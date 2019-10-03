Dothan defeated Eufaula 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Thursday in Eufaula to clinch the Class 6A, Area 3 regular-season title.
Dothan improved to 8-6 overall and 2-0 in area. The Wolves will host the area postseason tournament on Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. against Eufaula (7-12, 0-2), the other team in the area.
Leading Dothan was Alyssa Gallion, who had team highs of six aces and seven kills. Natalie Turner had four aces and four kills and Nicole Turner had four kills and three assists. Mariah Zimmerman also had four kills and Emily Sellers had three kills. Niyah Respress had three kills and two aces.
For Eufaula, Camero Kilcrease had four aces, 18 assists and five digs, Emily Nix four kills and five blocks and Taylor Hicks two aces, two kills, five blocks and four digs. Jada Woods had three aces, five kills and two digs and Maggie White had six kills.
Dothan also won the JV contest, 25-11, 25-10 as Mattie Dodson had 10 aces and Anika Kindred had two aces and three assists. Liberty Ebikake had two aces and Kate Hoseid two kills.
Enterprise downs Jeff Davis: Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 25-3, 25-19, 25-14, improving to 23-9 on the season.
Ali Wiggins had 13 kills, four aces, eight assists, three digs and two blocks to lead EHS. Morgan Harrelson had 16 assists, while Rhiannon Keck and Mya Carter had a team-high five aces each. Tatianna Bonilla had seven digs and Zationna Horne five kills.
Wicksburg sweeps Slocomb: Wicksburg swept Slocomb in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest, 25-8, 25-14, 25-12.
Morgan Zepp had 17 aces, four kills and nine assists and Jaden Bence six kills, four aces and seven digs for Wicksburg (14-14). Madison Harrell had seven kills and eight digs and Stevie Henderson had 14 digs.
G.W. Long wins two: Class 2A No. 2 G.W. Long improved to 28-2, beating Charles Henderson 25-16, 25-15 and Goshen 25-8, 25-12 at Goshen.
Overall in the two matches, Mary Beth Long had 21 kills, seven aces, four blocks and three digs, Emma Claire Long had 12 kills, four aces, seven digs and two blocks, while Morgan Ferguson had 10 kills, three aces, three blocks and two digs and Makenna Long had 50 assists and three aces.
Ariton defeats Zion Chapel: Class 2A No. 10 Ariton defeated Zion Chapel 25-14, 25-11, 25-9, improving to 16-5 on the season.
Caroline Hughes had 22 assists, Zhee Oliver 14 kills and five blocks and Kaydee Phillips had nine kills and four blocks. Sarah Snyder added five kills.
Opp sweeps Straughn: Class 3A No. 7 Opp beat Straughn 25-21, 25-23, 26-24, improving to 17-6 overall and 3-0 in area play.
Taylor Carnley had six kills, three aces, 11 assists and 18 digs and Emily Mitchell had five kills, three aces and three blocks. Enley Carnley had seven kills and 19 digs and Jolie Preston had four aces and 10 digs. Ansley Foster had 12 assists and Caroline Courseon and Claire Breedlove both had three blocks.
Opp’s junior varsity lost to Straughn 22-25, 25-21, 18-16. Emily Sasser had nine kills and two blocks, Alli Butler had seven kills and nine digs and KK McVay had five assists and nine digs for Opp (13-4). Falen Davis had two aces. Anna Beth Kendrick had 15 digs and McKinley Hill seven digs.
Opp’s junior high team earned a 25-16, 25-11 win over Straughn and finished the season 10-2. Reese Cauley had five aces and two kills, Allie Wismer four aces and three digs and Amaya Thompson two aces and two kills. Elizabeth Kyser had three kills, Madie Wilson three assists and Brooke Butler and Megan Pinson three digs each.
Northside Methodist sweeps Lakeside: Anna Johnston had 25 kills, three aces, four blocks and 11 digs to help the Knights defeat Lakeside 25-19, 25-21, 28-26.
Also for Northside, Ellie Williams had 14 assists and one ace. Anna Lee Hathcock had 14 assists and four digs. Lucy Griffin had 11 kills and three blocks. Mary Dennis had three kills and 13 digs. Elizabeth Helms added two aces, five kills and nine digs.
Lakeside won the JV match, 25-16, 25-18. For Northside Methodist, Joleigh Parmer had eight assists and three digs. Cora Faison had three kills and five blocks. Rachel Gray had two aces and five kills, and Marah Stuckey had seven digs.
Emmanuel Christian wins PCC contest: Emmanuel Christian defeated Panhandle Christian Conference foe Calvary Christian of Fort Walton Beach, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-23.
The Warriors (12-5 overall, 5-5 in conference) were led by Kendell Sanders with nine kills and three aces, Emma Gurman with eight kills and two blocks and Sara Stewart with seven kills and two aces.
Emmanuel’s JV also beat Calvary, 25-7, 25-14, pushing the Warriors (11-5, 7-3) into second place in the Panhandle Christian Conference’s East Division.
Emma Gurman earned four aces and two kills, Lilly Stewart had three aces and a kill.
Prep Soccer
Emmanuel falls to Calvary Christian
Emmanuel Christian’s soccer team lost to Calvary Christian 4-1 on Thursday. Jayln Brown had the Warriors’ goal.
