Carroll girls 6, Russell County 0: After a scoreless first half, the Lady Eagles scored six second half goals for the 6-0 win.

Laynie Recor, Emilee Pedroza, Joanna Paris, Emily Ann Ganey, Jamey McDonald and Alayna Yarbrough each scored for Carroll (6-1). Paris scored on a penalty kick.

Julia Adams had two assists, while Audrey McDonald and Paris each had one.

Haylee Kellum and Elly Mobley combined for the shutout in goal with eight saves.

Carroll 2 boys, Andalusia 1: Chase Wolfe and Kai Maddox scored first half goals for Carroll and the defense made a 2-1 halftime lead hold up. Devin Faulk had 13 saves in goal for Carroll (6-0-2, 2-0).

