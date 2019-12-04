Dale County scored the last 10 points of overtime as the Warriors won at Ariton in an in-school game, 49-44.
Ariton forced the overtime on two 3-pointers in the last minute of regulation, the last by Nate Oliver, but missed a shot with 1.3 seconds left to win it as the teams went to overtime tied at 39.
The host Purple Cats scored the first five points of the extra period, but Dale County scored the next 10, including five from Steven Mitchell, to take the win.
Keshaun Martin led Dale County with 19 points and Shane Wesley had 13. Mitchell added seven.
Landon Tyler led Ariton with 11 points and Hayes Floyd followed with 10.
Late Tuesday
WAC Tournament
Girls
Headland 51, Cottonwood 33: Headland advanced to Friday championship against Abbeville with the win over Cottonwood.
Adrianna Galloway led the Rams with 17 points, Tyra Benton had 13 and Alexus Neal 12.
Saniya Keys had eight for Cottonwood.
Boys
Abbeville 74, Ashford 62: Abbeville advanced to Friday’s championship against Headland with the win over Ashford.
Monqarius Cooper had 28 points and Tyreek Coleman 16 to lead Abbeville. Devin Mills and Gabriel Shell both had 10 points with Mills also earning eight assists.
DeChristian Newton led Ashford with 18 points. TJ Holston and Marquez McKnight added 13 points each.
Cottonwood 54, Wicksburg 53: Raymond Bryant had 13 points and Seth Johnson 12 as Cottonwood advanced to Thursday’s third-place game against Ashford.
Devontae White had 13 to lead Wicksburg.
Regular Season
Boys
Charles Henderson 49, Pike County 42: Keith Wheeler had 14 points and Devin Parker nine to lead Charles Henderson.
Andres Burney had 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for Pike County, which played its season opener. Amaghie Lampley had 12 points.
Wiregrass Kings 79, Harvest Christian 49: Nolan Perry earned 21 points, all of seven 3-pointers, and James Strickland had 13 points and seven assists to lead the Kings’ win.
Caleb Miller and Kane Helder both had 10 points and five rebounds.
Harvest Christian was led by Elijah Miller with 19 points.
Emmanuel Christian 77, Harvest Christian 69: Four Warriors scored in double figures on Monday to lead the win with Joshua Johnson’s 21 points leading the way.
Westin Kriser followed with 19 and Jaylon Pittman and Caleb McGahee had 12 each.
Calvary Christian 80, Abbeville Christian 56: Christian Davis and Parker Ludlum both had 17 points and Davis added seven rebounds for Abbeville Christian. Jackson Blalock chipped in 15 points and four assists.
Girls
Ariton 47, Dale County 19: Zakyria Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Lexie Willoughby earned 14 points, most off four 3-pointers, to lead Ariton’s win Wednesday.
Kietria Hudson led Dale County with six points.
Lakeside 29, Evangel Christian 27: Anna Murph had 12 points and eight rebounds and Rebecca Neville eight points with five rebounds to lead Lakeside’s win. Sarah Murp earned 10 rebounds.
Abbeville Christian 60, Calvary Christian 24: Analeigh Givens earned 29 points, four steals and four assists and Caroline Armstrong had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead ACA.
Shay Thomas added seven points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds, while Amyah Goran had nine rebounds and Anna Grace Blalock eight rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Dale County 42, Ariton 25: JoJo Rodgers had 11 points and Kazmyn Jennings eight to lead Dale County on Wednesday.
Paxton Steed led Ariton with 11 points.
Calvary Christian 46, Abbeville Christian 27: Conner Hutto led ACA in the loss with seven points.
Prep Bowling
HA boys set program records in win: With all five bowlers scoring above 160, the Houston Academy Raiders set a program scoring record, knocking down 1,265 pins in beating Pike Road (817) Wednesday at Dothan Lanes.
The Raiders started off fast, earning a strike or a spare in the first 10 rotations.
Bryan Potter set an individual program record with a 205 round, followed by Kinion Fowler with a 199. Drake Vaudo scored 169, Ian Kauffman 163 and Colton Ash 162 for HA (6-0).
The Houston Academy girls also beat Pike Road, outscoring the Patriots 859 to 618.
Sally Ann Underwood led HA with a 136 and Marley Conner bowled a 119.
Prep Wrestling
Enterprise wins dual at Beulah: Sparked by five forfeits and three victories by pins, Enterprise defeated Beulah 51-27 on the road in Beulah Tuesday night.
The teams actually finished tied in individual matches contested with both earning three pins and a decision, but the Wildcats picked off five forfeits to one for the Bobcats to pick up the team win.
Earning on-mat wins off a pin for Enterprise were Terrance Brown in the 132-pound weight class match-up, Nathan Schmidt at 170 and Colby Clark at 195. Samuel Mason earned a 2-1 win at 160 pounds.
Gaining forfeit wins for EHS were Cody Kirk (106), Zach McFarland (113), Ashley Mayse (120), Sam Lynon (126) and Brenden Clark (138).
In other matches, Dakotah Barber lost a 9-5 decision at 285, Austin Butler had to forfeit because of an injury at 145 and Kenneth Leib (152), Xavier Torres (182) and Joey Tarlavsky (220) all lost on a pin.
