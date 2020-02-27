Dothan defeated Providence Christian 4-1 on Thursday.
Macy Benton scored two goals, Katie Beth Wakefield scored one goal and an own goal was scored on a corner kick by Caroline Ezzell. Marion Greene and Maria Wharton each had an assist.
Wharton led the Lady Wolf defense with 10 takeaways, Kennedy Fletcher had eight takeaways, and Ezzell had five takeaways.
The Lady Wolves played the majority of the game with 10 players after starting goalkeeper Anika Kindred was sent off with the score tied 0-0. Kindred and Shahaira Klinger split time in the goal.
The Lady Wolves are now 5-1 on the season and will travel to play Smiths Station next Friday.
Houston Academy JV boys 6, Carroll 3: Lucius Renshaw scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Raider win over the Eagles on Wednesday.
Andrew Gil and Cory Campbell scored the other goals with Gil assisting on the Campbell goal and Raider goalkeeper Liam Stjernstrom assisted on the Gil score.
Stjernstrom had seven saves in goal.
Houston Academy JV girls 3, Carroll 1: Abbie Curtis scored all three goals for Houston Academy to pace the win on Wednesday.
Katie Langford assisted on two of the scores and Amelia Eldridge had an assist on the other.
Avery Havas had six saves in goal for HA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.