The Enterprise boys soccer team opened the season with two wins at the Southern Shootout in Foley Friday, beating Oak Mountain 2-1 and Mountain Brook 3-2.
In the first win,Sebastian Guerrero and Edgar Munoz scored a goal each. Ryan Parrott had an assist on the Guerrero goal and Sam Marariegos an assist on the Munoz goal.
Jonah Sidanycz saved six shots in goal and Hunter Perry saved four in his time in goal.
In its second game, Enterprise defeated Mountain Brook 3-2 with Ryan Parrott scoring the go-ahead goal off an assist from Sam Marariegos in the final two minutes of regulation. Munoz and Clayton Jenison scored the first two goals for EHS with Marariegos earning an assist on the Jenison score. Munoz’s goal was a penalty kick.
Sidanycz and Perry both saved three shots in goal.
Girls
Enterprise girls split: The Enterprise girls lost their opener, but rebounded to win a nightcap contest Friday at the Southern Shootout.
The Wildcats lost to Oak Mountain 2-0 then beat Foley 8-0.
In the loss to Oak Mountain, Maggie Bryan had nine saves in goal. Madilyn Webb had 12 steals and Jillian Martin five steals.
In the win over Foley, Sydney Garth had two goals and two assists and Hope Yerdon scored two goals to pace EHS. Morgan Harrelson and Kianna Lezcano both had a goal and an assist. Webb and Evelyn Holmes scored a goal each and Arianne Siegel had one assist.
Bryan got the win in goal, earning one save. Kadence Miller had one save in goal in the second half.
Defensively, Jaden Boland and Martin had five steals each.
