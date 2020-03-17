The Carroll boys soccer team couldn’t overcome a 4-0 halftime deficit and fell on the road at Andalusia 4-2 on Tuesday night.
It was the first loss of the year for Carroll (6-1-2 overall, 2-1 in region play).
Blake Johnson scored two second-half goals for the Eagles.
