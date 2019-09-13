Scoreboard

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Class 7A

Austin 17, Gadsden City 6

Enterprise 27, Smiths Station 24

Florence 55, Bob Jones 24

Foley 33, Alma Bryant 18

Hoover 28, Hewitt-Trussville 14

Lee-Montgomery 19, Auburn 14

Mountain Brook 49, Spain Park 35

Sparkman 45, Grissom 6

Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 24

Vestavia Hills 45, Tuscaloosa County 16

Class 6A

Athens 27, Decatur 14

Buchorn 24, Albertville 7

Chelsea 42, Jackson-Olin 7

Cullman 48, Columbia 0

Eufaula 27, Sidney Lanier 13

Fort Payne 31, Mae Jemison 30

Gardendale 35, Pell City 6

Helena 28, Homewood 24

Muscle Shoals 35, Hartselle 14

Oxford 49, Charles Henderson 14

Park Crossing 42, Dothan 27

Paul Bryant 23, Northridge 6

Pinson Valley 31, Clay-Chalkville 7

Russell County 44, Carver-Birmingham 27

Saraland 35, Baldwin County 7

Shades Valley 19, Huffman 12

St. Paul’s Episcopal 29, Blount 20

Class 5A

Alexandria 34, Boaz 14

Bibb County 53, Shelby County 20

Briarwood Christian 38, Woodlawn 20

Central Clay County 42, Springville 7

Chilton County 14, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Citronelle 32, LeFlore 26

Crossville 24, Souglas 7

Demopolis 34, Marbury 6

Etowah 58, Sardis 13

Faith Academy 42, Mobile Christian 24

Jasper 42, Corner 0

Madison Academy 44, Brewer 16

Mortimer Jordan 49, St. Clair County 7

Ramsay 47, Pleasant Grove 19

Rehobeth 33, Beauregard 21

Scottsboro 42, Guntersville 14

Sylacauga 36, Moody 6

Tallassee 10, Carroll 6

Valley 20, Greenville 14

Class 4A

Anniston 42, Cleburne County 0

Brooks 72, Wilson 20

Cherokee County 35, Jacksonville 28

Clarke County 21, W.S. Neal 0

Dale County 52, Ashford 33

Danville 35, West Morgan 8

Deshler 40, Central-Florence 20

Fairview 24, St. John Paul II Catholic 19

Good Hope 42, Tanner 27

Lincoln 28, Leeds 7

Montevallo 68, Jemison 40

Montgomery Catholic 52, Alabama Christian 13

Northside 36, Haleyville 35

Oak Grove 48, Curry 20

Oneonta 44, Hokes Bluff 13

Priceville 42, Randolph 24

UMS-Wright 14, Williamson 0

West Limestone 75, Elkmont 0

White Plains 31, Ashville 20

Class 3A

Bullock County 28, Dadeville 12

Clements 44, Phil Campbell 27

East Lawrence 34, Locust Fork 28

Fultondale 21, J.B. Pennington 7

Geraldine 64, Brindlee Mountain 6

Holly Pond 36, Hanceville 20

Lauderdale County 34, Colbert Heights 7

Midfield 42, Vinemont 30

Opp 22, Houston Academy 7

Pike County 14, Geneva 7

Providence Christian 21, Wicksburg 0

Saint James 26, Montgomery Academy 7

Slocomb 28, Straughn 13

Sylvania 52, Gaston 0

Thomasville 35, Bayside Academy 10

T.R. Miller 44, St Michael Catholic 21

Walter Wellborn 35, Saks 14

Winfield 41, Holt 14

Class 2A

Ariton 48, Houston County 12

Cedar Bluff 14, Sand Rock 7

Chickasaw 38, R.C. Hatch 14

Colbert County 55, Tharptown 0

Cold Springs 50, Sumiton Christian 12

Cottonwood 65, Barbour County 0

Fyffe 24, Collinsville 3

J.U. Blacksher 50, Choctaw County 6

LaFayette 50, Thorsby 16

Leroy 40, Southern Choctaw 14

Luverne 60, Zion Chapel 0

North Sand Mountain 44, Asbury 0

Ohatchee 50, Cleveland 7

Ranburne 57, Woodland 7

Red Bay 16, Addison 10

Reeltown 40, Horseshoe Bend 0

Section 12, Ider 0

Sheffield 20, Hatton 8

Tarrant 26, Winston County 6

Class 1A

Appalachian 34, Victory Christian 20

Billingsley 47, Verbena 0

Decdatur Heritage 28, R.A. Hubbard 20

Donoho 33, Winterboro 21

Elba 40, Kinston 14

Hubbertville 48, Meek 24

Lanett 54, Autaugaville 6

Maplesville 14, Linden 13

Marion County 35, Brilliant 24

Pleasant Home 22, Red Level 12

Valley Head 32, Falkville 7

Vina 58, Cherokee 18

Waterloo 50, Hackleburg 20

