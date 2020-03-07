Carroll girls 7, Eufaula 1: In Ozark, the visiting Tigers scored quickly before the Lady Eagles reeled off seven straight goals in the win.
Ashley Cairns scored twice and added two assists to pace Carroll (4-1). Laynie Recor added a goal and two assists, while Emily Ann Ganey, Audrey McDonald, Jamey McDonald and Emilee Pedroza each scored once. Julia Adams and Joanna Paris each had one assist.
Alayna Yarbrough had eight steals while Haylee Kellum, Sydney Bishop, Victoria Jester and Adams had four each. Jamiya Jones and Elly Mobley combined for the win in goal.
Carroll boys 1, Eufaula 0: In Ozark, Carroll improved to 3-0-2 on the season as Hagan Jordan converted a penalty kick early in the first half after Brayden Gilbert was taken down in the penalty box.
Devin Faulk had 12 saves in goal. Brandon Lucky, Garrett Daniels, Gavin Mobley and Vance Burke played well on defense in support of Faulk.
Enterprise boys 6, Trinity 1: Sam Mazariegos had two goals and two assists and Clayton Jenison had two goals to lead Enterprise (6-3-1).
Edwin Gomez Castaneda had the other goal. Jaden Polidore and Dylan Pablo had an assist each.
Enterprise JV boys 4, Trinity 1: Alexis Rafael Aguilar scored three goals to lead Enterprise. Robert Suter added the other score and assisted on the first Aguilar goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.