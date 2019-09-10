ASHFORD – Ashford won a tri-match on Tuesday, defeating Abbeville 25-12, 25-13 and beating Wicksburg 21-25, 25-11, 15-11.
In the win over Abbeville, Savannah Money had two aces, 10 kills and six assists for Ashford. Lexi Glover had four aces, three kills and two blocks, Darian Bell had three aces and four kills and Emma Helms had 10 aces and three assists.
In the win over Wicksburg, Maddie Brown had one ace, two kills, two digs and two blocks. Money had three aces, one kill and three assists. Bell had 12 aces, five kills and one dig and Glover had two kills and two digs.
Providence Christian sweeps Carroll: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-10, 25-6, 25-7, improving to 16-2 on the season.
Adleigh Mayes had 14 assists, two aces, two kills and seven digs, Autumn Mayes had seven kills, two aces and three digs and Anna Riley had seven kills and three digs. Lydia Camille Owens had five kills, four digs and two aces, Lindsay Champion had four assists and three digs and Ellie Grace Crowder had two aces, two kills and six digs. Emma Houston had four assists and three digs. Eliza Payne Shipman had four kills and Meredith Black three kills. Katie Griffin and Megan Stewart both had two kills with Griffin adding three digs. Anna Grace O’Brian had four digs.
Houston Academy downs Slocomb: Houston Academy swept Slocomb 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Conner had 20 assists, four kills and three aces, Mattie Haves had five aces, three kills and three digs, Caroline Nelson five kills and four aces and Lizzy Kate Skinner five kills and two aces for HA, which had 28 kills and 18 aces.
Caley Caldwell had five digs, Carryne Chancey three kills and three aces and Irina Martin had five kills and two digs. Rachel Watson added two kills.
Northside Methodist falls to Lee-Scott: Northside Methodist fell to Lee-Scott Academy 25-11, 25-17, 15-25, 25-20.
Anna Johnston had 14 kills and five blocks, Ellie Williams had seven assists and two kills, Anna Lee Hathcock 13 assists, Mary Dennis and Elizabeth Helms both had six kills and Dennis also had two aces. Lucy Griffin had four kills and Abby Quattlebaum had 17 digs.
The Northside JV beat Lee-Scott 25-17, 25-7. Mary Helms had five kills, Joleigh Parmer had two aces and two kills, Kristin Robinson had three assists, Aliya Griffin had two kills and Marah Stuckey three digs.
Wildcats win: Enterprise defeated Opp 26-24, 25-13, 25-22.
Ali Wiggins had 18 assists, two aces and nine digs for Enterprise. Addy Thompson had five digs, four aces and six kills.
Tatiana Bonilla had seven digs. Lily Rhoades had four digs. Morgan Harrelson had three digs and eight kills. Rhiannon Keck had three digs. Hannah Chang and Mya Carter each had two blocks. Carter added six kills.
Bulldogs win: Geneva County defeated Cottonwood 25-9, 25-19, 25-16.
Andrea Wright had 15 aces and seven digs. Hailey Archer had 11 aces and Hanna Habbard had 26 assists.
Anri Davis had 12 kills and Karoline Striplin had 14 kills.
Ariton wins: Ariton defeated Barbour County 25-10, 25-6, 25-1.
For Barbour County, Precious Rumph had four service points, Harkemini Johnson had two and KeNydra Cunnigham had one.
No stats were reported for Ariton by press deadline.
Elba loses to Zion Chapel: On Monday night, Elba’s early unbeaten season came to an end with a 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 loss to Zion Chapel.
For Elba (3-1), Jaylyn Baker had six aces, five kills, eight blocks and two digs and Jasmine Magwood had two kills, three blocks and two digs. Victori Edwards had eight digs, Praise Edwards seven and Maggie Hammonds two. Mikenzey Hooks had two blocks.
The Elba JV took a 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 win as Danaejah Flowers had three aces, Terri Brannon had one ace, one kill and one block and Kali Nicholson two digs.
Elba’s junior high team took a 25-20, 25-16 win with Halie Wilkerson with three aces and Amaia Vargas, Emily Richardson and Destinee Tidwell with two each.
Lakeside downs Pike Lib: Lakeside defeated Pike Liberal Arts 23-25, 26-24, 25-8, 20-25, 16-14 on Tuesday
For Pike Lib, Aubrey Maulden had seven aces, Grace Rushing and Morgan Bundi six kills each and Avery Henderson nine digs.
On Monday night, Pike Liberal Arts fell at Morgan Academy 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.
Lakeside edges Hooper: On Monday night, Lakeside edged Hooper Academy, winning in five sets, 23-25, 25-8, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11.
Anna Murph had six kills, Sarah Murph three kills and two blocks and Emily Moshell and Sloane Seborn both had two kills. Abbey Neville had three aces and Hailey Kelsheimer had 40 assists.
Junior Varsity
Bulldogs roll: Geneva County defeated Cottonwood 25-14, 24-13 as Ebonie Wright had seven aces and four kills and Charlianna Boutwell had six aces, three digs and three kills.
Eagles win: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-11, 25-17.
Reagan Stevens had six aces an digs, Olivia Bruner had seven kills and Maggie McCollough and Emily Pologruto each had six digs.
On Monday, Providence beat Headland 25-14, 25-17 as Pologruto had three aces, Bruner had six kills and McCollough had five digs.
EHS wins: Enterprise defeated Opp 22-25, 25-18, 15-9.
Olivia Holland had six aces and four assists. Mikyla Kay had three kills and one dig. Taniya Pruitt had three kills. Julia Dobras had thee kills and two blocks. Chrystena Culliver had five blocks. Emma Fulton and Kayden Taylor had one dig each.
JV Football
Opp 26, Geneva 14: On Monday , Terry Davis rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, Zaccheaus Lindsey had 79 yards and a score and Jordan Kelley had 76 yards for Opp.
Gray Jennings passed for 149 yards, including a touchdown pass to Jackson Pierce. Dada Stoudemire had four catches for 84 yards.
Hayden Norris had seven tackles and Zack Hill had six tackles, including two sacks. Piece had six tackles and Nathan Smith five.
Junior High Football
Geneva 24, Opp 6: For the Bobcats, Colby Ballard threw for 72 yards, which included a 19-yard TD pass to Jabarri Hill. Nelson Hall had two catches for 49 yards.
Ballard had nine tackles, Hill had five and Zeb Green and Jake Bodry each had four tackles. Bodry recovered a fumble.
