The Carroll Lady Eagles improved to 2-1 with the 10-0 win over New Broctkon.
Emilee Pedroza scored twice while Julia Adams, Emily Ann Ganey, Laynie Recor, Shelby Weeks, Haylee Kellum, Joanna Paris, Sydney Bishop and Tenley White each scored once.
Pedroza, Adams and Ganey each had two assists while Claire Brauer and Victoria Jester each added an assist. Elly Mobley and Kellum combined for the win in goal.
Houston Academy boys 2, Carroll 2 (tie): Peyton Sanders earned both Raider goals off assists from Greg Sexton on both scores for HA (2-0-2) in a Saturday match.
Oak Mountain girls 4, Enterprise 1: The Wildcats lost to Class 7A, No. 2 ranked Oak Mountain on Friday 4-1. Morgan Harrelson scored the lone goal on a 25-30 yard free kick.
Defensively, Ashlyn Purvis had five steals and Madilyn Webb four. Maggie Bryan allowed two goals and had four saves in the first half and Kadence Miller allowed two goals in the second half and had five saves.
