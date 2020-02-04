Abbey Quattlebaum hit two free throws with seven seconds left to help the Northside Methodist Academy girls basketball team to a 69-67 overtime win over Springwood in a first-round AISA State Tournament game at the Knights Castle.
Northside Methodist (15-11) advanced to the state quarterfinals at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl against Fort Dale Academy. The two play Wednesday at noon.
The Knights were sparked by three double-double performances. Ashlyn Simpson had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Lucy Griffin had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Kailyn McMahen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Quattlebaum earned 10 points and six assists.
Springwood was led by Andie Martin with 20 points, Makayla Barber with 14 and sixth grader Tori Patillo with 11 points.
AHSAA
Class 4A, Area 3
Ashford 43, Dale County 19: Ashford defeated Dale County to advance to Thursday’s championship game against Headland.
Darian Belll scored 14 points and Trinity McCree and Maddie Brown had eight each for Ashford.
Kitaria Hudson had 10 points and Keunah Helms had seven to lead Dale County.
The Yellow Jackets (13-9) face Headland in the finals. Dale County’s season came to an end at 2-22.
Class 2A, Area 3
Cottonwood 47, Daleville 44: Cottonwood advanced to an area tournament final and a sub-region game for the first time in 14 years after beating Daleville 47-44.
The Bears (14-13), who last went to an area final and sub-region game in 2006, advanced to Thursday’s area finals against Geneva County.
Willow Brumfield led Cottonwood with 17 points and Diamond Acree had 13.
Daleville, which ended the season 8-13, was led by Erika Herring with 26 points and Janee Clements with 17.
Geneva County 65, Houston County 53: Karoline Striplin had 20 points, Anri Davis 17 and Jordyn Alston 15 to lead Geneva County (22-5).
Houston County finished the season 5-16.
AISA
Class AA
Lakeside 43, Coosa Valley 33: TheChiefs advanced to the Elite Eight, beating Coosa Valley at home.
Anna Murph had 16 points and 17 rebounds and Rebecca Neville had 13 points for Lakeside (8-15).
BOYS
Class 7A, Area 3
Jeff Davis 53, Enterprise 45: The Wildcats fell in an early 9-0 and never could get over the hump in losing an opening-round game in Montgomery.
Quentin Hayes had 13 points and Dallas Howell 12 for Enterprise, which finished the season 15-14.
Class 6A, Area 3
Eufaula 95, Dothan 59: The Tigers shot 63 percent from the floor and blew out the Wolves to capture the Class 6A, Area 3 title.
Jadarious Blackshire led Eufaula with 28 points. Eiszeric Thomas followed with 16 and Rodarious Thomas had 15.
Dylan Glover led Dothan with 17 points and Elijah Allen had 14.
Both teams will play in next Tuesday’s sub-regional round against Area 4 foes. Eufaula will host the runner-up and Dothan will travel to the winner.
Class 5A, Area 3
Greenville 110, Rehobeth 81: In a shootout at Greenville, the Rebels got off to a bad start and couldn’t recover, falling 110-81.
The Rebels fell behind 27-9 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 58-35 at halftime and 81-57 after three quarters.
Four players scored in double figures for both teams. Rehobeth, whose season with a 14-15 record, was led by Devonte Townsend with 18 points, Trey Thomas with 15, Parker Turner 13 and Jay Trawick with 11.
Greenville, which advanced to the tournament finals, was led by Parker Thomas with 18 points, Dawson Sarlah with 16, Erik Rudolph with 15 and Jadakiss Anderson with 14.
Charles Henderson 47, Carroll 32: Charles Henderson advanced to the area tournament finals, beating Carroll.
Akieves Shorts had 19 points, while Zach Henderson and Keith Wheeler had 10 points each for the Trojans (17-12), which plays Greenville in Thursday’s final at 6 p.m.
Raquille Reed led Carroll with 12 points. Carroll ended the season officially 4-27 after having to forfeit 19 games. On the court, the Eagles were 23-8.
Class 4A, Area 3
Ashford 48, Dale County 45: TJ Holston had 13 points and Stelan Griffin 13 to lead Ashford (13-13), which advanced to play Headland in the tournament finals.
Deshaun Martin led Dale County (13-14) with 11 and Shane Wesley had 10.
Class 3A, Area 3
Slocomb 72, Geneva 54: Braydon Whitaker had 25 points and Jaylen Nobles 24 to lead Slocomb (16-7), which advanced to the area tournament finals.
