Houston Academy won the Mason Walding Invitational softball tournament by defeating Ariton 17-2 in the final game on Saturday night.
The Raiders scored nine times in the fourth inning to put the game away.
Mattie Havas had two home runs and four RBIs in the game and also got the win in the circle, allowing two hits in four innings with five strikeouts.
Alexis Milanowski had a home run and four RBIs. Ansleigh Smith had three hits, including a triple and double, and drove in three runs.
Jaysoni Fowler, Mallory Worsham and Bailey Dykes each had two RBIs.
Smiths Station 12, Providence Christian 11: Smiths Station scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
For Providence, Emma Houston had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. Camille Palmer had two hits and three RBIs.
MaryLynn Solomon and Emma Williams each had three hits and an RBI.
Pike Liberal 6, Abbeville Christian 0: Dannah Dawson struck out nine over four innings and scattered two hits in getting the win.
Aubreigh Maulden and Avery Henderson each drove in two runs for PLAS. Emily Dean had two hits and an RBI.
Pike Liberal dropped a 7-2 decision to Macon-East. Grace Rushing and Ally Rushing each doubled.
Opp JV finishes third: The Opp JV team finished third in its tournament on Saturday, beating Ariton 2-0, Pleasant Home 11-8 and Charles Henderson 7-4 before losing to Enterprise, 12-0, in the semifinals.
For the tournament, Magan Pinson had two singles, two doubles and four RBIs. Addison Mosley had five hits and two RBIs.
Mosley went 2-1 in the circle and Bradleigh Lanier got a win and a save.
Varsity Baseball
Mary Montgomery 2, Rehobeth 0: On Saturday in Mobile, the Rebels lost despite a good pitching performance from Carson Herring, who gave up only five hits and didn’t allow an earned run in 5 2/3 innings. Herring, Zach Chandler and Peyton Stephens had a hit each for the only Rehobeth hits.
Fairhope 5, Rehobeth 4: On Saturday in Mobile, the Rebels lost off a walk-off hit.
Drew Fritsche had two hits for Rehobeth, one a double, and drove in two runs and Luke Strickland had a single with two RBIs. Carson Herring, Shelton Arroyo and Lane Cook added a hit each.
Strickland started and pitched five innings, giving up just two earned runs, while striking out three. Noah Lee worked the last 1 2/3 innings for the Rebels.
G.W. Long 7, Trinity 0: On Saturday, Carson Dunlap pitched a seven-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts to pace the Rebel win.
Jonny Robinson had four hits, one a double, and drove in a run and Caison Long had three hits, one a double, with a RBI. Parker Collier earned a double and drove in two runs, while Harrison Gray and Jackson Dasigner both had a hit and one RBI each. Jackson Chancey had a double and Dunlap had a sacrifice fly RBI.
Dothan 2, G.W. Long 1: Parker Collier and Jackson Chancey combined on a seven-inning no-hitter in the loss to the Wolves, who scored their two runs off two walks, a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and another wild pitch.
Collier went five innings and struck out nine and Jackson Chancey pitched two innings, striking out two.
However, the Rebels managed only one hit – a double by Harrison Gray – off two Dothan pitchers.
Spanish Fort 1, G.W. Long 0: On Thursday at the Terry Sikes Invitational, G.W. Long fell to Spanish Fort 1-0.
Caison Long pitched six innings, scattering five hits and not allowing an earned run. He struck out four.
Offensively, Parker Collier had three singles and Jonny Robinson and Blayne McDaniel both had two singles.
Junior Varsity Baseball
Opp 11, Brantley 1: The Bobcats scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth to break a tie.
Walt Spurlin went 3-for-4 with three RBIS and Terry Davis went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bobcats. Kade Sage tripled in three runs.
Prent Huggins scattered two hits in recording a complete game win on the mound.
Ariton 12, Opp 2: For Opp, Spurlin had a double and Jake Coon singled.
