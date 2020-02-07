Only a sophomore, Headland’s Patrick Burke continues to rack up the honors.
Burke scored 31 points on Friday night, sparking the Rams to an 80-65 Class 4A, Area 3 Tournament title win over Ashford at the Charles W. Smith Gym.
In the process, Burke surpassed the 1,000-career scoring mark and also garnered tournament MVP honors.
Deaundre Newman earned a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds and Marquez Reeves added 12 points for the Rams (16-8), who will host a sub-region game next week at home.
DeChristian Newton led Ashford (13-14) with 12 points. John Lasseter had 11 and TJ Holston and Bryce Bennett both had 11 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Joining Burke on the all-tournament team were Headland teammates Reeves, Newman and Tyler Danzey along with Ashford’s Newton, Holston and Stelan Griffin. Dale County’s Keshaun Martin, Shane Wesley and Steven Mitchell also made the all-tournament team.
Class 3A, Area 3
Opp 59, Slocomb 45: Bryan Matthews had 23 points, Erik Matthews 18 and Lane Ballard and Jaydon Lacey eight each to lead Opp (11-6), which will host a sub-region game Tuesday against Providence Christian.
Slocomb (16-8) was led by Tanner Berry with 17 points. The RedTops travel to the Area 4 winner Pike County on Tuesday.
Class 3A, Area 4
Pike County 41, Providence Christian 29: Providence Christian seized early momentum, but Pike County had it late to pull out the Class 3A, Area 4 title in Brundidge.
The visiting Eagles led 13-9 at the quarter and the game was tied at 19 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored PCS 12-3 in the third quarter to take control.
Pike County (19-6) will host Slocomb in a sub-region game Tuesday. Providence Christian (16-12) will travel to Opp.
Both teams had seven players score. Makhi Leverette led Pike County with nine points. Andres Burney and Zakevin Pennington added eight points each. Collins McClintock led PCS with six points.
Class 2A, Area 3
Geneva County 74, Daleville 73: Colby Fuller hit two free throws with five seconds left to give Geneva County the win and the area title in Hartford.
The Bulldogs (24-5) will host Goshen Tuesday night in a sub-region game, while Daleville (17-10) travels to Zion Chapel.
Emmanuel Henderson led Geneva County with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Fuller had 23 points, including the game-winning free throws, and nine rebounds. J’quan Broxson earned a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Daleville was led by Tomar Hobdy with 21 points, Sincere McKenzie with 17 and Peanut Bloodsaw with 14.
Class 2A, Area 4
Zion Chapel 54, Goshen 47: Joey McCrory had 19 points, Brady Cobb 11 and Conner Kelley 10 to lead Zion Chapel (15-14) to the area title and a first-round sub-region game at home against Daleville on Tuesday.
Goshen (9-13) was led by Dee Maddox with 23 and Deshawne Brown with 14.
Class 2A, Area 5
Barbour County 92, Ariton 40: The Jaguars roared to the area title as all 10 players scored with five in double figures, led by DJ Williams with 17 and Ralph Williams with 16.
Jaborious Bennett and Willie Screws followed with 14 points each and Ziquayvion Nelson added 11 for Barbour County (22-10).
Ariton (13-16) was led by Nate Oliver with eight points and Isaiah Johnson and Logan Harrell with seven each.
AISA
Class A
Abbeville Christian 58, Restoration 39: The Generals continued their late-season surge with a first-round state playoff win at home over Restoration.
The victory pushes ACA to the state quarterfinals Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Montgomery against Sparta Academy. The Generals, after a 1-11 start, have won eight of their last 12 to improve to 9-15.
Jackson Blalock had a big night with 23 points, including five slam dunks, along with five steals, four rebounds and four assists to lead ACA. Christian Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Parker Ludlam nine points, six rebounds and four assists and Dre Cobb had 10 rebounds and four assists.
Class AAA
Lee-Scott 64, Northside Methodist 43: Northside Methodist’s season came to an end with a first-round loss at Lee-Scott. Jack Anderson led the Knights with 18 and Tyler Smalls had eight. NMA ends the season 7-16.
Pike Liberal Arts 80, Springwood 67: All five Patriot starters scored in double figures and accounted for all 80 points in helping Pike Lib advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Patriots (14-10) play Success Unlimited Wednesday at noon at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
Javon Christian had 24 points, Drew Nelson 21, Austin Cross 13 and Jeffrey Knotts and Nick O’Brien had 11 each for PLAS in Friday’s win.
GIRLS
Galloway, Danzey spark Headland over Ashford
Adrianna Galloway scored 19 points and Amiyah Danzey 18 to help lead Headland to a 66-46 win over Ashford in the Class 4A, Area 3 Tournament championship Friday.
Alexus Neal added 14 and Jayden Blackmon 13 for the Rams (19-4), who will host a sub-region game Monday night.
Ashford (13-10), which will travel in sub-region action Monday, was led by Trinity McCree with 12 points and Lexi Glover with 11.
Galloway was named the tournament MVP, while Danzey, Neal and Blackmon were named to the all-tournament team. Ashford was represented on the all-tourney team by Darian Bell, Glover and Madison Brown. Kitaria Hudson, Chyann Beasley and Keunah Helms made all-tournament for Dale County.
Class 5A, Area 3
Charles Henderson 83, Greenville 22: Class 5A No. 2 Charles Henderson seized a 22-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in rolling to a decisive area title win.
The Trojans (24-0) will host Brewbaker Tech Monday in a sub-region game.
Niaira Jones led CHHS with 25 points, most off seven 3-pointers, and Samira Moore followed with 19. Mykyia Milton had 13 and Kristian Jackson 11.
Class 3A, Area 3
Geneva 40, Straughn 36: Melody Watson earned 16 points and eight rebounds and blocked eight shots and Madison Johnson hit two free throws with under 20 seconds left to spark Geneva over Straughn.
Allie Kelley led Straughn with 17 points.
With the win, Geneva (17-11) will host a Class 3A sub-region game Monday at 6 p.m. against Houston Academy. Straughn travels to Providence Christian.
Class 2A, Area 3
Geneva County 61, Cottonwood 36: Tennessee commitment Karoline Striplin had 22 points, Anri Davis 20 and Charlianna Boutwell had 13 to lead Geneva County to the area-title win.
Willow Brumfield had 13 points and Diamond Acree 12 for Cottonwood.
The Lady Dawgs (23-5) hosts Goshen in a sub-region game Monday, while Cottonwood (14-14) travels to Samson.
Class 2A, Area 5
G.W. Long 54, Abbeville 23: Mary Beth Long had 22 points in earning tournament MVP honors and Makenna Long 10 points to lead G.W. Long to the area title.
G.W. Long (23-5) hosts a sub-region game against Thorsby on Monday night, while Abbeville (8-16) travels to Reeltown for a sub-region contest.
