The Dale County boys and Ariton girls took wins Wednesday during in-school basketball games at Midland City Wednesday.
The Warrior boys beat Ariton 57-38. Keshaun Martin had 15 points, Zykel Bennett 11 and Shane Wesley nine points to lead Dale County (13-12). Christian Ross had a team-high 12 rebounds.
Landon Tyler led Ariton with 12 points.
In the girls game, Ariton rolled to a 63-43 win over Dale County behind the career-high 35 points from Zakyria Johnson. Johnson, who played in only two and half quarters, also earned 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.
Nazariea Oliver delivered nine points and 12 rebounds for Ariton.
Keunah Helms led Dale County with 18 points and Star Clark added nine points.
Dale County JV boys 46, Ariton 38: Derrion Crossley had 17 points and Kazmyn Jennings 10 to lead Dale County.
Jarius Guilford and Michael Ross had eight points each for Ariton.
Late Tuesday
Varsity Boys
Slocomb 81, Daleville 78 (2OT): Slocomb outscored Daleville 9-6 in the second overtime to take the victory.
Brayden Whitaker had 29 points, highlighted by 14-of-17 free throws, to pace Slocomb. Jalen Nobles had 16 points, Tanner Berry 14 and Tyler Boyett 10 for the RedTops.
Tomar Hobdy had a career high 30 for Daleville (15-8). Sincere McKenzie had 17 points and Peanut Bloodsaw 13.
The teams combined on 81 free throws in the game, 25 coming after regulation. Slocomb was 28-of-39 and Daleville 24-of-42.
Eufaula 75, Enterprise 63: Rodarious Thomas had 21 points, Eiszeric Thomas 14 and Josh and Caleb Paige both had eight points for Eufaula, which hit 25-of-41 free throws in the win, including 24-of-36 in the second half.
Dallas Howell led Enterprise with 21 points. Josh McCray followed with 11 and Quentin Hayes had 10. The Wildcats made 11-of-22 at the foul line.
Headland 87, Cottonwood 65: Patrick Burke had 24 points, Marquez Reeves 21, Tyler Danzey 15 and Dre Newman had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Headland (15-8).
Raymond Bryant had 16 points, Mekhi Anglin 15, Suri Ware 13 and Allen Jones 10 for Cottonwood.
Barbour County 72, Pike County 68: Willie Screws had 25 points and eight rebounds, Javier Walker 20 points and Jaborius Bennett 10 to lead Barbour County.
Andres Burney had 23 points, 16 rebounds and four block shots, Jordan Hobdy 17 points and five assists and Jonathan Silar 10 points and four steals for Pike County.
Dale County 70, Houston County 46: Shane Wesley had 29 points and Frank Carson 12 to lead Dale County (12-12).
Brendan White had 17 points and Katavion Johnson 12 for Houston County.
Ariton 58, Zion Chapel 46: Hayes Floyd and Landon Tyler both had 12 points, 11 rebounds and Floyd added five assists to lead Ariton (12-13), which also got nine points and five assists from Maddux Herring.
Billy Heap led Zion Chapel with 12 points.
Brantley 73, Elba 58: Billy Burnett had 24 points, Kenuwyn Dixon 14, Taye Person 13 and Adam Carlisle 10 to lead Brantley (16-4) over Elba.
Lakeside School 55, Lowndes Academy 50: Jacari Richardson and Davantae Richardson both had 18 points to lead Lakeside to the win.
Macon East 57, Northside Methodist 37: Adrian Dawson had 11 points and 12 rebounds and Jack Anderson 10 points for Northside Methodist.
Varsity girls
Dale County 41, Houston County 38: Chyann Beasley hit a game-winning 3-pointer from the right corner with five seconds left to give the Warriors their second win of the season. Kitaria Hudson led Dale County with 11 points.
Faith Hogan led Houston County with 12 points.
Lowndes Academy 45, Lakeside School 18: The Chiefs fell on the road at Lowndes Academy on Tuesday. Anna Murph had seven points to lead Lakeside.
Junior Varsity
Pike County boys 56, Barbour County 27: Ze’Quan Boyd scored 19 points and Kentavious Thomas 10 for Pike County.
Martarius Griggs and Demaurioun Marshall had six points each for Barbour County.
