The Dothan boys soccer team earned a 6-2 win over Baldwin County and beat Fairhope in a penalty kick shootout 3-2 after a scoreless tie between the two at the Southern Shootout in Foley on Friday.
In the win over Baldwin County, Keegan Dutton had the hat trick with three goals and Oscar Castro had a goal and two assists. Wolensky St. Jean and D’Angelo Hearns had a goal each and St. Jean added an assist.
In the win over Fairhope, goalkeeper Carlos Flores had five saves in earning the shutout with defensive help in the back from Arya Patel, Brody Barnett, Julian Whaley and Joahan Garibay.
Enterprise boys finish in second place: After winning two matches on Friday, the Enterprise boys soccer team finished in second place in its division of the Southern Shootout in Foley following a 3-1 loss to Spain Park on Saturday.
Sam Mazariegos scored the Wildcat goal with an assist from Anthony Venezia.
Jonah Sidanycz had three saves in goal for EHS.
Enterprise girls go 2-1: The Enterprise girls finished the Southern Shootout 2-1 after beating McGill-Toolen 1-0 on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats lost to Oak Mountain 2-0 and beat Foley 8-0 on Friday.
In Saturday’s win, Sydney Garth scored on an assist from Morgan Harrelson in the first half for the match’s only score. Maggie Bryan started in goal and had three saves and Kadence Miller played the last 30 minutes in the net. Defensively, Jaden Boland had five steals and Mira Barnes four steals.
In the loss to Oak Mountain, Bryan had nine saves in goal. Madilyn Webb had 12 steals and Jillian Martin five steals.
In the win over Foley, Garth had two goals and two assists to pace EHS. Harrelson, Summer Burress and Kianna Lezcano all had a goal and an assist. Hope Yerdon, Webb and Evelyn Holmes scored a goal each and Arianne Siegel had one assist.
Bryan got the win in goal, earning one save. Miller had one save in goal in the second half.
Defensively, Boland and Martin had five steals each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.