.
Kahari McReynolds caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Damion Kemmerlin to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead.
Johnson scored on a 2-yard run to give the Panthers a 12-0 lead with 8:56 to go in the first quarter. He scored on another run to make it a 19-0 advantage following the made PAT.
Spencer Morehead recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a TD and the Panthers led 27-0 with 4:02 left in the first.
Johnson scored his third touchdown of the game to give the Panthers a 34-0 lead with 8:23 left in the opening half.
Kemmerlin called his own number for a touchdown and the extra point was made as the Panthers made it a 41-0 lead at the half.
Geneva (8-2) will travel to Mobile Christian for a Class 3A first-round playoff game next week.
Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13: Micah Lewis rushed for 116 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns during the Bears’ victory.
Raymon Bryant rushed for 139 yards on 15 tries and also scored a touchdown.
Austin McCardle was 3-of-5 passing for 82 yards, including a touchdown pass to Clayton Gilmore, who caught two passes for 80 yards.
Lewis had nine tackles and Landon Richardson had seven.
Colby Copeland earned 164 yards rushing on 18 carries with touchdowns runs of 32 and 47 for Kinston, which finished the season 3-7.
Addison Hudson added 76 yards on 17 carries for the Bulldogs.
Both teams finished the season with 3-7 records.
Highland Home 54, Houston County 6: Kenzerick Barber scored on a 2-yard run for Houston County’s lone score, which came right before the half.
Kahleel Johnson threw a 40-yard pass to Kobe McIntyre to set up the Lions TD.
Houston County finishes the season 1-9.
Luverne 26, Opp 0: Hal Smithart was 4-of-10 passing for 66 yards and Gray Jennings was 7-of-16 passing for 60 yards for the Bobcats in the loss to the Class 2A No. 6 ranked Tigers.
Ashton Patel had two catches for 52 yards and 10 carries for 22 yards. Zee Ridgeway and Lane Ballard each had three catches for 35 yards.
Defensively, Brady James had seven tackles, Wyatt Horn had six tackles and a sack, Thomas Glisson had six tackles and Jesse Coon had five tackles.
Opp (4-6) plays defending Class 3A state champion Flomaton on the road next, while Luverne (10-0) hosts a first round 2A game.
Brantley 47, Goshen 14: Bryan Galloway threw for 141 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 99 yards and a score for Goshen in the loss to Class 1A No. 8 ranked Brantley.
DaQuan Martin had five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for Goshen, Makel Avery and Blake Saupe each had six tackles.
Goshen (7-3) hosts Thorsby in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs next week.
Bullock County 64, Barbour County 6: The Jaguars ended the season winless at 0-10 and has now lost 60 straight games.
Bullock County led 28-6 at the end of the first quarter and 50-6 at halftime.
Jaquerrious Bennett threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Raphael Williams for the Jaguars’ lone score.
Zakwavis Johnson had four tackles for Barbour County. Tom Hamrick had three tackles and one caused fumble and Charles Richardson had two tackles and a fumble recovery.
Lakeside 35, Pike Liberal Arts 34: Auston Welsh scored on a 1-yard run and Stan Wilson added the go-extra point kick with 2:36 left to give Lakeside a 35-34 win over Pike Liberal Arts.
Lakeside, which plays at Escambia Academy in next week’s first round of the AISA Class AA state playoffs, improved to 2-7 with the win. Pike Liberal Arts finished the season 3-8.
Jacari Richardson and Welsh both had two rushing touchdowns, while Slade Seaborn caught a 4-yard TD pass from Copeland Cotton for the other Chiefs’ TD.
Chip Faircloth rushed four touchdowns and Scott Taylor Renfroe had two field goals, including a 47-yarder, for Pike Liberal Arts.
Macon-East 48, Abbeville Christian 12: The Generals got a 3-yard touchdown run from Devondre Cobb and a 54-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Ledford to Eli Seay.
Slocomb 49, Geneva County 42: Jaylen Nobles rushed for 248 yards with five touchdowns and caused a late fumble that helped seal a Slocomb win over Geneva County Thursday night at Dixie Howell Stadium.
The game was the final one of the year for the two Geneva County rivals, who both didn’t make the playoffs. Both finished 4-6.
Geneva County moved inside the Slocomb 35 in the final two minutes, but Nobles caused a fumble that Jarrett Hendrix recovered to end the Bulldogs’ last threat.
Nobles, who earned his 248 yards on 29 carries, scored on runs off 20, 44, 2, 5 and 12 yards. He also had an interception in addition to his caused fumble on defense.
Rashawn Miller scored on a 14-yard run and Braydon Whitaker threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Berry for Slocomb’s other scores.
Whitaker threw for 117 yards with Berry catching three passes for 110 yards.
The RedTop win ruined another big night for Geneva County sophomore standout running back Emmanuel Henderson, who amassed 327 yards rushing on 30 carries with four touchdowns plus a two-point conversion run. Henderson scored on TD runs of 17, 1, 3 and 3 yards.
Trey Williams added 64 yards rushing on nine carries for the Bulldogs and KenLi Preyer, who had 53 yards rushing, scored on a 45-yard TD run. Cole Saunders threw a 12-yard TD pass to Colby Fuller for his only completion of the night.
Trey Baker led Slocomb’s defense with 13 tackles. Jamey King and Dawson Hill both added six tackles each for the RedTops.
Geneva County’s defense was led by Grayson Bell with eight tackles, Preyer with seven, including one for a loss, and by Kevin Castro with six tackles, one for a loss.
Early County 49, Berrien County 8: Montravious George and Ladarius Ceasar had big nights for the Bobcats in the victory, which clinched a state playoff berth in Georgia's Region 1-AA.
Ceasar had 149 yards rushing on 19 carries and George had four catches for 65 yards for the Bobcats (5-4 overall, 1-2 in region).
Ceasar put Early County on the scoreboard first late in the opening quarter with a 3-yard run and Alex Warr kicked the PAT to make it 7-0.
Berrien County returned the kickoff back for a touchdown and added the 2-point conversion with 4:29 left in the first.
Ceasar scored on a 15-yard run with 20 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 14-8.
The Bobcats made it 21-8 when Asher White threw a beautiful 36-yard pass to Montravious George for a touchdown and Warr added the PAT with 7:47 left in the half.
White was 8-of-14 passing for 136 yards.
In the third quarter, a reverse play got Montravious George into the end zone on a 23-yard run and Warr’s PAT made it 28-8 with 8:10 left in the third.
George scored his third touchdown from 19 yards out and Warr booted through the PAT to give the Bobcats a 35-8 lead with 3:53 left in the third.
Ceasar scored on a 3-yard TD run on a run and Warr added the PAT with 10:57 left in the game and Victor Allen scored on an 8-yard run and Baylen Tedder added the PAT to make it 49-8 with 7:30 left.
Defensively, Tyree McCray had three tackles and two interceptions. Jay Ealy had four tackles, one fumble recovery and forced a fumble. Deondre Lucas had a fumble recovery and a sack and Keon Brown caused a fumble.
Pelham (Ga.) 41, Seminole County 0: The Indians fell hard at home to No. 3 ranked and undefeated Pelham 41-0.
Jamarvian Jones rushed for 60 yards and Boris Melton completed 1-of-2 passes for 2 yards for Seminole County (4-5, 4-4 in Region 1-A play).
