Houston Academy boys 4, Pike Road 0: Ethan Morales scored three goals and Davis Mims recorded 10 saves in a shutout in goal for HA.
Eli Sanera added the other goal for the Raiders. Peyton Sanders and Grant Dalton had one assist each.
Houston Academy girls 8, Pike Road 0: Lucy Alford scored two goals and assisted on four others and Lainey Hilson had 11 saves in a shutout in goal for the Raiders.
Sarah Anne Eldridge scored two goals and Camille Reeves, Abby Caldwell, Abbie Bishop and Maci Caldwell had one goal each. Benson Knowles, Sally Underwood and Onika Sukoff had one assist each.
Carroll JV girls 2, New Brockton 0: Audrey McDonald and Ashlynn Yarbrough scored second half goals to lead the JV Lady Eagles to the win.
Claire Brauer had the assist on the Yarbrough goal.
Shelby Weeks and Tenley White led the defense with seven steals each. Jamiya Jones had five saves in goal for Carroll.
Enterprise boys 4, Montgomery Academy 3: The Wildcats overcame a 3-2 deficit with a goal by Jaden Polidore and Ryan Parrott in the final 15 minutes.
Clayton Jenison and Sam Mazariegos scored the other two EHS goals.
Late Tuesday
Enterprise boys 7, LAMP 0: Sam Mazariegos scored three goals to pace the Wildcat win.
Sebastian Guerrero, Edwin Gomez Castaneda, Alexander Rodriguez and Dylan Pablo had a goal each for EHS. Anthony Venezia and Ryan Parrott had an assist each.
Enterprise girlis 7, LAMP 0: Sydney Garth scored two goals and had three assists, Morgan Harrelson two goals and an assist and Kassidy Tylor two goals to lead Enterprise.
Ashlyn Purivs added the other goal for the Wildcats. Summer Burress, Mira Barnes and Madeline Holmes had one assist each.
Defensively, Jaden Boland had three steals and Burress, Purvis, Madilyn Webb, Barnes and Jillian Martin two each. Maggie Bryan had the win in goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.