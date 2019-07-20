The Barbour County Jaguar football team is again looking for a new coach.
Rodney Lewis, who took over during the middle of last season, has resigned after he was hired a couple of weeks ago at Eufaula High School as the JROTC instructor, a girls basketball assistant coach and a junior varsity girls basketball coach.
The Demopolis native took over the Jaguars last September following the departure of Harry Mose, who coached the program for only three games. Lewis coached the final six games.
The change is another blow to a program that has lost 51 straight games. The last win came in October of 2013.
There was no word from Barbour County officials on a replacement to fill Lewis’ spot.
Whoever the new coach is will be the fifth one in the last four years. Chris Reynolds guided Barbour County in the last game of the 2016 season and Steve Fryer coached all nine games of 2017 before Mose’s three games and Lewis’ six games last season.
All-Star Sports week
A handful of Wiregrass athletes competed in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports week events in Montgomery this past week.
The all-star week featured competition between north athletes and south in football, volleyball, baseball, softball plus girls and boys events in golf, tennis, basketball, cross country and soccer.
The south and north both won seven sports with south taking football (22-19), volleyball (25-17, 25-23, 25-18), softball (6-2, 5-4), girls soccer (6-2), boys basketball (88-75), baseball (16-7, 18-16) and girls cross country (19-36).
The north won girls golf (58.5 to 55.5), boys golf (63.5 to 50.5), girls tennis and boys tennis (both 8-1), boys soccer (3-0), girls basketball (65-56) and boys cross country (27-28).
Below is a look at how locals fared
Football
>> Enterprise’s Grant Thornton started at quarterback and completed 6-of-10 passes for 86 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass. He also completed a two-point conversion pass to help the South extend a lead to 22-19. He was sacked twice for 15 yards.
>> Headland’s Bruno Ribero was 2-of-2 on extra-point kicks and missed a 46-yard field goal try right before the half. He also punted twice for a 26.5 average, though one was placed inside the 20, and had four kickoffs for a 52.2 average with one going for a touchback. He also had a tackle.
>> Carroll defensive back Tori Mulkey started and had one solo tackle.
>> Headland defensive back Jessie Kinsey started and had one assisted tackle.
>> Carroll offensive lineman Trey Ware started.
>> Headland head coach Danny Raines and Carroll head coach Roger McDonald were part of the South’s winning coaching staff.
Softball
>> Rehobeth’s Stephanie Schoonover earned a save in both games of a doubleheader. She pitched the final two innings of the opener, giving up one hit, one run, one walk, while striking out two. In game two, she worked the last inning, allowing a hit and walk, while striking out three. Offensively, she was 0-for-3, but did walk once and drove in one run.
>> Northview’s Jaala Torrence picked up the pitching win in the opener after throwing two innings with three strikeouts as the starter. She allowed a hit, a run and walk. Offensively, she was 1-for-2 with one walk.
Baseball
>> Providence Christian’s Grayson Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate over the doubleheader and threw two perfect innings as the starting pitcher in the opener with one strikeout.
>> Wicksburg’s Kade Snell was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs on offense in the two games and pitched two innings as the game two starter and allowed two hits and a run, while striking out two.
>> Headland’s Jake Killingsworth was 1-for-5, but walked once and scored a run.
>> Charles Henderson’s Cole McWhorter was 4-for-6 with two RBIs.
>> Goshen’s McGwire Stanley was 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. He also was hit by a pitch and scored.
>> Charles Henderson coach Matt Whitton was part of the South’s winning coaching staff.
Girls Basketball
>> Charles Henderson’s Niaira Jones had a co-team high 11 points off 4-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-7 on 3-pointers. She also had one rebound and one steal.
>> Charles Henderson’s Samira Moore had six points, a team-high eight rebounds and five blocked shots plus two steals and one assist in 23 minutes before fouling out.
>> Abbeville’s Madisen Grimsley, in just eight playing minutes, scored three points and had two rebounds. She hit 1-of-2 shots from both the floor and the foul line.
>> Headland’s Adrianna Galloway, in seven minutes of action, had two assists and one rebound. She missed her only shot attempt.
Boys Basketball
>> Slocomb’s Braydon Whitaker played seven minutes and scored two points and had one rebound. He hit 1-of-3 shots.
Girls Soccer
>> Enterprise’s Morgan Harrelson earned MVP honors for the South, scoring two goals in a 3-1 win. Harrelson had five shots on goal. Her first goal was 35:49 into the game, making it to 2-0. Her second goal was 53:11 into the contest.
>> Enterprise’s Jillian Martin played but didn’t record a shot or assist.
>>> Northview’s Katie Beth Wakefield played but didn’t record a short or assist.
>> Enterprise coach Jill Harrelson led the winning South coaching staff.
Boys Soccer
>> Enterprise’s Sam Mazareigos started and had two shots on goal, one that was wide and one that was blocked in the South’s 3-0 loss.
Volleyball
>> Providence Christian’s Autumn Mayes had five kills, one ace and two digs.
>> Enterprise’s Ali Wiggins had 15 assists, one kill and three digs.
>> G.W. Long’s Mary Beth Long had four kills and one dig.
>> Enterprise coach Janie Wiggins led the winning South coaching staff.
Girls Golf
>> Enterprise’s Ashley-Sinclair Curtis lost her match to Randolph’s Michaela Morard 12-7.
>> Enterprise’s Emila Smith combined with UMS-Wright’s Lauren Gilchrist for a 12.5-6.5 win over Spain Park’s Marilyn Steed and Vestavia Hills’ Katherine Davis in Match 2.
>> Enterprise’s Emma Pittman combined with Bayside Academy’s Tori Roush for a 12-7 win over White Plains’ Hanna Dyar and Oak Mountain’s Katie Gray.
Boys Golf
>> Charles Henderson’s Griff McCrary combined with Andalusia’s Adam Kilpatrick for a 13-6 win over White Plains’ Andrew Miller and Huntsville’s Josh Carter.
>> Houston Academy’s Emmett Lee and St. Paul’s Thomas Gaal lost to Muscle Shoals’ Sam Gargis and Mountain Brook’s Mac Scott 11.5 to 7.5.
Boys Cross Country
>> Enterprise’s Tyler Rathburn finished in 11th place among 18 runners with a time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds.
>> Zion Chapel’s Justin Porterfield finished in 17th place in 20:57.50.
