Dothan boys 1, Prattville 1 (tie): Keegan Dutton had the lone goal for the Wolves, who tied Prattville on Tuesday night.
Dothan JV boys 2, Prattville 0: William McCarthy and Kevin Calderon had a goal each for Dothan in the win.
