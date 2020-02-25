Eighth grader Alex Broadaway fired a nine-hole 35 score as Dothan won a dual match over Wicksburg at Highland Oaks Tuesday.
Dothan finished with a 188 total and Wicksburg a 231. Samson and Dale County had individuals compete.
Finishing behind Broadaway individually was Samson’s Derek Warren with a 43. Wicksburg’s Trent Ables and Dothan’s Chris Bradley both had a 48 and Samson’s Coy Ingram fired a 49.
Other Dothan scores were Jack Childree with a 50 and Heath Robinson with a 55.
Other scores for Wicksburg were Dawson Clark with 58, Aiden Steinmetz 62 and Emerson Bennett 68.
Dale County had three individuals compete with Drew Hartzog the top scorer with a 59.
Enterprise finishes second: Enterprise finished runner-up at the Prattville Christian Academy Tournament Tuesday at the Robert Trent Jones Capitol Hill golf course in Prattville.
The Wildcats fired a 313, one stroke behind Hoover (312).
Gibson Charlton carded a 76 and Brady Wood and Nick Cook both had a 78 to lead EHS. Jon Ed Steed followed with an 81. Bryant Burns had a non-counting 92.
Two Wildcat competed as individuals with Jackson Bailey earning an even-par 72 to tie for second place individually. Hunter McCarty had an 86.
