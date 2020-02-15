The Dothan High School girls varsity soccer team won the cup (highest) division in the Capital of Dreams Tournament in Montgomery.
The Lady Wolves defeated Prattville by a score of 1-0. Caroline Ezzell scored the lone goal on an assist by Alexis Cole. Maria Wharton led the defense with 10 takeaways. Kennedy Fletcher also helped the defense with seven takeaways. Anika Kindred had 16 saves in the goal and got the shutout.
In the second game against St. James, the Lady Wolves again won by a score of 1-0. Macy Benton score the goal on an assist by Katie Beth Wakefield. Wharton led the defense with 10 takeaways and Fletcher with five takeaways. Kindred got the shut out with another 16 saves in goal.
In the third game, designated as the championship game, the Lady Wolves defeated Smiths Station by a score of 1-0. Izabella Hollis scored the winning goal. Wharton and Fletcher led the defense with six and five takeaways respectively. Again, Kindred got the shutout win with another 16 saves in the goal.
The 6A 9th ranked Lady Wolves are 4-0 to start their inaugural season.
They play their first home game against Fairhope this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Westgate Soccer Complex. The DHS JV girls soccer team will play beforehand at 5:30.
Carroll girls 3, Russell county 1: In Seale, The Lady Eagles opened their season with a 3-1 win over Russell County.
Laynie Recor scored two first half goals. Ashley Cairns had an assist. Russell County scored to close the gap to 2-1 early in the second half. Emily Ann Ganey scored on an assist from Savannah Pedroza for the final margin with 12 minutes left.
Jamiya Jones earned the win in goal while Recor had eight steals on defense and Jamey McDonald had 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.