Houston Academy forced overtime with a last-second basket in regulation, but Daleville outlasted the Raiders in the extra period to take a 66-65 win at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
Tomar Hobdy led Daleville with 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime. Cameron Giles followed with 16 points and Melvin Matthews had 10. Bryan Beckwith and Peanut Bloodsaw added nine points each.
Giles and Bloodsaw both added a basket in the overtime go with Hobdy’s 3-pointer.
Houston Academy was led by Sean-Thomas Jones with 18 points and Kadyn Mitchell with 15.
The Raiders forced overtime when Kaydn Mitchell threw a long inbounds pass nearly the length of the court to Corey Campbell, who converted a layup before the buzzer to end regulation.
The game was the regular-season finale for both teams. Daleville finishes at 16-9 and HA 7-19.
Daleville girls 43, Houston Academy 38: Erika Herring had 22 points and Joye Anderson 12 to lead Daleville (8-12).
Camille Reeves had 10 points to lead Houston Academy (15-9).
Late Friday
Girls
Geneva County 55, Geneva 31: Karoline Striplin had 20 points with 12 rebounds, Charlianna Boutwell had nine points and four assists and Abby Land, Jordyn Alston and Anri Davis had eight points each to lead Geneva County (21-5). Alston also had six steals.
Makaley Boswell and Aaliyah Simon seven points each for Geneva (15-11).
Macon East 43, Abbeville Christian 36: Analeigh Givens had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals and Anna Grace Blalock had nine points and 10 rebounds to lead Abbeville Christian. Amyah Goran earned 16 rebounds.
Boys
Bullock County 42, Pike County 37: Jordyn Hobdy had 13 points and Andres Burney 12 to lead Pike County in the loss at Bullock County.
Jalaceon Green had 18 points to lead the Hornets.
Macon East 50, Abbeville Christian 35: Christian Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds and Jackson Blalock had seven points, four rebounds and three steals for the Generals.
Wiregrass Kings 70, East Central 34: Senior captains Caleb Miller and Hunter Nunley sparked the Kings in a 70-34 win over East Central. Miller had a game-high 35 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Nunley dished out four assists and earned three steals.
Will Holland added nine points for the Kings (16-5, 6-1), who can clinch the conference championship Tuesday at Evangel Christian and also the No. 1 seed to the ACSC State Tournament.
Emmanuel Christian 58, Calvary Christian 44: Josh Johnson had 20 points, Javon Mills 16 and Jaylyn Brown 10 to lead Emmanuel Christian.
Junior Varsity
Bullock County 40, Pike County 38: Makhi Leverette had 10 points and Ze’quan Boyd eight for Pike County in the loss.
Wiregrass Kings boys 44, East Central 32: Will Holland had 19 points, five rebounds and five steals, Aden Spann had 13 points and six rebounds and Christian Miller 10 points and four rebounds lead the Kings (16-0, 7-0).
