While football usually grabs the headlines in prep athletics, three other sports and their athletes gear up as well on the local scene.
Prep volleyball games in the Alabama High School Athletic Association and Alabama Independent Schools Association start this week as does cross country meets in the AHSAA and soccer matches in the Panhandle Christian Conference.
Volleyball starts Thursday and cross country on Saturday, while the Panhandle Christian Conference soccer season starts today.
Eight local volleyball matches are on tap on Thursday, including one between 2018 state tournament teams Providence Christian and Enterprise at the EHS gym. The teams start with junior varsity action at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity at 5 p.m.
Other opening matches include Wicksburg at Rehobeth, Houston County at Slocomb, Abbeville at Geneva County, New Brockton at Kinston and Straughn at Goshen in the AHSAA. Pike Liberal Arts plays at Crenshaw Christian and Lakeside School at Hooper in AISA competition.
Two tournaments set for Saturday: The annual Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament is scheduled for Saturday in Kinston.
The tournament, now in its 35th year, is named after former Kinston head coach Amelia Rhoades. This year’s tourney features eight teams. The teams are split into two pools with Kinston, Zion Chapel, Geneva and New Brockton in one and Opp, Brantley, Goshen and Straughn in the other.
The tournament, which has admission cost of $6, starts at 8:30 with round-robin pool play. The pool winners face pool runner-ups in the tournament semifinals. The semifinal winners advance to the championship.
Meanwhile, three Wiregrass AISA programs are competing Saturday at the Glenwood Invitational – Northside Methodist, Lakeside and Abbeville Christian. Overall, 11 teams are at the tournament, six in Pool A and five in Pool B.
Northside Methodist and Lakeside School are in Pool A and are joined in the pool by Oak Mountain (Ga.), Cornerstone Christian, Edgewood Academy and Ezekiel Academy.
Abbeville Christian is in Pool B and is joined in the pool by Macon-East, Glenwood School, Morgan Academy and Meadowview Christian.
The tournament opens with a one-set pool play matches to 25 before breaking into bracket play. The top five teams after pool action advance to the Gold Bracket and the six bottom teams enter the Silver Bracket.
Wolves open on Monday: The new Dothan Wolves open their inaugural season Monday with a home match at Cottonwood, starting with a junior varsity contest at 4 p.m. The varsity follows around 5 p.m.
Brianne Kent, a former player at Houston Academy and daughter of former Houston Academy football coach Rodney Dollar, is Dothan’s head coach.
The Wolves finish the opening week with a road match at Rehobeth on Tuesday and at home Thursday (Aug. 29) versus Carroll. Dothan will play its home matches at the Dr. James Smith Convocation Center.
Six teams ranked: Six Wiregrass volleyball teams enter the season ranked in the al.com statewide preseason poll, including Class 4A state runner-up Providence Christian and 7A Enterprise, who meet Thursday at EHS.
Providence is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A behind perennial powerhouse Bayside Academy, while Enterprise is No. 8 in Class 7A. PCS finished last season 48-9 and Enterprise 40-8.
Also in the opening rankings are Houston Academy at No. 7 in Class 3A, G.W. Long and Goshen at No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, in Class 2A and Northside Methodist at No. 5 in AISA.
HA finished 30-15 last year and advanced to the 3A state tournament. G.W. Long was 28-9 and reached the 2A state semifinals. Goshen went 23-19 and made the state tournament. Northside Methodist finished 13-8 and reached the AISA Class AA Regional Tournament.
Three area teams were listed as teams to watch outside the top 10. Those teams were Opp in 3A, Ariton in 2A and Kinston in 1A.
PCS’s Mayes on list: Providence Christian senior Autumn Mayes was listed on al.com’s top 15 Super Seniors preseason list.
Mayes, an outside hitter who has committed to play at West Georgia, was listed at No. 11 on the list. A year ago, she set a school record with 685 kills and also earned 474 digs and 90 aces.
Four other seniors to watch: Four other Wiregrass players were listed as other seniors to watch by al.com. The four were Enterprise left-side hitter Tatiana Bonilla and setter/right side hitter Ali Wiggins, Opp outside hitter Addie Jacobs and G.W. Long outside hitter Mary Beth Long.
Nine new coaches: The Wiregrass features nine new head volleyball coaches, including Kent at Dothan. Kent was out of coaching last year after leading Beverlye Middle School two years ago, but she was teaching at Cloverdale Elementary School in Dothan.
Other new coaches are Merri Hicks at Eufaula, Claudia Thomas at Wicksburg, Joseph Vickers at Abbeville, Robert Condrey at Barbour County, Kayla Davis at Samson, Hunter Block at Houston County and Lana Johnson at Pike Liberal Arts.
Jennifer Graham is a new familiar coach at New Brockton. She was head coach at the program two years ago.
Cross Country
The high school cross country season starts Saturday and two Wiregrass programs are in action – Zion Chapel and Kinston.
The two programs will run at the 3rd Annual Trinity Trailblazer meet on the AUM campus in Montgomery.
Overall, 19 teams were registered for the meet as of Monday night, most of them in the metro Montgomery area, though teams such as American Christian out of Tuscaloosa, Opelika and Dadeville are also registered.
The girls 5K race starts at 8 a.m. and the boys at 8:30.
The rest of the Wiregrass teams start competition next week, with most competing at Houston Academy’s Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 29
Soccer
The lone Wiregrass program that has soccer in the fall, Emmanuel Christian of the Panhandle Christian Conference, opens its season today.
The Warriors, a co-ed team, travel to Pensacola to face Trinitas Christian in a conference contest. The match starts at 4:30 p.m.
Emmanuel Christian’s head coach this year is Tyler Bowman.
