Hayes Floyd hit a driving layup with 18 seconds left to give Ariton the lead and the Purple Cats held off a missed Houston Academy shot at the end in a 49-47 win Friday night at the Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic.
Floyd led Ariton with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Kadyn Mitchell led Houston Academy with 22 points and Stefan Stevanovic had 10.
Dale County 66, Elba 39: Terrance Green had 18 points, Shane Wesley 14 and JoJo Rodgers eight for Dale County.
Chrystyile Caldwell led Elba with 21 points and John Martin Wilson nine.
Slocomb 63, Poplar Springs 48: Braydon Whitaker scored 25 points, Rashawn Miller added 16 and Jaylen Nobles had 11 points for the RedTops.
Zaines Hall led Poplar Springs with 17 points. Sterling Hendrix scored 12 points.
Southeast Health Holiday Classic
Dothan 60, Pike County 56: Jayden Folmar had 17 points, Elijah Allen 13 and Jabre Barber 10 for Dothan, which captured the tournament title.
Andres Burney had 17 points, seven rebounds and four block shots to lead Pike County.
Lake City Classic
Eufaula 79, P.K. Yonge 46: Tournament host Eufaula blasted P.K. Yonge of Gainesville, Fla. Jadarious Blackshire scored 17 points and Tigers teammate Eiszeric Thomas added 16.
Rodarius Thomas added 10 for Eufaula.
Adrian Bloodworth led P.K. Yonge with 16 points.
Coach Bailey Yielding Jr. Classic
Enterprise 51, Pine Forest (Fla.) 47: Josh McCray and Jordan Hines had 11 points each to lead Enterprise in a losers’ bracket win.
Lee County Tournament
Barbour County 77, Russell County 68: Barbour County advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Smiths Station, beating the Warriors behind four players in double figures.
Jaborius Bennett had 20 points, Willie Screws and Ralph Williams 14 each and DJ Williams 11 for the Jaguars.
Florala Christmas Tournament
Florala 65, Goshen 32: DeShawne Brown had 11 points to lead Goshen, which lost a semifinal game to the host Wildcats.
Rashaad Coleman had 23 points and Anthone Stone 13 for Florala.
Wallace State Pre-Christmas Bash
Covenant Christian 57, G.W. Long 49: The Rebels were in a three-point game in the final minute and a half before Covenant pulled away with clutch foul shooting.
Braxton Whitehead led G.W. Long with 16 points. Avery Roberts added 15 and Caison Long finished with 11 points.
Titus Griffin led Covenant with 23 points. Zeke Griffin added 14 points.
Cottondale Tournament
Graceville (Fla.) 60, Houston County 49: Brakevion Saffold had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Houston County in the loss.
Regular Season
Carroll 67, Abbeville 58: Elijah Terry had a double double of 23 points and 10 blocked shots to lead the Eagles. Daniel Pruitt had 14 points and Takoda McLeod 12.
Monqarius Cooper led Abbeville with 26 points. Devin Mills had 17 and Tyrek Coleman 10.
Rehobeth 83, Geneva 71: Davantae Townsend had 28 points, Trey Thomas 18, Parker Turner 14 and Kase Keasler 10 to lead Rehobeth (12-5).
Dylan Creech had 24 points and Noah Johnson and Damion Kemmerlin 10 each for Geneva.
Pike Road 74, Ashford 60: DeChristian Newton had 20 points, T.J. Holston 12 and Bryce Bennett 11 for Ashford.
Shawn Holmes paced Pike Road with 21 points and Harrison Wallace had 12.
Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 40: Devontae White scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter to help the Panthers pull away.
Clay Morrison added 11 points for Wicksburg.
Tariq Walker led the Gamecocks with 14 points. Dillon Kelty added 10 points.
Brantley 71, McKenzie 31: Taye Person and Billy Burnett scored 11 points each and Khaliq Smith added 10 points to help the Bulldogs improve to 8-0.
Lakeside 80, Northside Methodist 55: Five players scored in double figures for Lakeside (8-3) with Davantae Bowick leading the way with 25 points. T.J. Smith had 15, Jacari Richardson 13, Jayce James 12 and Billy Nix 11.
Girls
Wallace State Pre-Christmas Bash
Cold Springs 54, G.W. Long 49: In a rematch of last year’s state semifinals, sixth-ranked G.W. Long fell to top-ranked Cold Springs in Hanceville.
Mary Beth Long had 16 points, Makenna Long 13 points and Emmaline Hughes scored 12 points.
Lake City Classic
Eufaula 75, Sumter Central 42: The balanced Tigers got 22 points and four steals from Kaitlin Peterson and 21 points and six rebounds from Kenahria Hicks.
Zahria Hoskey had 11 points and six steals, Mikasia Floyd added eight points and six rebounds and Jalyia Pierce added eight points and 10 boards.
Chardai Watkins led Sumter Central with 17 points and twin sister Jada Watkins added 16 points.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic
Elba 48, Pike County 27: Freeda Hooks had 16 points, Melissa Williams 14 and Jaylyn Baker nine to lead Elba.
