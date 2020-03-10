Houston Academy won the two-day Blue-Gray Invitational at Montgomery’s Wynlakes Golf Country Club, finishing with a 601, 12 strokes ahead of runner-up St. Paul’s (613).
The Raiders shot a 308 on Monday’s opening day, six strokes behind St. Paul’s, but followed with a blistering 293 on Tuesday to pull out the win.
Emmett Lee paced HA, finishing in a fourth-place tie individually with a two-over par 146 after two rounds of 73. Lee made the all-tournament team. Matthew Streitman finished with a 150 after scoring 74 and 76 in the two rounds. Jake McDonald and Mason Crowder were part of a tie for 17th as both shot 81-72—153. Jase Walker finished with an 80-76—156, tying for 31st place.
Wood, Cook lead Enterprise boys: Brady Wood had a two-day 157 score and Nick Cook had a 158 to lead Enterprise to a seventh-place tie at the Blue-Gray Tournament at Wynlakes Country Club in Montgomery.
The Wildcats finished with a 637 total, tied with Huntsville and UMS-Wright. The three were five strokes behind sixth place Spanish Fort (632) in the 23-team tournament.
Jackson Bailey followed Wood and Cook with a 160 score after two 80 rounds. Gibson Charlton had an 87-79—166 and Bryant Burns an 83-85—168.
Enterprise’s Curtis earns medalist honors; Cats finish fourth
Enterprise senior Ashley-Sinclair Curtis earned medalist honors at the two-day March Madness Tournament at the Hoover Country Club, leading Enterprise to a fourth-place finish in the 14-team meet.
Curtis fired rounds of 76-74 for a final 150 score to win the meet. Teammate Emilia Smith finished fifth with a 153 total after rounds of 78-75. Isabella Holtz had rounds of 110 and 114 for Enterprise. Katie Smith had a final day 104.
The Wildcats finished with a 517 score. Huntsville won the meet with a 495 score. Spain Park was second with a 510, Trinity third at 512 then Enterprise, which was three strokes better than fifth-place UMS-Wright (520).
