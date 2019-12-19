FLORALA – Geneva County, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, won its 11th straight game in defeating Georgiana, No. 2-ranked in Class 1A, 58-27 in the Florala Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
J’Quan Broxson scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in leading the Bulldogs (12-2).
Trey Williams contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Georgiana (7-2) was led by Martavius Payton with nine points.
Goshen 53, Straughn 50: Randarius Maddox had 17 points, DeShawne Brown 15 and Makel Avery 11 to lead Goshen.
James Guilford led Straughn with 22 points. Mason Turner added nine.
In other games, Paxton (Fla.) beat Andalusia 55-43 and Florala beat Bethlehem (Fla.) 51-42.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic
Poplar Springs (Fla.) 64, Houston Academy 55: The Raiders fell to the Atomics despite 27 points from Stefan Stevanovic.
Zaimes Hall paced the Atomics with 31 points. McCade Hall added 10.
Ariton 44, Dale County 41: Hayes Floyd led the Purple Cats with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Dale County was led by Cole Weed with 12 points.
Slocomb 64, Elba 49: Jaylen Nobles led the RedTops with 18 points. Braydon Whitaker followed with 17 points and Tyler Boyett scored 13.
Elba was led by Chrystyile Caldwell with nine.
Southeast Health Classic
Pike County 61, Central-Phenix City 52: Andres Burney had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Pike County over Central.
Omar Cumberbatch had 12 points and six rebounds and Amaghie Lampley 10 points and four assists.
Trevone Woods had 15 points and Xavier Carnes 13 for Central.
Coach Bailey Yelding Jr. Classic
Blount 48, Enterprise 45 (OT): The Wildcats fell in the opening round of the tournament, making only 3-of-18 at the foul line in the loss.
Josh McCray led EHS with 19 points.
Cottondale Tournament
Malone (Fla.) 77, Houston County 51: Brakevion Saffold had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead Houston County.
Lee County Holiday Tournament
Barbour County 53, Notasulga 25: Javier Walker had 12 points and DJ Williams and Zaquavious Nelson nine each for Barbour County.
Regular season
Dothan 67, Opp 39: Jayden Folmar had 22 points, Jabre Barber 11 and Elijah Allen and James Pouncy Jr. nine each to lead Dothan.
Erik Matthews had 13 points and Zee Ridgeway 11 points for Opp (2-3).
Headland 69, Cottonwood 48: Patrick Burke scored 36 points to lead Headland, which also got nine from Tyler Danzey and eight each from Andre Galloway and Da’Tayvious Melton.
Raymond Bryant led Cottonwood with 24 points and Allen Jones had 13.
Brantley 65, Providence Christian 41: Taye Person led unbeaten Brantley (7-0) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tucker Kilcrease had 14 points and eight rebounds and Billy Burnett had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Rehobeth boys 77, New Brockton 36: Parker Turner had 11 points to lead Rehobeth (11-5), which had all 12 players score.
Dillion Kelty had 11 to lead New Brockton.
Abbeville 67, Daleville 61 (OT): Monqarius Cooper had 20 points, Devin Mills 14 and Gabriel Shell 12 to lead Abbeville.
Tomar Hobdy led Daleville with 15 points. Bryan Beckwith followed with 14 and Peanut Bloodsaw had 11 and Sincere McKenzie 10.
Pike Liberal Arts 58, Autauga Academy 54: Javon Christian had 19 points, Austin Cross 14 and Nick O’Brien to lead Pike Liberal Ares. Drew Nelson added eight points.
Girls
Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic
Elba 44, Houston Academy 39: Vada Caldwell had nine points, Melissa Williams and Jayln Baker eight each and Breanna Sanders and Freeda Hooks seven each to lead Elba.
Camille Reeves led Houston Academy with 14 points and Ashlyn Conner had 10.
Slocomb girls 52, Dale County 34: Madison Ward led Slocomb with 29 points.
Dale County was led by Keunah Helms with 16.
Southeast Health Holiday Classic
Central of Phenix City 58, Enterprise 33: Alehzia McClain had 12 points and Jaida Gosha had eight to lead Enterprise.
Dothan 54, Park Crossing 49: Brianna Reese had 19 points and Keke Wilson 11 to lead Dothan.
Alexis Andrews had 18 points and Amaya Edwards 13 for Park Crossing.
Regular Season
Abbeville 53, Daleville 42: Madison Grimsley had 23 points and Jamya Glover had 12 to lead Abbeville.
Joye Anderson led Daleville with 15 points and Janee Clements had 13.
Pike Liberal Arts 43, Autauga Academy 28: Shelby Renfroe and Ansley Adams had 12 points each with Adams also earning eight rebounds to lead Pike Lib. Tiffany Johnson added nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots and Lakin Harrell had eight points.
Brantley 56, Providence Christian 50: Autumn Mayes had 20 points, MaryLynn Solomon nine and Emma Houston eight for Providence Christian.
Gabby Perkins had 28 points and 20 rebounds, Emory Bush 12 points and Yasmine Upshaw had 11 points to lead Brantley (6-4).
Headland 60, Cottonwood 30: Adrianna Galloway had 18 points, Amiyah Danzey 15 and Alexus Neal 10 to lead Headland.
Shelbie Chambers led Cottonwood with 10 points.
Samson 43, Wicksburg 29: Trinity Jenkins led the Tiger with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Alli Godwin added nine points and Kinley Johnson eight for Samson (10-4).
Wicksburg was led by Kara Cox and Tori Hobbs with seven points each.
Rehobeth 53, New Brockton 12: McKenna Linder had nine points and Brittney Smith and Maurissia Walker eight each for Rehobeth (8-7).
Madison Meeks had five points for New Brockton.
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 60, Cottonwood 11: T.J. Buttone had 17 points and Tylen Williams and Jaxson Williams had 10 points each.
Dothan boys 49, Opp 24: Javierre Jackson had 12 points, all off four 3-pointers, to pace Dothan.
Terry Davis led Opp (1-3) with eight points.
Rehobeth 51, New Brockton 45 (OT): Shelton Arroyo had 23 points and Lane Cook 10 to lead Rehobeth.
A.T. Wilkerson had 16 points and Matt Smith 15 for New Brockton.
Late Thursday
Southeast Health Holiday Classic
Girls
Dothan 60, Enterprise 38: Amiyah Rollins had 18 points and Brianna Reese 16 to lead Dothan (8-2) in an opening-round tournament win Wednesday.
Alehzia McClain had 19 points to lead Enterprise (3-10).
