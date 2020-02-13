Sydney Garth scored five goals to spark Enterprise’s 7-1 win over Providence Christian.
Morgan Harrelson opened the scoring for Enterprise (4-1) at the 24:01 mark off an assist from Madison Lascano. Garth then scored at 27:21 and 30:36 off assists from Mira Barnes and Hope Yerdon to put EHS up 3-0 at halftime.
Madeline Holmes scored on an assist from Emma Avery with 21:47 into the second half then it became the Garth show with three goals in an 11-minute span from the 25:37 mark into the second half to 36:22 to put the Wildcats up 7-0. Kianna Lezcano had an assist on the first goal, Madison Lezcano on the second and Holmes on the third.
Providence Christian scored late in the match as Morgan Bienvenu scored off an assist from Lydia Rich.
The Eagles fell to 3-1 with the loss. They opened the season with three wins at a tournament in Eufaula last weekend – 10-0 over Spencer (Ga.), 9-0 over Russell County and 5-0 over Spencer.
Headland boys 2, Providence Christian 2: In its varsity level match in its history, the Headland Rams tied Providence Christian 2-2 on Thursday.
Justin Train and Jacob Tran both scored a goal for Headland. Alex Pongonis earned nine saves in goal.
Collin Doherty scored off an assist from Ben McClurkin for Providence.
The Eagles’ record is now 3-0-1. Last weekend, they beat Spencer (Ga.) 5-1, Eufaula 3-0 and New Brockton 5-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.