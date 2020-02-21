Houston Academy girls rolled to a 10-0 shutout win over Eufaula as Sarah Ann Eldridge and Camille Reeves both scored three goals and Abby Caldwell two as the Raiders won the match on the mercy rule in the 13th minute of the second half.
Lucy Alford and Caroline Dawson scored one goal each. Lainey Hilson had four saves in goal for HA.
Houston Academy boys 1, Eufaula 1 (tie): Ethan Morales scored the Houston Academy goal off an assist from Braden Phillips.
Fairhope girls 2, Dothan 0: After a scoreless first half, Fairhope scored two goals in a 10-minute span to take the win in Dothan. Anika Kindred had 21 saves in goal for Dothan and Maria Wharton had 13 takeaways.
