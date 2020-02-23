Ashford rallied from the losers’ bracket to win the Wiregrass Athletic Conference Tournament in Wicksburg late Saturday night.
The Yellow Jackets lost a morning game to Wicksburg 3-2, but bounced back with a 7-1 win over Headland then 3-0 and 5-1 wins over the host Panthers.
Ashford went 4-1 at the tournament, opening with a 19-0 win Friday over Abbeville.
In the 5-1 championship win over Wicksburg, Claire Aplin and Savannah Money combined on a six hitter. Both went two innings in the four-inning game with Money picking up the win in relief. Both allowed three hits and Money allowed the run after Ashford had a 5-0 lead. Aplin had one strikeout.
Offensively for Ashford, Barrett Lawrence had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Maddie Brown had two hits and Money had a triple and RBI. Ashlyn Sanders drove in the other run.
For Wicksburg, Hannah Snellgrove had two hits, including a triple, and drove in the Panther run.
Ashford 3, Wicksburg 0: Money pitched a four-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk. Offensively, Brown was 2-for-2 and Money and Lawrence both had a hit and a RBI with Money earning a double.
Ashford 7, Headland 1: Aplin allowed only three hits and one unearned run over five innings. She struck out three and walked three. Offensively, Money was 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs batted in. Lawrence had a single but drove in three and Katelynn Money had two hits, one a double. Darian Bell added a single and a RBI.
For Headland, Adrianna Galloway had two hits, one a double. Addison Scott drove in the run.
Wicksburg 3, Ashford 2: Wicksburg scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to erase a two-run deficit and take the winners’ bracket win early Saturday morning.
Ashton White and Theresa Reynolds were both 2-for-2 with one RBI. Reynolds had a double among her hits. Megan Cochran picked up the win in relief, working 1 2/3 scoreless inning with one hit and two strikeouts.
For Ashford, Darian Bell was 2-for-2 with a RBI and Lexie Glover had a single and RBI.
Headland 15, Abbeville 2: Headland stayed alive early Saturday morning, beating Abbeville 15-2.
Ainslie Condrey was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI and Addison Scott was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Tori Nowell had two hits and two RBIs and Adrianna Galloway had two hits.
Nowell pitched three innings and gave up two hits and one run, while striking out three. Hannah Phillips allowed a run and no hits with one strikeout in the last inning.
Headland 14, Cottonwood 4: Headland won another elimination game by beating Cottonwood.
Adrianna Galloway was 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in and Cailin McCoy was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Hannah Phillips and Caylee Quarles both had three hits with a double and a RBI. Ainslie Condrey was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Abby Gard added a hit and RBI.
Opp wins silver division: Opp went 4-2 and won the Silver Division Bracket at the Brewbaker Tech Tournament Saturday at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
In pool play, the Bobcats lost to LAMP 2-1, beat Reeltown 13-0 and lost to Prattville Christian 1-0.
In silver bracket play, Opp took wins over Holtville 4-0, Valley 11-2 and Pike Road 10-2 to win the division.
Offensively at the tournament, Graceanne Spears was 6-for-10 with two doubles, three runs batted in and Braya Hodges was 5-for-10 with two home runs, a double and seven RBI. McKenna McDonnell was 6-for-14 with a double and four RBI, Caroline Courson was 6-for-12 with a double and five RBI and Reese Cauley was 4-for-10 with three RBI.
Pitching, Spears and Hodges both went 2-1. Spears worked 14 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on six hits and struck out 25. Hodges pitched 10 innings, allowing just two runs and five hits, while striking out 20.
Bessemer Academy 5, Northside Methodist 0: Northside Methodist was eliminated at the Edgewood Tournament by Bessemer Academy 5-0.
The Knights had only two hits – a single each from Abbey Knight and Karleigh Mills.
Knight pitched all four innings and struck out six, while allowing six hits. She gave up five runs, but only one was earned.
Central-Phenix City 9, Enterprise 3: In a late Saturday game at the Sidney Cooper Invitational in Columbus, Ga., Enterprise fell to Central-Phenix City, 9-3.
Elizabeth Williams hit a two-run homer for Enterprise, which went 1-2 in the round-robin event. Taylor Danford and Jordyn Thornton added a single each and Thornton drove in a run.
Junior Varsity Softball
Opp wins Highland Home Tournament: Opp won all four games to win the Highland Home Tournament title Saturday.
Opp (6-0) beat Highland Home 6-1 and Pike County 13-0 in pool play. The Bobcats beat Ariton 13-1 in the semifinals and Straughn 11-7 in the championship.
Offensively, Brooke Mosley was 7-for-9 with four doubles, three runs batted in and eight runs scored. Megan Pinson and Jaidyn Ivey were both 5-for-7 with Ivey driving in five runs and Pinson four. Ivey had a double among her hits. Addison Mosley and Madie Wilson were both 4-for-7 with Mosley earning two doubles and driving in four runs. Wilson drove in two runs.
Addison Mosley and Bradleigh Lanier both won two games in the circle. Mosley pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed two runs and three hits, while striking out eight. Lanier worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed six runs and four hits, but had 12 strikeouts.
Providence 10, Geneva 0: Maddie Norris pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with three strikeouts and the Eagles scored six in the third to break it open on Saturday.
Offensively for PCS, Madilyn Walding was 3-for-3 with a RBI, Emma Holley 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Norris and Jane Smith both had two hits and drove in two runs. Paige Stickler also drove in two runs.
Soccer
Enterprise girls 1, Fairhope 1 (tie): Sydney Garth scored the Wildcat goal with 32:06 left on an assist from Hope Yerdon, but Fairhope tied it with seven minutes left in a Saturday match.
For Enterprise, Maggie Bryan had 10 saves in goal. Jillian Martin and Madilyn Webb had seven steals each on defense.
Enterprise JV girls 3, Fairhope 0: Jessica Hale, Bailey Jackson and Ines Von Mahland scored a goal each for Enterprise.
Alivia Padgett assisted on the first goal and Evelyn Holmes on the final two goals.
Lizzy Joreski had eight saves in goal. Rosie Venezia had five steals and Dana Rhynes four steals on defense.
Varsity Baseball
Macon-East 9, Northside Methodist 5: The Knights fell after three straight wins at the Edgewood Tournament, falling to Macon-East late Saturday night.
Hayden Adams had a single and two RBIs, Cason Eubanks a double and a RBI and Carson Dykes had a double.
Marbury 11, Charles Henderson 4: In a late game Saturday in Marbury, the Trojans fell to the host team 11-4.
Bailey Sparrow had two hits, one a homer, and drove in two runs to lead a five-hit Trojan attack. Cole McWhorter also drove in a run.
Junior High Baseball
Ariton wins Brantley tourney: Myles Tyler’s RBI single scored John Lott in the seventh inning to give Ariton a 6-5 win over Andalusia and the championship title at the Brantley Tournament Saturday.
Ariton beat Andalusia 10-2 and Brantley 14-0 in its first two games.
In the championship win, Paxton Steed was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, Conner Thrash 1-4 with two RBIs and Lott and Tyler both had a hit and RBI. Landon Tyler picked up the win, pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Steed started and struck out five and gave up six hits in four plus innings. Ian Seen pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
In the opening win over Andalusia, Caden Collier was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, Phenix Griffin 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Myles Tyler had a hit and RBI. Griffin was the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing two runs and two hits.
In the win over Brantley, Collier pitched a four-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts and paced the offense with two hits and three runs batted in. Thrash also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Senn was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