Urriya Berry had eight points to lead Pike County.
Poplar Springs 50, Slocomb 39: Twins Bailey Smith and Aubrey Smith each scored 13 points to lead Poplar Springs past tournament host Slocomb. Brandi Watson added eight points in the victory.
Madison Ward led the RedTops with 11 points. Breanna Hatcher added nine points and Ally Price scored eight points.
Houston Academy 46, Dale County 35: In the Slocomb tournament, Branham Hewes scored 17 points for the Raiders.
Kitaria Hudson led Dale County with 12 points.
Southeast Health Holiday Classic
Headland 55, Enterprise 28: Adrianna Galloway had 17 points, Amiyah Danzey 13 and Jayden Blackmon 12 to lead Headland.
Dashia Nelson led Enterprise with eight points.
Regular Season
Geneva 50, Rehobeth 34: Makaley Boswell had 14 points, five assists and five steals and Madison Johnson 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Geneva.
Sylvia Somma had 11 points to lead Rehobeth.
Carroll 56, Abbeville 17: Jordyn Crews had 18 points and Ameyah Gray had 12 to lead Carroll.
Janiya Lomack had five points to lead Abbeville.
Wicksburg 59, New Brockton 16: Kara Cox had 13 points, Tori Hobbs and Mia Matcher eight each and Aubrey Bond and Tori Snyder seven each to lead Wicksburg.
Madison Meeks led New Brockton with eight points.
Northside Methodist 52, Lakeside 36: Lucy Griffin had 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots, Anna Lee Hathcock 11 points and Abbey Quattlebaum 10 points and eight assists.
Anna Murph led Lakeside with 10 points.
Brantley 68, McKenzie 24: Yasmine Upshaw drained five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Brantley (7-4). Gabby Perkins had 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Junior Varsity boys
Carroll 46, Abbeville 28: Jordan Killings and Daquan Ferebee both had 10 points to lead Carroll.
Ja’vion Turner had six points and Trent Lingo five for Abbeville.
Wicksburg 49, New Brockton 16: Dalton Taggart scored 14 points and Jaylen Murry added 10 points for the Panthers.
Geneva 49, Rehobeth 47: Preston Garner had 13 points and Evan Griffin 11 to lead Geneva.
Shelton Arroyo had 16 and Lane Cook 15 for Rehobeth.
Northside Methodist 43, Lakeside 28: Noah Davis had 11 points to lead Northside Methodist.
Late Thursday
Girls
Southeast Health Classic
Dothan 54, Park Crossing 49: Brianna Reese had 19 points and Keke Wilson 11 to lead Dothan.
Alexis Andrews had 18 points and Amaya Edwards 13 for Park Crossing.
Regular Season
Abbeville 53, Daleville 42: Madison Grimsley had 23 points and Jamya Glover had 12 to lead Abbeville.
Joye Anderson led Daleville with 15 points and Janee Clements had 13.
Brantley 56, Providence Christian 50: Autumn Mayes had 20 points, MaryLynn Solomon nine and Emma Houston eight for Providence Christian.
Holmes County (Fla.) 71, Geneva 42: Melody Watson had 12 points and Madison Johnson nine to lead Geneva.
Headland 60, Cottonwood 30: Adrianna Galloway had 18 points, Amiyah Danzey 15 and Alexus Neal 10 to lead Headland.
Pike Liberal Arts 43, Autauga Academy 28: Shelby Renfroe and Ansley Adams had 12 points each with Adams also earning eight rebounds to lead Pike Lib. Tiffany Johnson added nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots and Lakin Harrell had eight points.
Boys
Cottondale Tournament
Malone (Fla.) 77, Houston County 51: Brakevion Saffold had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead Houston County.
Lee County Holiday Tournament
Barbour County 53, Notasulga 25: Javier Walker had 12 points and DJ Williams and Zaquavious Nelson nine each for Barbour County.
Regular Season
Abbeville 67, Daleville 61 (OT): Monqarius Cooper had 20 points, Devin Mills 14 and Gabriel Shell 12 to lead Abbeville.
Tomar Hobdy led Daleville with 15 points. Bryan Beckwith followed with 14 and Peanut Bloodsaw had 11 and Sincere McKenzie 10.
Pike Liberal Arts 58, Autauga Academy 54: Javon Christian had 19 points, Austin Cross 14 and Nick O’Brien to lead Pike Liberal Arts. Drew Nelson added eight points.
Brantley 65, Providence Christian 41: For Providence Christian, Collins McClintock had 14 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers. Cole Smith had nine points and Grant Weatherford eight.
Junior Varsity
Dothan girls 27, Enterprise 18: Kierra Hambright had 10 points and Chalice Pittman six to lead Dothan.
Chatazia Smith had seven points and Ja’tori Jones five for Enterprise.
Abbeville boys 49, Daleville 30: Dylan Crawford had 11 points and Cameron Jones 10 for Abbeville.
Ja’Quez Clay led Daleville with 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.