MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control unanimously approved changing the current method of using average daily membership (ADM) numbers for grades 10, 11 and 12 to using grades 9, 10 and 11 to determine classification of its member schools. The change begins immediately and will be used for the classification period for 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The action was taken at the Central Board of Control quarterly meeting Thursday at the AHSAA office.
“This should give us a more accurate accounting of the number of students who could become eligible to participate in the AHSAA championship program for the next classification period,” said Alvin Briggs, Associate Executive Director of the AHSAA, who works closely with classification.
The average daily membership is counted by each member school using the first 20 school days after Labor Day.
Executive Director Steve Savarese praised the Central Board’s decision, thanked the Alabama State Department of Education, Mr. Briggs and Assistant Director Jamie Lee for their study and research.
“When the AHSAA began classifying member schools in multiple classes years ago, most ninth-grade students were attending junior highs. We now have just four junior high schools in the AHSAA and those schools only feed one school,” he said. “We also found several schools have students who are being counted in the senior class numbers that no longer have eligibility to participate in the AHSAA. However, every ninth grader has a chance to become eligible to participate over the two-year classification period.”
Prep Volleyball
G.W. Long wins two: Class 2A No. 2 ranked G.W. Long won a pair of matches over Straughn, taking a 25-8, 25-17 win and a 25-15, 25-16 win.
Overall in the two matches, Mary Beth Long had 22 kills, two aces, nine digs and two blocks, Emma Claire Long had six kills, four aces and four digs, Breana Henning had 14 kills, five aces and four digs and Morgan Ferguson had five kills, five aces and three blocks. Makenna Long had seven kills, two aces, 50 assists and three digs. Emmaline Hughes had two aces and 11 digs and Ally Whitehead had two kills.
Geneva wins two: Geneva defeated Brantley 25-20, 25-10 and Charles Henderson 25-22, 19-25, 15-7 on Thursday.
In the win over Brantley, Chloe Nance had 10 kills and six assists, Daydee Holt five kills, four aces and two digs and Camryn Sanders 14 assists. Emma Griffin earned seven kills, two blocks and two digs, Shelby Hammock two kills and four digs, Pazley Lamb two aces and two digs and Addyson Martin two kills.
Versus Charles Henderson, Nance had six kills, five aces, two assists and three digs, Sanders had four aces, seven assists and three digs and Griffin a team-high eight kills plus two digs. Hammock had three aces and Holt two kills.
Ashford sweeps Slocomb: Ashford swept Slocomb 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 on Thursday.
Darian Bell had five aces, 10 kills and 12 digs to lead Ashford and Savannah Money had two aces, two kills, 14 assists, three blocks and four digs. Lexie Glover added three aces and five kills and Jozie Shelley had three kills.
Eufaula sweeps Abbeville: Eufaula prevailed 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 and improved to 9-19. Maggie White had three aces and six kills. Taylor Hicks added five aces, two kills, one block and one dig. Jada Woods recorded three aces, six kills and one dig.
Ariton sweeps Pike County: The Purple Cats (18-6) won 25-9, 25-5, 25-9. Caroline Hughes had 10 assists and Robin Tomlin added nine assists in the win.
Kaydee Phillips had six kills. Zhee Oliver, Lilli Coker and Sarah Snyder had five kills each.
Junior High Basketball
Houston Academy girls 30, Samson 25: Abby Caldwell led the Raiders with eight points and Camille Reeves added seven in the victory.
Makayla Phillips scored a game-high 14 points for Samson. Brantley Edberg added eight for the Tigers.
G.W. Long girls 33, Providence Christian 17: Maleah Long had 20 points and Emma Grace Caraway had 12.
Morgan Strickler had seven points and Paige Stickler six for Providence Christian.
Ariton girls 29, South Dale 12: The triple A team of Alayna Williams, Anna Kilcrease and Amya Jones combined on 27 points to lead Ariton. Williams had 10 points, Kilcrease nine and Jones eight.
Jada Brown led South Dale with four points.
Ariton boys 43, South Dale 20: Lawson Leger had 16 points and Trevor McLaughlin 12 to lead Ariton.
Hayden Gordon had seven to lead South Dale.
Providence boys 33, G.W. Long 11: Powell Phillips scored 13 points for the Eagles in their season opener. Eb Anderson added six points.
Long’s Bryson Hughes led the Rebels with five points.
Geneva girls 35, Coppinville 9: Cheyenne Hammock scored seven points and Rayanna Ausley and Carli Grantham scored six points each in the Panthers' victory.
