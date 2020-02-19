Dothan edged Providence Christian by one stroke in a nine-golf match Tuesday at Highland Oaks.
The Wolves finished with 203 score and Providence a 204.
Eighth grader Josh Broadway led Dothan with a 45. Bo Thornell led PCS with a 47.
