In a tense Class 6A, Area 3 battle at Eufaula’s Tiger Stadium, the Dothan boys edged the host Tigers 1-0 on Friday night.
Alan Flores scored the Dothan goal off an assist by Wolensky St. Jean. Carlos Flores, Alan’s younger brother, delivered a shutout in goal, saving five shots.
The two teams hope to play again Tuesday in Dothan.
Dothan JV boys 5, Eufaula 0: Julian Zlotea scored three goals and William McCarthy two to lead the Dothan win.
McCarthy, Issac Pirce and Nate Kirsch had an assist each for DHS. Stryker Wylly earned five saves in recording the shutout in goal.