Damion Kemmerlin had 17 points to lead Geneva (15-12).
Opp 48, Straughn 46: Bryan Matthews hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Opp the win.
The Bobcats face Slocomb in the tournament finals Friday at 6 p.m.
Erik Matthews had 18 points and Bryan Matthews, his cousin, added 13, including the game-winning basket for Opp (10-6).
Mason Turner led Straughn with 18 points and Trevion Richardson had 10.
Class 3A, Area 4
Pike County 55, Wicksburg 47: Andres Burney had 14 points and Jordan Hobdy had 10 to lead Pike County (18-6), which advanced to play Providence Christian in the tournament finals.
Devontae White led Wicksburg (7-17) with 15 points. Clay Morrison had 14 and Sawyer Rivenbark 11.
Class 2A, Area 3
Daleville 55, Cottonwood 43: Peanut Bloodsaw and Tomar Hobdy had 18 points each to lead Daleville (17-9) to the win and to the area finals.
Mehki Anglin led Cottonwood (9-16) with 13 points and Seth Johnson had 11.
Geneva County 104, Houston County 46: Five players scored in double figure as the Bulldogs set the school record for wins in a season (23) during the rout of the Lions.
Emmanuel Henderson led Geneva County (23-5) with 21 points and six steals. Colby Fuller had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Keaton Enfinger had 13 points and Omari Holmes and Kenli Preyer both had 12 points.
Houston County (3-15) was led by Katavion Johnson with 27 points. Roney Goods added 10 points.
Class 2A, Area 4
Goshen 95, Samson 61: Avery Makel had 27 points and Deshawn Brown 22 to pace Goshen over Samson. Tre Dix and Michael McBryde added nine points each for Goshen (9-12), which advanced to the finals.
Hayden McCoy scored a game-high 37 to lead Samson (4-21).
Zion Chapel 48, New Brockton 37: Zion Chapel (14-14) advance to the tournament championship with the win, while the season came to an end for New Brockton (3-20).
No details were available on the game.
Class 2A, Area 5
Ariton 64, Abbeville 54: Hayes Floyd had a triple-double to pace Ariton over Abbeville 64-54.
The Purple Cats advance to the area tournament finals Friday at 6 p.m.
Floyd delivered 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Ariton (13-15). Landon Tyler had a team-high 17 points, while Ian Senn had 16 points. Maddux Herring added 12 points, all on four 3-pointers.
Abbeville, which ended the season 14-10, was led by Tyrek Coleman with 24 points. Jayven Anderson had 15 points and Gabriel Shell 10.
Barbour County 81, G.W. Long 48: Four players scored in double figures to lead the Jaguars (21-10), who advanced to the tournament finals.
Willie Screws had 26 points, Jaborius Bennett had 22, Ralph Williams 16 and Javier Walker 10.
Braxton Whitehead led G.W. Long (8-17) with 19 points and Avery Roberts had 12 points.
Class 1A, Area 3
Brantley boys 77, Kinston 44: Taye Person had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Adam Carlisle had 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead Brantley (18-5). Billy Burnett added 14 points and Kenuwyn Dixon 13 for the Bulldogs.
Kinston, whose season came to an end at 4-16, was led by Reece Hall with 14 points and Ayden Wallace with eight points.
Florala 100 Elba 44: The Wildcats hit 16 3-pointers and had five in double figures in the rout of Elba.
Rashaad Coleman had 25 points, nine steals and seven assists, Dixon Drakkar had 20 points and Mekhi James had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Florala (20-6). Anthone Stone and Rayshon Coleman had 13 each.
Elba finished the season 3-14.
Late Monday
Girls
Class 3A, Area 3
Straughn 49, Slocomb 39: Slocomb’s season came to an end with area tournament loss to Straughn.
Gracen Hodges had 17 points and Madison Ward nine for Slocomb (11-12).
Straughn (19-5) advances to play Geneva in the tournament finals.
Class 3A, Area 4
Houston Academy 33, Pike County 23: Caley Caldwell had 10 points and Branham Hewes six to lead Houston Academy (16-9).
Kyah Rouse had nine points for Pike County (11-13).
Class 2A, Area 5
G.W. Long 79, Barbour County 20: McKenna Long scored 14 to lead the third-ranked Rebels (22-5).
Lilly Grace Payne and Mary Beth Long each added 12 points.
Barbour County finished the season 0-24.
