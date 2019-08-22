A recent agreement by Ashford and Wicksburg has resulted in late changes to the football schedule for the two as well at Carroll.
The principals, Bubba Odom at Ashford and Sheryl Smith at Wicksburg, cancelled a game between the two schools set for the last week of the season following recent problems.
The two teams had an incident during last season’s meeting and had another small incident at a summer 7-on-7 between a few players.
“There are a bit of hard feelings between the two ball teams and we thought it would be better not to play,” Odom said.
Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox said, “Both of the principals kind of just agreed to cancel it from what I understand because of stuff that stemmed from last year’s game. The two teams are not getting along very well and we are trying to avoid anything happening.”
Odom said the issue at last year’s game was mostly “jawing back-and-forth between the ball teams.”
“The 7-on-7 was the same thing – just a carryover from last year and the administration (at both schools) just felt like it was best if we didn’t play.”
Odom added, “It was a mutual agreement between her (Smith) and myself,” to cancel the game.
Cox felt neither the regular season game last year nor the summer incident were anything major.
“It was nothing like a brawl or anything like that, just cheap shots and stupid stuff,” Cox said.
Ashford has picked up a contest against Carroll to replace the game. The Yellow Jackets and Eagles meet in Ashford on the final Friday of the regular season on Nov. 1.
Cox said it was unlikely Wicksburg would fill the date.
Though both teams are in the same county, the teams don’t regularly meet on the football field. The two have played only 16 times, mostly from 1945 to 1967, but had played the last three years. Ashford leads the series 12-3-1, but Wicksburg won the last three games.
Dothan on radio: Dothan’s debut on Saturday in Alabaster against Clay-Chalkville will be carried on radio on WDJR 96.9 FM “The Legend.” The station will carry all Dothan Wolves football games this season. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at 3 p.m. Phillip Jordan, Jerry Coleman and Ken Lambert are handling the Wolves’ broadcasts.
Lakeside in playoffs after change: The Lakeside Chiefs find themselves already in the AISA state playoffs after region opponent Coosa Valley Academy in Harpersville dropped football for the season two weeks ago.
CVA was a Class AA, Region 1 opponent and became the second region school to drop football since the summer. Evangel Christian of Montgomery was the other.
With the two dropping, that leaves only four region teams – Autauga Academy, Edgewood, Lakeside and Springwood. Four teams from each region make the state playoffs, so all four teams will fill the playoff spots with the order determined by play against each other.
With Coosa Valley dropping football, the Chiefs now have an open date on Sept. 20.
Season openers: The regular season begins tonight with 14 official games over three associations in the Dothan Eagle coverage area, including 10 in the AHSAA.
Another game is set for Saturday.
Area teams opening up tonight are Enterprise, Eufaula, Carroll, Rehobeth, Ashford, Ariton, Dale County, Headland, Providence Christian, New Brockton, Elba, Daleville, Samson and Geneva County in the AHSAA, along with Northside Methodist, Pike Liberal Arts and Abbeville Christian in the AISA and Early County and Seminole County in Georgia.
The complete list of Friday games can be found in Scoreboard on page 2B.
The Saturday game features Dothan’s debut versus Clay-Chalkville in Alabaster.
Alabama vs. Florida: Two games tonight are battles between Alabama and Florida programs with both contests in the Wiregrass.
Enterprise welcomes in the North Miami Beach Chargers, while Eufaula hosts the Wakulla War Eagles of Crawfordville, Fla., located near Tallahassee.
According to the Alabama High School Historical Football Society website, Enterprise is facing a Florida team for the 48th time. The Wildcats are 29-18. The last EHS game versus a Florida team was in 2005 against Bay of Panama City.
Eufaula has a 2-3-1 record against Florida teams, according to the AHSFHS website. The Tigers’ last game against a Sunshine State team was in 2001 at Fort Walton Beach.
The last Florida team to visit Eufaula was Mosley of Panama City in 1983, but Wakulla is the first to come to Tiger Stadium since it was built in 2001. EHS has won 74 percent of its games at Tiger Stadium (80-38).
Twelve teams holding jamborees: Seven jamborees involving 12 Dothan Eagle coverage area teams are set for tonight with all of the teams in the AHSAA.
Pike County and Charles Henderson hold their annual preseason game at Troy’s Memorial Stadium. Geneva hosts Luverne, Houston Academy hosts Zion Chapel, Opp hosts Flomaton, G.W. Long hosts Slocomb and Barbour County hosts Notasulga.
Three teams are competing at a jamboree in Wicksburg. Kinston and Goshen will face the host Panthers with the Bulldogs and Eagles alternating their teams’ offense and defense. The jamboree starts at 7 p.m.
Four teams not competing: Four teams are not playing a game or a jamboree this week. Those four are Abbeville, Cottonwood, Houston County and Lakeside School.
New coaches: The 2019 season features seven programs with new coaches, including at the two biggest schools.
The new Dothan High, which was formed through the consolidation of Dothan and Northview high schools and is the biggest school in the area, hired Smitty Grider as its first head coach. Enterprise, now the second biggest school, hired Rick Darlington as its new leader.
Other new coaches are Desmond Lett at Daleville, Chad Martin at Barbour County, Zack Holmes at New Brockton, Rudy Free at Kinston, Josh McConnell at Lakeside School and Trey Woolf at Seminole County.
Five of the seven make debuts this week. In Friday games, Darlington makes his Wildcat debut at home against North Miami Beach, Fla., Lett is at home against Elba and Holmes is at home against Providence Christian. Woolf and Seminole County travel to Bainbridge.
Grider makes his debut on Saturday against Clay-Chalkville in Alabaster.
