MIDLAND CITY — Kobie Stringer hit two free throws with seven seconds left to lift G.W. Long over Dale County 59-58 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.
Dale County got off a final shot on a contested layup that fell off at the buzzer.
In a back-and-fourth final quarter, Dale County took the lead at 58-57 and the Rebels then had a turnover and fouled the Warriors on the ensuing possession. But the free throws were missed and Stringer came down and was fouled on a layup in leading to the winning free throws.
Caison Long led the Rebels with 22 points, while Stringer followed with 15.
Dale County was led by Keshaun Martin with 26 points and Shane Wesley with 12.
Enterprise 56, Dothan 54: Josh McCray hit 1-of-2 free throws with less than six seconds left and Dothan missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Wildcats earned the win at the Enterprise gym.
McCray's made free throw gave Enterprise (6-4) a two-point lead and Dothan (3-3) grabbed the rebound after the second missed free throw, raced up court and fired to the corner for a wide-open that missed.
McCray led Enterprise with 23 points and Quentin Hayes added 13.
Jabre Barber led Dothan with 17 points and James Pouncy Jr. had 12 points.
Carroll 79, Ashford 39: Lanterian Shider scored 26 to lead the Eagles, while Bryson Dawkins added 10.
Ashford was led by DeChristian Newton with 12 and T.J. Holston with 11.
Geneva 72, Kinston 49: Trevon Kemmerlin scored 13 to lead the Panthers.
Kahari McReynolds added 12 and Damion Kemmerlin 11.
Logan Matthews had 21 points and Cale Sumblin had 15 to lead Kinston.
Rehobeth 92, Zion Chapel 63: In the Rehobeth December Classic, five Rebels scored in double figures.
Trey Thomas scored 20, Jay Trawick 15, Parker Turner and Devonte Townsend 14 each and Ray McGrue 11.
Conner Kelly led Zion Chapel with 22.
Slocomb 58, Cottonwood 42: Braydon Whitaker had 15 points, Tyler Boyette 14 and Jaylen Nobles 12 to lead Slocomb’s win at the Rehobeth December Classic.
Raymond Bryant led Cottonwood with 23 points.
Lakeside 59, Northside Methodist 51: Davantae Bowick led the Chiefs with 30 points.
Jacari Richardson contributed 12 for Lakeside (6-3).
Jack Anderson led Northside Methodist (1-4) with 22 points. Nyrik Hawkins earned a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Charles Henderson 66, Barbour County 46: Devin Parker had 17 points to lead Charles Henderson, which had 10 players score. Cody Youngblood and Darryl Lee had nine points each.
Ralph Williams lead Barbour County with 17 and D.J. Williams had 11.
Eufaula 79, Pike County 50: Jadarious Blackshear scored 21, Caleb Paige 17 and Jordan Brown 13 for the Tigers.
Andres Burney had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Pike County. Amaghie Lampley added eight points.
Pike County 59, Headland 51: On Monday, Andres Burney had 29 points, 19 rebounds and five block shots, while Amaghie Lampley had 18 and Omar Cumberbatch 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Pike County.
Patrick Burke paced Headland with 21 points and Marqueze Reeves added 16.
Luverne 42, Charles Henderson 40: On Monday, Luverne won on a tip-in at the buzzer to beat CHHS.
Caleb Brooks led the winning Tigers with 14 points. Satyler Wilson had nine and Zay Gregory eight.
Tay Knox had 12 points and Mario Davenport 10 for Charles Henderson.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 45, Enterprise 36: Alexis Hudgens had 18 points and Amiyah Rollins eight to lead Dothan.
Alezhia McClain led Enterprise with 17 points.
Charles Henderson 82, Barbour County 15: Niaira Jones and KK Hobdy both had 16 points, Deanna Gosha 12 and Samira Moore 11 to lead CHHS (9-0).
Northside Methodist 44, Lakeside 28: Lucy Griffin scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds for NMA.
Anna Lee Hathcock scored 10 and Kailyn McMahen nine. Abbey Quattlebaum dished out six assists.
Samson 61, New Brockton 9: Kinley Johnson scored 13 to lead the Tigers.
Trinity Jenkins added 12 points, Brantley Edberg 11 and Shaylei Mock eight.
Geneva 49, Kinston 28: Aaliyah Simon scored 12 to lead the Panthers, while Madison Johnson and Makaley Boswell each scored nine.
Kelsie Cardwell scored 14 for Kinston.
Eufaula 84, Pike County 20: The Tigers improved to 10-1 with the win as Kaitlin Peterson led the way with 38 points and 11 steals.
Denahria Hicks added 15 points and Zahria Hoskey scored 12.
The Tigers connected on 18-of-21 free throws and held Pike County scoreless in the fourth quarter.
G.W. Long 72, Dale County 15: Twelve Rebels scored in the game, led by Emmaline Hughes with 12 and Mary Beth Long with 10.
Star Clark led Dale County with six.
Rehobeth 49, Zion Chapel 23: Sylvia Somma scored 23, all in the second half, for the Rebels in the Rehobeth December Classic.
Zammorria McBryde added 13 points.
Alexis Barker scored 10 for Zion Chapel.
Cottonwood 44, Slocomb 43: Diamond Acree scored 14 points to lead Cottonwood at the Rehobeth December Classic.
Scotlyn Shaw led Slocomb with 11 points.
Charles Henderson 72, Luverne 15: On Monday, Charles Henderson grabbed a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter in cruising to the win.
Seven of the nine CHHS players scored with Troy signee Samira Moore leading the way with 18 points. Niaira Jones had 16, KK Hobdy 13 and Deanna Gosha had 10.
Khashya Richardson, Aniyah Burnett and La’Shanti Thomas had five each to lead Luverne.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 58, Ashford 31: Jamarion Belcher led Carroll with 12 points.
Ashford was led by Earnest Williams and Cameron Williams with 10 each.
Geneva 37, Kinston 20: Reagan Brannon scored eight and Evan Griffin six for Geneva.
C.J. Lunsford scored 10 for Kinston.
