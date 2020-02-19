Peyton Sanders, Eli Sanera and Braden Phillipps scored a goal each to lead Houston Academy’s 3-0 win over Headland Tuesday night.
Judson Lisenby assisted on the first goal and Lucius Renshaw on the third goal.
Davis Mims had five saves in goal in recording a shutout.
For Headland, Alex Pongonis had 15 saves in goal and Israel Gonzales three.
Enterprise girls 4, Trinity 1: Sydney Garth scored three goals and Hope Yerdon scored once and had an assist to lead Enterprise Tuesday night.
Yerdon scored on an assist from Morgan Harrelson and Garth scored off an assist from Harrelson and Yerdon as EHS led 3-1 at halftime. Garth scored on an assist from Madison Lascano in the second half.
Maggie Bryan had three saves and allowed only score in 50 minutes in goal for EHS. Kadence Miller played the last 30 minutes and had one save.
Jillian Martin had seven steals and Madilyn Webb five steals.
Enterprise JV boys 1, Houston Academy 0: Enterprise’s Nash Ammons scored the game’s only goal at the 28 minute mark of the second half.
Liam Stjerstrom had 15 saves in goal for Houston Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.