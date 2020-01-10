Daniel Pruitt hit a basket with three seconds left to give Carroll a 43-41 win over Charles Henderson in a Class 5A, Area 3 game in Ozark Friday night.
Pruitt led the Eagles (19-6, 2-0) with a game-high 14 points. Elijah Terry followed with 12.
Keith Wheeler had 12 points and Akevies Shorts had 10 for Charles Henderson (12-9, 1-2).
Eufaula 77, Barbour County 48: Five players scored in double figures to lead Eufaula (15-5) – Jadarious Blackshire with 17, Rodarious Thomas with 13, Eiszeric Thomas with 12, Caleb Paige with 11 and Josh Paige with 10.
Javier Walker led Barbour County (12-12) with 23 points.
Greenville 87, Rehobeth 54: Rehobeth fell on the road at Greenville in a Class 5A, Area 3 game.
Trey Thomas, Ray McGrue and Devonte Townsend all 12 points for Rehobeth (13-8, 0-2).
Kevin Thomas had 17 points, Parker Thomas 15 and Tyler Mallory 14 for Greenville (12-7, 2-1).
R.E. Lee 50, Enterprise 43: Enterprise led 28-25 three minutes into the second half, but the Class 7A No. 2 unbeaten Generals pulled away to the win.
Enterprise stayed close, trailing by just three at 46-43 with 1:41 to go, but didn’t score again.
Duke Miles led Lee (19-0) with 14 points and Bud Davis and Deyunkrea Lewis had 10 each.
Enterprise (12-9, 0-2) was led by Josh McCray and Quentin Hayes with 10 points each.
Headland 58, Ashford 53: Marqueze Reeves had 24 points and Tyler Danzey 14 points, while Bryce Cunningham had 10 rebounds for Headland (9-7, 2-0) in the Class 4A, Area 3 win.
DeChristian Newton had 20 points and TJ Holston 12 for Ashford (9-10, 0-1).
Opp 65, Geneva 56: Bryan Matthews had 16 points, Erik Matthews 13 and Zee Ridgeway 10 to lead Opp (4-4, 2-0) in the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Trevon Kemmerlin had 27 points and Noah Johnson 12 for Geneva (10-8, 1-1).
Pike County 32, Wicksburg 27: Andres Burney had 11 points and Zakevin Pennington nine as Pike County (10-4, 2-0) edged the Panthers (5-11, 0-3) in a Class 3A, Area 4 low-scoring game.
Clayton Morrison led Wicksburg with 10 points.
Geneva County 80, Houston County 36: Emmanuel Henderson had 16 points with nine rebounds and Jquan Broxson had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Geneva County (15-4, 2-0) to the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Brenden White had 15 points and Brakevion Saffold 13 for Houston County (2-9, 0-2).
Cottonwood 61, Ariton 47: Raymon Bryant and Seth Johnson had 19 points each and Gregory Jones had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Hayes Floyd had 20 points for Ariton.
Brantley 75, Kinston 53: Taye Person had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Billy Burnett had 16 points, Adam Carlisle 15 and Morell Edwards 11 to lead No. 7-ranked Brantley (13-1) in the Class 1A, Area 3 win.
Cale Sumblin had 23 points and Reece Hall had 11 for Kinston (1-10, 0-2).
Florala 66, Elba 48: Rashaad Coleman had 24 points and eight assists, while Anthone Stone and Mekhi James had 11 points each for Florala (13-4, 1-1) in the Class 1A, Area 3 game.
Chrystylie Caldwell paced Elba (2-6, 1-1) with 25 points.
Lakeside School 60, Hooper Academy 40: Davantae Bowick had 18 points, Jayce James 14, Jacari Richardson 13 and Billy Nix 11 to lead Lakeside (9-5).
Lee-Scott 68, Northside Methodist 49: Adrian Dawson had 22 points in the loss for Northside Methodist Academy (3-10, 0-1).
Varsity girls
R.E. Lee 43, Enterprise 38: Enterprise led 29-21 going to the fourth quarter, but the Generals scored 22 fourth-quarter points to take the Class 7A, Area 3 win.
Alehzia McClain had a game-high 23 points for Enterprise (5-16, 0-2) and Dashia Nelson added 11.
Aaliyah Postma led Lee with 21 points and Colea Washington had 11.
Charles Henderson 49, Carroll 36: Niaira Jones had 22 points and Raven Williams had 11 as top-ranked Charles Henderson stayed unbeaten (15-0, 2-0) with the Class 5A, Area 3 win.
Jordyn Crews had 13 and Ameyah Gray 10 for Carroll (11-7, 0-2).
Greenville 37, Rehobeth 28: Rehobeth had eight of 10 players score, but it wasn’t enough in a Class 5A, Area 3 road loss at Greenville. Sylvia Somma had six points to lead the Rebels (8-10, 0-2).
Greenville (2-0 in area) was led by JoVala Ocean with 16 points and Sunita Oliver with 14.
Headland 50, Ashford 42: Adrianna Galloway had 23 points and Alexus Neal 10 to lead Headland (12-3, 2-0) to the Class 4A, Area 3 win.
Madison Brown had 11 points and Darian Bell and Lexie Glover 10 each for Ashford (8-7, 0-1).
Geneva 56, Opp 23: Makaley Boswell had 11 points and Melody Watson 10 to lead Geneva (11-8, 2-0) in the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Vanessa Stoudemire had 11 points for Opp (0-6, 0-2).
