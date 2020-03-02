Headland won its first varsity match and its first in area play Monday, beating Grenville 5-0.
Jacob King had two goals and Steven Miller one goal and two assists to lead the Rams. Justin Tran and Israel Gonzales earned a goal each.
Irvin Ayala had four saves in goal for Headland.
Carroll girls 2, Brewbaker Tech 1: The Lady Eagles held on behind a strong defensive effort for the 2-1 win.
Joanna Paris gave Carroll the early lead on an assist by Emilee Pedroza. Brew Tech tied the game late in the first half. Laynie Recor put Carroll ahead early in the second half on a goal assisted by Pedroza.
The Lady Eagle defense played an outstanding game led by Julia Adams, Alayna Yarbrough, Emily Ann Ganey, Sydney Bishop and Ashley Cairns. Haylee Kellum has six saves in goal to earn the win. Carroll improved to 3-1 with the win.
