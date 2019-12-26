Pike County’s Jordan Hobdy hit a 3-pointer as time expired to force overtime and the Bulldogs eventually prevailed in double overtime to beat Booker T. Washington 65-63 Thursday night at the Blue Devils Holiday Classic in Notasulga.
Hobdy’s shot tied the game at 53 and the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 12-10 the two overtimes.
Andres Burney earned 27 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots and Amaghie Lampley had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead Pike County. Lampley had six of his points in the two overtimes.
Girls
Eufaula 85, Warren Easton (La.) 70: Katlin Peterson scored a career-high 42 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists in leading Eufaula over New Orleans-based Warren Easton during the first day of the BallN Prep Holiday Invitational in Birmingham, setting up a showdown today.
The Tigers (16-1) face two-time defending Class 6A state champion Hazel Green (17-0) today at 5:30 p.m. in battle of the top two ranked teams in Class 6A. The Trojans are ranked No. 1 with Eufaula No. 2. Hazel Green is also ranked No. 23 in the USA Today national rankings.
In Thursday’s game, Peterson hit four 3-pointers and was 10-of-11 on free throws in earning her 42 points.
Denahria Hicks followed with 12 points and seven rebounds, Zahria Hoskey had nine points and six rebounds and Jalyiah Pierce come off the bench to deliver seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Crestview (Fla.) 65, Elba 37: Class 1A Elba played Florida Class 6A Crestview well for a half, but couldn’t keep pace, falling 65-37 at the Red Level Invitational.
Elba, behind a 17-2 second period, led 21-16 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 49-16 in the second half, including 22-9 in the third quarter, to pull away.
Audrya Chism had 16 points to lead Elba and Jaylyn Baker had eight points.
Halee Duncan led Crestview with 20 points.
Elba plays Red Level in a losers bracket game today at 9 a.m. Red Level lost to Andalusia.