Straughn 43, Slocomb 38: Straughn won the foul-plagued game with Ansley Montgomery leading the way with 16 points.
Straughn (14-3, 2-0) had nine players score in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Slocomb (6-8, 0-2) was led by Gracen Hodges and Ally Price with nine points each. Chesnee Aplin and Scotlyn Shaw had eight each.
The game featured 47 fouls and a combined 49 free throws. Slocomb hit just 9-of-23 and Straughn 8-of-26. Two Slocomb players fouled out.
Geneva County 74, Houston County 34: Karoline Striplin had 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Geneva County in a Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Jordyn Alston and Anri Davis added 12 points each for the Lady Dawgs (13-4, 2-0). Davis also had five rebounds and four steals.
Faith Hogan led Houston County (4-8, 0-2) with 14 points.
Ariton 36, Cottonwood 31: In a non-area game, Ariton defeated Cottonwood 36-31.
Zakyria Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Lexi Willoughby nine points for Ariton (7-4). Kaci Edwards earned a team-high eight rebounds.
Willow Brumfield had nine points to lead Cottonwood (9-9).
Samson 53, Goshen 16: Kinley Johnson had 12 points and Trinity Jenkins and Jazmine Duff both had double-doubles to lead Samson over Goshen in a Class 2A, Area 4 game.
Jenkins had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Duff had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Alli Godwin added nine points for Samson (11-5, 3-0).
Goshen dropped to 0-7, 0-1.
Zion Chapel 44, New Brockton 9: Janna Miles had 29 points and Alexis Walker eight to lead Zion Chapel (4-10, 1-1) to a Class 2A, Area 4 win.
New Brockton (0-12, 0-2) was led by Paula McKenna and Madison Meeks with three points each.
Kinston 47, Brantley 27: Kinston downed Brantley in a Class 1A, Area 3 game.
Kelsie Cardwell led Kinston (6-4, 1-1) with 22 points and Faith Peters had 18 points. Courtney Lunsford dished out 12 assists.
Gabby Perkins led Brantley (9-5) with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Elba 37, Florala 36: Melissa Williams hit a shot off a sideline inbounds play with one second left to give Elba the Class 1A, Area 3 win.
Nina Williams led Elba (12-5, 2-0) with 12 points and Freeda Hooks had 10. Jaylyn Baker had nine points and Melissa Williams had six, including the game-winning basket.
Meredith Parker had 10 points to lead Florala.
Lee-Scott Academy 67, Northside Methodist Academy 47: Anna Lee Hathcock had 17 points to lead Northside Methodist in the road loss at Auburn.
Ashlyn Simpson had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Kailyn McMahen had 11 points and six rebounds for NMA (11-7).
Chloe Johnson and Mary Baxter Smith led Lee-Scott with 15 points each and Mary Mykal Prewitt had 12.
Junior Varsity Boys
Enterprise 47, R.E. Lee 41: Marshawn Fitzpatrick had 16 points and Jordan Hines 13 to lead Enterprise.
Jamichael Harris had 16 for R.E. Lee.
Carroll 53, Charles Henderson 46: Wyatt Woodham had 15 points, Jamarian Belcher 12 and Jordan Killings 11 to lead Carroll.
Jywon Boyd had 17 to lead CHHS.
Greenville 51, Rehobeth 20: Shelton Arroyo had nine points to lead Rehobeth (3-8) in the loss.
Headland 58, Ashford 20: Chandler King and Kell Brown both had 11 points and Nick White and Tylen Williams eight each to lead Headland.
Cameron Fields led Ashford with seven points.
Opp 47, Geneva 43: Zaccheaus Lindsey had 16 points, Terry Davis 12 and JaKanye Mount nine for Opp (3-4).
Bryson Barber had 12 points, all off four 3-pointers, and Logan Adams and Evan Brittan had nine points each.
Elba 49, Florala 40: Zaydarian Daniels had 23 points and Chayse Peterson 12 to lead Elba.
Junior Varsity girls
Lee-Scott Academy girls 27, Northside Methodist 19: Brooke Hallman and Presley Kinney both had eight points and Meagan Dukes led the rebounding with eight boards for Northside Methodist.
Late Thursday
Varsity boys
Daleville 75, Cottonwood 69: Sincere McKenzie had 20 points, Tomar Hobdy 16, Peanut Bloodsaw 14 and Bryan Beckwith 11 to lead Daleville (9-7, 2-0) in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Seth Johnson led Cottonwood with 17 points. Suri Ware and Raymon Bryant had 13 and Mekhi Anglin 11.
Pike Liberal Arts 84, Northside Methodist 71: Five players scored in double figures to lead Pike Liberal Arts to the AISA Class AAA, Region 1, Area 2 win.
Nick O’Brien had 18 points, while Drew Nelson, Javon Christian and Jeffery Knotts all had 15 points and Austin Cross 13 for the Patriots (7-7, 1-0).
Jack Anderson had a game-high 36 points in leading the Knights (3-9, 0-1). Adrian Dawson followed with 18 and Jayden Porter had 12.
Varsity Girls
Cottonwood 47, Daleville 39: Willow Brumfield had 14 points, Diamond Acree 13 and Yuri Sammons and Saniya Keys had nine each for Cottonwood (9-8, 1-1) in the Class 2A, Area 3.
Joye Anderson had 16 to lead Daleville (6-6, 1-1).
