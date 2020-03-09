Carroll girls 3, Providence Christian 2: In Dothan, the Lady Eagles scored three first half goals and then held on for the win.
Emilee Pedroza, Savannah Pedroza and Laynie Recor scored the Carroll goals. Joanna Paris, Emilee Pedroza and Recor each had one assist. Carroll led 3-0 at halftime.
Providence cut the lead to 3-2 on goals 45 seconds apart with 20 minutes left in the game. Morgan Bienvenu and Anna Weathers scored the Providnece goals.
The Lady Eagle defense buckled down and was led by Alayna Yarbrough, Julia Adams, and Emily Ann Ganey and Ashley Cairns. Haylee Kellum had 10 saves in goal for Carroll. With the win, Carroll improves to 5-1.
Carroll boys 4, Providence Christian 0: Will White scored three goals to lead Carroll. With the win, Carroll improves to 4-0-2 on the season. Sammy Spivey and Kai Maddox each added a goal. Devin Faulk earned the shutout in goal.
Headland 10, Greenville 0: Steven Miller scored three goals and had two assists and Israel Gonzales had two goals and two assists for the Rams.
Jacob King, Wyatt Farrah, John McKee, Justin Tran, and Dillon Calabrese all had one goal each.
The two JV teams tied 2-2. For Headland, Teagan Nusbaum and Caden Foster scored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.